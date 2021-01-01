69 Alisson clears a ball down field which Salah takes and Spurs concede a free kick. But Trent's ball sails over everyone's head and goes out.
Our set pieces have been dire.
spurs have defended them really well too to be fair to them.
Our decision making in the final 3rd has been absolutely criminal.
73 We need to remember Spurs have had a week to prepare for this game. We move the ball, it falls to Diaz who takes it into central area and launces it, it takes a deflection and goes in the net. 1-1.[/quote]A sweet sweet deflection - Diaz deserved that.
76 Spurs bring on Sanchez for Sessignon
78 Corner after Fabs cross is cleared. Its taken by the Greek but cleared again. Would love to see the odd in swinger.
Its puzzling why we havent used more in swingers today.
flat back 6?
