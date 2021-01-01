Yea, it's not really a title race with the twists and turns of the past. Like even the mid-90s ones where we can't quite put it together, Newcastle can't keep it together, and then United sneak it, or like the 70s/80s where you can fall off quick between seasons (so others join in on the fun) or a run of consistency gets you from the middle of the pack to the front (like us in 81 I think?).
Now it's: "Well, City will probably win 15 in a row at some point in the season, or not drop points in their last 14 or whatever and beat everyone easily." The twists and turns of a title race are gone. It's more you need a recording-setting pace of near perfection to stay ahead and that's it.
But on the flip side, that's probably fueled Klopp to stick around. We know he loves the challenge, and just imagine the emotions when we win another title in these circumstances.
Oh, and we'll always have that chance in cups.
So not all bad despite monotonous title runs from City almost every season.
Yeah I tried to make a similar point several weeks ago.
What annoys me about the run in, or perhaps the League in general, is that the game changing incidents for example a red card, a penalty, a goalkeeper being sent off, a twist of any sort doesnt happen anymore.
The variable of luck (or perhaps bad luck) doesnt appear to exist.
Its really evident that the Officials have been told to not ruin the match as a spectacle for the TV viewers (despite it actually making it perhaps more interesting for them)
As a result of this type of officiating Man City should win all their remaining games. They dont have to worry about bad luck. The officials make sure that doesnt happen.
City keep possession, and immediately they lose it, they make a cynical foul to immediately prevent any counter attacks. There is no deterrent, as cards are never shown. Zinchenco should have been carded tonight, several villa players last night. Those players should have been treading very carefully for the rest of the game, but they are free to foul again due to the officiating.
The twist, the unknown quantity has been removed from football.