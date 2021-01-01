« previous next »
Author Topic: PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74  (Read 9647 times)

we looked about 10-15% off the pace which is to be expected. hard to play full throttle vs a team sat back. id definitly rotate heavily for the next league game (assuming city beat newcastle) and then go best 11 for fa cup and last 2 games. our squad needs to be able to pick up 3 points if we are going to challenge on multiple fronts.
Quote from: iamadooddood on Today at 10:43:17 pm
My post was the first reaction to the match at full time, and I'll just put this here. Make of it what you will.

What frustrated me was not that we got a draw against a good team. Or that our players were underperforming tonight. What frustrated me was that we had a tried and tested plan B (subbing in Origi) that worked in turning a prospective draw into a win before, and multiple times at that, but for whatever reason we didn't even bother to try it out today when we were struggling to score. Especially when he's one of the best at breaking down teams that did what Spurs did today. Had he been subbed on and we still failed to win, I'd have no complaint, because sometimes that happens. What ticked me off was that he didn't even get a chance at all.

It's just one of those things we'll never know if it would have worked or not. On the night, our delivery from crosses wasn't great and we weren't afforded much space because they packed the box with 3 central defenders who were by and large very good aerially all evening. If anything, I thought set pieces would have been our best bet and we came really close with Virgil hitting the bar. Not sure that Origi would have made a great deal of difference to be honest. I thought the Naby substitution could have come earlier because in the 2nd half, our energy just faded and we really needed someone in midfield to get on the ball and drive at Tottenham. That was the only way to induce panic or a change of compactness in their backline. I didn't think we were generating overloads on the flanks, and the times we were able to squeeze space for the diagonal to the back post where when one of our midfielders brought it into that danger zone outside the box and looked to open things up.
Quote from: Walton Red on Today at 10:20:40 pm
Feels like hte League is now over but who knows.  Either
1. city win every game 4;0 and we look back and say it didnt matter even if we had won
2. city draw a game and we kick ourselves that we dropped these points (though a draw was deserved)
3. city lose a game and we win the league on goal difference and we look back and say that Spurs not scoring in the last minute (which the really should have done to be honest) won us the league

we will end up with c.90 odd points which historically has always been way more than enough to win the league.  just up against a state with no financial constraints.

The premier league title will go to the last game of the season like it would have done even if we had won!  So cheer up - nothing has changed. 

City have drawn 5 and lost 3 in 34 games. Almost a 1 in 4. 4 games to go for them on average they should drop points in 1 game.

It ain't over yet.
Disappointing, but always saw this as a really tough fixture after a European away game. Need to see how City do after a very tough European game of their own. Not holding out a lot of hope, but you never know. Our equaliser was vital though. Even if they win tomorrow, keeping it to within three points was important with only 3 games left. In some ways, today might just ease a bit of steam out of the pressure cooker of this season and stop the pundits banging on about the quadruple (whilst also keeping it a possibility).

Quote from: StevoHimself on Today at 10:27:09 pm
The word "blame" is doing a lot of heavy lifting here, isn't it? Because regardless of how distasteful anyone thinks it is, analysing the performance of the team makes more critical sense than lashing out at other fans, doesn't it?

Actually, all this really feels to me like is one thing a lot of people secretly yearn for - an excuse to be cruel.
"The excuse to be cruel"? That's a bit much, don't you think? Listen, there is no problem with venting frustration and feelings and being critical of a performance. It is just that with some sometimes it appears players or the team's performance go from world beating to unspeakably bad in the blink of an eye. Like two minutes after the final whistle, and I think for those trying to stay positive this does not make much sense. It is like perfection is expected of this team 90+ minutes every game and that simply is unrealistic. Even highly talented football players are human beings that can have a bad patch and things don't go their way. You could see how incredibly frustrated Mo was tonight. But they need to pick themselves up and go again, and so do we. If overreacting to a draw against a good team helps some, so be it, but does being negative really make sense in this so far unbelievable season? Anyway, we will see what happens tomorrow.
Quote from: AllyouneedisRush on Today at 09:45:30 pm
Why... We couldn't afford to lose... Yes a draw isn't what we wanted, but it was not in our hands.... It just means we need city to lose a game instead of just drawing...

Spot on. If we stay 3 points behind and with a close goal difference then it could be all to play for on the last day of the season.
For their goal, as soon as Konate chose to head a hopeful ball that was lobbed from midfield, BACK AGAIN into midfield and straight back into their hands, under no pressure at all, I was worried (that's an understatement- I was expressing my frustration to my lad), cause we'd been under increasing pressure. Q 20 seconds later... they score! Virgil didn't cover himself in glory either- choosing to let the ball run across goal instead of risking an OG(a small chance, but the alternative was worse- and it proved so)

That was irresponsibly squandering possession, under no threat at all, when we needed to calmly control the ball and take the momentum out of Spurs. I was verbally and visually frustrated by that and the fact he gifted them possession again, led to them scoring.

A minute later, he tried to get one back, feeling guilty about it, but unfortunately headed it over the bar. And just a few seconds later, he was at it again- hoofing a ball under no pressure, into god knows where, and into their hands.

We need to cut out things like that.

Anyway, at least we managed to wrestle back a draw, but unless City loses a game now, we're effed.
Elephant in the room now is Villa away on Tuesday under the lights. What was already an incredibly tough game has become win at all costs.
Come on people. We cannot begrudge Tottenham their point. They threw their bodies in front of everything, and we were a bit wasteful in the first half. Our lads are probably knackered from playing every 3 days while Spurs had a full week to prepare. But at least we didn't lose. Onwards, upwards, forwards. No time for moaning. We have cups to win here.
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 10:57:27 pm
Elephant in the room now is Villa away on Tuesday under the lights. What was already an incredibly tough game has become win at all costs.
We did ok last time we were there didnt we :)
I'm still hopeful.

Here's why.  ;D

A win today for us would have been followed by a win tomorrow for them. And on and on. To give ourselves a chance we had to break the metronomic sequence and that's what we've just done. The random element is back in play. Man City will lose a game now.
Quote from: mrantarctica on Today at 10:50:06 pm
It's just one of those things we'll never know if it would have worked or not. On the night, our delivery from crosses wasn't great and we weren't afforded much space because they packed the box with 3 central defenders who were by and large very good aerially all evening. If anything, I thought set pieces would have been our best bet and we came really close with Virgil hitting the bar. Not sure that Origi would have made a great deal of difference to be honest. I thought the Naby substitution could have come earlier because in the 2nd half, our energy just faded and we really needed someone in midfield to get on the ball and drive at Tottenham. That was the only way to induce panic or a change of compactness in their backline. I didn't think we were generating overloads on the flanks, and the times we were able to squeeze space for the diagonal to the back post where when one of our midfielders brought it into that danger zone outside the box and looked to open things up.
Like I said, I know it was not a guaranteed miracle plan, and I wouldn't mind so much had it failed. But as the match wore on, I felt that it had by far the best chance of giving us a win. At the very least, he'd have made a bigger impact than any of those Klopp did bring on. And from what I remember, he's decent at crosses too.
Quote from: duvva on Today at 10:58:58 pm
We did ok last time we were there didnt we :)
;D
