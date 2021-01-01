« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1640 on: Yesterday at 10:31:03 pm
Quote from: a little break on Yesterday at 10:25:38 pm
Definitely agree, Jill but, it's tough. For me anyway, it's just the robotic nature of it all. The year we won it, they fell away from the start, other than that they just never lose, never look like losing and just blow teams away. It's not a "title race" really, it's City will win all their games from January by 3 or more goals and Liverpool will provide Roy of the Rovers type drama til they draw with a Champions League threatening team while City continue to score 4 and 5 a game. It's a load of bollocks.

Yea, it's not really a title race with the twists and turns of the past.  Like even the mid-90s ones where we can't quite put it together, Newcastle can't keep it together, and then United sneak it, or like the 70s/80s where you can fall off quick between seasons (so others join in on the fun) or a run of consistency gets you from the middle of the pack to the front (like us in 81 I think?).

Now it's:  "Well, City will probably win 15 in a row at some point in the season, or not drop points in their last 14 or whatever and beat everyone easily."  The twists and turns of a title race are gone.  It's more you need a recording-setting pace of near perfection to stay ahead and that's it.

But on the flip side, that's probably fueled Klopp to stick around.  We know he loves the challenge, and just imagine the emotions when we win another title in these circumstances.

Oh, and we'll always have that chance in cups.

So not all bad despite monotonous title runs from City almost every season.
King Kenny.

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1641 on: Yesterday at 10:31:11 pm
If there were a way to form a Super League without the likes of City I would be up for it. UEFA are useless, and the Premier League are just as corrupt as the Tories who run this country. Fuck the lot of them. They don't deserve Liverpool.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1642 on: Yesterday at 10:31:18 pm
Quote from: wampa1 on Yesterday at 10:29:14 pm
Bollocks.  Without us City are 100 points every season.
Absolutely.

That should say "without us, it'd be the SPL."
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1643 on: Yesterday at 10:31:40 pm
Klopps here for 4 more years at least.  If after that time weve finished on 90+ points a couple more times and not added another League Championship then thats the time to get pissed off.
 
Its down to the players hunger as well.  Our lads will definitely be up for another tilt at it and you can see they enjoy their work. Guardiola can be a bit intense and I imagine it can be tough to keep going back to the well year after year for him.  They chucked in an off season a couple of years back, they can do the same again.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1644 on: Yesterday at 10:33:04 pm
Quote from: jillc on Yesterday at 10:29:26 pm
I know, I do understand. But I have learnt to have a sense of perspective with all of this now. I just let it go over my head, as it's pointless letting it get you down. It's not going to change a single, bloody thing. We need to enjoy the team we have, for it's one of the best teams of all time. From now on, that is my only thought where football is concerned. Content yourself with the thought that the CL is what they really want, and once again they won't get it but if we win it we trump their year yet again.

Love this <3
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1645 on: Yesterday at 10:33:30 pm
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 10:29:04 pm
Why does it matter that United won it with less points ?

Because the league was clearly easier to win.

I dont know how that point can be side stepped

And more importantly Im not sure what Im particular is wrong with saying that and why youre getting so upset by it.

As I said I think Im getting the fury of why others have said maybe. Ive said nothing but that
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1646 on: Yesterday at 10:33:35 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:29:11 pm
I can see simply by agreeinv with a point of view Im
Being thrown in some weird pigeon hole where Im getting quoted from things Ive not said Amd responded to as if Ive been on here all night crying about it

I simply see the frustration of not winning the league with 90 odd points twice

If you and others want to deny that isnt frustrating then ok.

While quoting you it wasn't aimed at you because I know you haven't been crying about it all night. More working down the link of the quotes.

I know it's frustrating but I am just amazed of these shouts that people can look at our team and think we are highly unlikely to win the league in the future. Even with frustration I don't know how you reach that conclusion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1647 on: Yesterday at 10:35:24 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:33:35 pm
While quoting you it wasn't aimed at you because I know you haven't been crying about it all night. More working down the link of the quotes.

I know it's frustrating but I am just amazed of these shouts that people can look at our team and think we are highly unlikely to win the league in the future. Even with frustration I don't know how you reach that conclusion

What?

Where have I said that ?

:lmao what the fuck is going on here. You lot been drinking
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1648 on: Yesterday at 10:37:01 pm
All we need now is VBG to come in here , call some of you c*nt's and it's a solid night on RAWK.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1649 on: Yesterday at 10:41:46 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:35:24 pm
What?

Where have I said that ?

:lmao what the fuck is going on here. You lot been drinking

I know you haven't. Other people in the thread have.

The original post you quoted from killer was all linked to a poster saying "This league really isn't for us" and ignored us winning the league. People have said they can't see us winning the league in the future, just City and eventually Newcastle.

This may be down to frustration, but it's a mad shout to me.

I know you haven't said that here, but the post you quoted from Killer Heel was linked to what I am saying. I'm not putting you in with thosr comments
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1650 on: Yesterday at 10:43:17 pm
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 10:28:15 pm
It would be fantastic if he namechecks Rushy man off RAWK personally.

Given the his comments over the past week, I wouldn't be surprised.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1651 on: Yesterday at 10:43:22 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:21:13 pm
We were on for an 82 point season after the West Ham loss in late Autumn. We ended up 14 points behind City at one point. We shouldnt have been in a title race.

This is fucking nonsense. Maybe you gave up. The club did not.  :wanker
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1652 on: Yesterday at 10:46:05 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:41:46 pm
I know you haven't. Other people in the thread have.

The original post you quoted from killer was all linked to a poster saying "This league really isn't for us" and ignored us winning the league. People have said they can't see us winning the league in the future, just City and eventually Newcastle.

This may be down to frustration, but it's a mad shout to me.

I know you haven't said that here, but the post you quoted from Killer Heel was linked to what I am saying. I'm not putting you in with thosr comments

Fair enough, As I say this is the danger of making a point where others have made a similar point but taken way too far.

Thats pretty much what happens on social media among a lot of subjects. Politics you name it

Its actually a real pet hate of mine in fact
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1653 on: Yesterday at 10:46:16 pm
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 10:43:22 pm
This is fucking nonsense. Maybe you gave up. The club did not.  :wanker

The point was that we gave City that massive lead and it was impossible to eradicate completely unless we literally won every game. We were complete outsiders for a large part of this season.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1654 on: Yesterday at 10:46:47 pm
Quote from: Morgana on Yesterday at 10:31:11 pm
If there were a way to form a Super League without the likes of City I would be up for it.

That's what I found most weird about the SL, the fact that they invited City, Chelsea and PSG to join. You'd think the whole point would be to fuck them oil clubs off
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1655 on: Yesterday at 10:47:55 pm
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 10:43:22 pm
This is fucking nonsense. Maybe you gave up. The club did not.  :wanker

Getting a bit much now people calling people wankers and stuff

We are all reds in here guys. Frustrating night and end to league season but theres no need to start eating each other alive. Two cup finals yet
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1656 on: Yesterday at 10:50:24 pm
People taking it well in here tonight. ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1657 on: Yesterday at 10:51:27 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:46:05 pm
Fair enough, As I say this is the danger of making a point where others have made a similar point but taken way too far.

Thats pretty much what happens on social media among a lot of subjects. Politics you name it

Its actually a real pet hate of mine in fact

No worries. I agree with you on comments being mixed and getting lumped into groupings.

Ah well, in the end it all doesn't matter in the grand scheme of things, people fighting on the internet. I think best thing to do now is have a drink, or a cuppa, or a smoke, whatever to relax, and look forward to the two finals coming up, and watching this amazing team we have  ;D
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1658 on: Yesterday at 10:52:20 pm
the amount of goals is what i find amazing. they did the same around christmas when it was still tight. we were ahead by a few in the goal difference and they are now well out of reach on it.

maybe Ralphy will ship 9  to us. 
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1659 on: Yesterday at 10:54:09 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:51:27 pm
No worries. I agree with you on comments being mixed and getting lumped into groupings.

Ah well, in the end it all doesn't matter in the grand scheme of things, people fighting on the internet. I think best thing to do now is have a drink, or a cuppa, or a smoke, whatever to relax, and look forward to the two finals coming up, and watching this amazing team we have  ;D

Absolutely  :thumbsup
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1660 on: Yesterday at 10:54:42 pm
Quote from: Mozology on Yesterday at 10:46:47 pm
That's what I found most weird about the SL, the fact that they invited City, Chelsea and PSG to join. You'd think the whole point would be to fuck them oil clubs off

It's courtesy. But the plans and restrictions (caps, etc) would hold it down.  It's like some American sports, where you have a group of teams with salary caps, and owner wealth doesn't mean you can spend your way to the top.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1661 on: Yesterday at 10:56:08 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Yesterday at 10:31:03 pm
Yea, it's not really a title race with the twists and turns of the past.  Like even the mid-90s ones where we can't quite put it together, Newcastle can't keep it together, and then United sneak it, or like the 70s/80s where you can fall off quick between seasons (so others join in on the fun) or a run of consistency gets you from the middle of the pack to the front (like us in 81 I think?).

Now it's:  "Well, City will probably win 15 in a row at some point in the season, or not drop points in their last 14 or whatever and beat everyone easily."  The twists and turns of a title race are gone.  It's more you need a recording-setting pace of near perfection to stay ahead and that's it.

But on the flip side, that's probably fueled Klopp to stick around.  We know he loves the challenge, and just imagine the emotions when we win another title in these circumstances.

Oh, and we'll always have that chance in cups.

So not all bad despite monotonous title runs from City almost every season.
Yeah I tried to make a similar point several weeks ago.
What annoys me about the run in, or perhaps the League in general, is that the game changing incidents for example a red card, a penalty, a goalkeeper being sent off, a twist of any sort doesnt happen anymore.
The variable of luck (or perhaps bad luck) doesnt appear to exist.
Its really evident that the Officials have been told to not ruin the match as a spectacle for the TV viewers (despite it actually making it perhaps more interesting for them)
As a result of this type of officiating Man City should win all their remaining games. They dont have to worry about bad luck. The officials make sure that doesnt happen.
City keep possession, and immediately they lose it, they make a cynical foul to immediately prevent any counter attacks. There is no deterrent, as cards are never shown. Zinchenco should have been carded tonight, several villa players last night. Those players should have been treading very carefully for the rest of the game, but they are free to foul again due to the officiating.
The twist, the unknown quantity has been removed from football.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1662 on: Yesterday at 11:01:26 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:46:16 pm
The point was that we gave City that massive lead and it was impossible to eradicate completely unless we literally won every game. We were complete outsiders for a large part of this season.

We went on a run City was on at the start of the season. We will end up dropping 3 points less than them? What does it matter when you go on your great run? City dropped a good amount of points at the start of the year, if it wasn't for that we wouldn't have got close, but they would have ended with 100 or more. The fact remains that before these two sides, there has never been a season with two clubs getting 90+ points, only one them are doing it on the up and up and everyone, including their fucking dogs, knows it.

I wasn't calling you a wanker, was more just saying "come off it" type deal. Sorry if I offended you.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1663 on: Yesterday at 11:03:11 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 10:47:55 pm
Getting a bit much now people calling people wankers and stuff

We are all reds in here guys. Frustrating night and end to league season but theres no need to start eating each other alive. Two cup finals yet

I wasn't really calling him one, but I totally get how someone could take it that way. Was more just of a piss off type thing.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1664 on: Yesterday at 11:05:48 pm
Quote from: OkieRedman on Yesterday at 11:03:11 pm
I wasn't really calling him one, but I totally get how someone could take it that way. Was more just of a piss type thing.

Fair enough.

Ps

Hes a she 😂👍🏻
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1665 on: Yesterday at 11:17:34 pm
Quote from: rushyman on Yesterday at 11:05:48 pm
Fair enough.

Ps

Hes a she 😂👍🏻


Oh. haha. Killer-heels. I love that name. I never really look at names.  ::)
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1666 on: Yesterday at 11:22:27 pm
Quote
The funniest thing about this De Bruyne performance is the voting for PFA POTY closed two days ago.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1667 on: Yesterday at 11:25:40 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Yesterday at 10:33:35 pm
While quoting you it wasn't aimed at you because I know you haven't been crying about it all night. More working down the link of the quotes.

I know it's frustrating but I am just amazed of these shouts that people can look at our team and think we are highly unlikely to win the league in the future. Even with frustration I don't know how you reach that conclusion

The real danger for me is not how good we can be, but it's what we are seeing now with opposition. Teams are starting to lie down for City in a way they don't seem to do for us. It reminding me of Man Utd a little when they were in their pomp. Teams just wanting to get a quick loss out of the way and move on. Half beaten before they step out.

It's not the same with us. We're seen as a scalp that teams seem to want to turn up against. I guess it flattery in some ways.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1668 on: Yesterday at 11:29:54 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 10:18:39 pm
In those 30 years, until Klopp arrived, we challenged twice against far more established sides. You cant cry about not winning a league when your putting up 2 title challenges every 25 years.

Under Klopp we won 1 title race and lost 1.

We challenged in 1990/91, 1996/97, 2001/02, 2008/09, 2013/14 so we had five decent shouts at the title before Klopp arrived since our title win in 1989/90. I think some are just ruing the fact that this Klopp team would have won at least 3 PL titles in any other era.

United won a PL title with just 75 points and of course Leicester City won a title. I think in the 30 years between our League titles we had a some really good teams that just seemed to peak in wrong season whereas Leicester of course had unexpected peak when everyone was shite we certainty have never had that fortune. 
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1669 on: Yesterday at 11:32:41 pm
Quote from: Illmatic on Yesterday at 11:29:54 pm
We challenged in 1990/91, 1996/97, 2001/02, 2008/09, 2013/14 so we had five decent shouts at the title before Klopp arrived since our title win in 1989/90. I think some are just ruing the fact that this Klopp team would have won at least 3 PL titles in any other era.

United won a PL title with just 75 points and of course Leicester City won a title. I think in the 30 years between our League titles we had a some really good teams that just seemed to peak in wrong season whereas Leicester of course had unexpected peak when everyone was shite we certainty have never had that fortune. 

Can we class us as really challenging in 01/02?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1670 on: Yesterday at 11:45:24 pm
Quote from: Mozology on Yesterday at 10:04:53 pm
And Pep hauled off KDB in the Bernabeu  ;D

To be fair, this gets lost a bit in when debating our efforts to chase them down in the league. I reckon Pep doesn't make those self-destructive subs in that game if he didn't have us on his mind in the league.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1671 on: Yesterday at 11:46:06 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 11:32:41 pm
Can we class us as really challenging in 01/02?

Yeah. Was a three way battle from quite a long way out. Arsenal won their last 9 or 10 which was unheard of back then but were well in the mix in March/April.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1672 on: Today at 12:34:34 am
I know we finished 2nd but at no point in 02 did i think we were in with a chance, we were best of the rest in a one horse race
