PL: Liverpool 1 vs 1 Tottenham Hotspur Son 56 Diaz 74

Reply #80
Today at 09:12:57 pm
Our set pieces have been dire.
Reply #81
Today at 09:13:07 pm
69 Alisson clears a ball down field which Salah takes and Spurs concede a free kick. But Trent's ball sails over everyone's head and goes out.
Reply #82
Today at 09:13:38 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:13:07 pm
69 Alisson clears a ball down field which Salah takes and Spurs concede a free kick. But Trent's ball sails over everyone's head and goes out.
Baffled that we havent tried an in swinger all night. That was perfect for the Greek to put one in.
Reply #83
Today at 09:13:39 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:12:57 pm
Our set pieces have been dire.
spurs have defended them really well too to be fair to them.
Reply #84
Today at 09:14:10 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:13:39 pm
spurs have defended them really well too to be fair to them.
They have but every one is the same, we havent mixed it up at all.
Reply #85
Today at 09:15:51 pm
Get in
Reply #86
Today at 09:16:14 pm
YES DIAZ

Back in it
Reply #87
Today at 09:16:27 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 09:13:51 pm
Our decision making in the final 3rd has been absolutely criminal.

Hello!
Reply #88
Today at 09:16:52 pm
73 We need to remember Spurs have had a week to prepare for this game. We move the ball, it falls to Diaz who takes it into central area and launces it, it takes a deflection and goes in the net. 1-1.
Reply #89
Today at 09:18:31 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:16:52 pm
73 We need to remember Spurs have had a week to prepare for this game. We move the ball, it falls to Diaz who takes it into central area and launces it, it takes a deflection and goes in the net. 1-1.
[/quote]A sweet sweet deflection - Diaz deserved that.
Reply #90
Today at 09:18:50 pm
75 The ground is singing and urging the Reds on for the winner.

Over to Sir Bob.
Reply #91
Today at 09:19:28 pm
76 Spurs bring on Sanchez for Sessignon
Reply #92
Today at 09:19:42 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:19:28 pm
76 Spurs bring on Sanchez for Sessignon
flat back 6?
Reply #93
Today at 09:20:41 pm
78 Corner after Fabs cross is cleared. Its taken by the Greek but cleared again. Would love to see the odd in swinger.
Reply #94
Today at 09:22:05 pm
79 Fab gets booked for bringing down Son. Jota should pay the fine on that after needlessly giving the ball away
Reply #95
Today at 09:22:19 pm
Quote from: BobPaisley3 on Today at 09:20:41 pm
78 Corner after Fabs cross is cleared. Its taken by the Greek but cleared again. Would love to see the odd in swinger.

Its puzzling why we havent used more in swingers today.
Reply #96
Today at 09:22:42 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:22:19 pm
Its puzzling why we havent used more in swingers today.
Agree. Some of those free kicks outside the box have been perfect for them.
Reply #97
Today at 09:24:29 pm
80 Corner Spurs after Konate clears. Headed behind for another. Great clearance from Ibou.
Reply #98
Today at 09:25:20 pm
83 Jota and Diaz combine but Spurs clear. Is it Divock time?
Reply #99
Today at 09:25:21 pm
Kostas is a helluva scrapper
Reply #100
Today at 09:26:17 pm
Quote from: TepidT2O on Today at 09:19:42 pm
flat back 6?
Actually think it might be actually
Reply #101
Today at 09:26:32 pm
84 Koulacevski off for Winks
Reply #102
Today at 09:28:44 pm
86 Corner after the cross is put behind. Spurs player down time wasting. Corner comes in and is cleared easily. Finally an in swinger but its poor.
Reply #103
Today at 09:29:30 pm
87 Spurs break and Davies fires over the top from inside the box. Keita for Fab.
Reply #104
Today at 09:29:45 pm
I don't see why Kostas was not taking that one?
Reply #105
Today at 09:30:37 pm
Should be at least 4m of extra time.
Reply #106
Today at 09:31:01 pm
88 Thiago tries to find Trent but its overhit and it goes out for a goal kick.
Reply #107
Today at 09:32:05 pm
89 Salah fires over via a deflection. Corner. Easily cleared again.
Reply #108
Today at 09:32:30 pm
5 minutes added
Reply #109
Today at 09:33:04 pm
Cant see it you know
Reply #110
Today at 09:33:36 pm
Son goes off. Is there a Liverpool hero out there?
