Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May

bornandbRED

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1480 on: Today at 09:34:16 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:33:35 pm
Fair play.

Whilst everyones busy giving up on this title youre ahead of the game giving up on the next 5. ;D

 ;D ;D ;D

Hes right though. They will do 90+ every season
killer-heels

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1481 on: Today at 09:34:25 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:33:49 pm
I don't think it is, it's a small measure yes but against a competitor like City everything helps. It's why Klopp will try anything, appoint a thrown-in coach, invite a surfer to speak to the squad about pressure. Nothing should be turned down, if it helps the team to become more efficient, improve its effectiveness over the course of the season.

Thats not why we are not winning the league this season.
smicer07

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1482 on: Today at 09:34:50 pm
Watford with no shots on target against Everton. That's very Roy.
stockdam

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1483 on: Today at 09:34:55 pm
Goal difference is starting to become too large.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1484 on: Today at 09:34:58 pm
Is Martin Atkinson wearing a City shirt?
Persephone

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1485 on: Today at 09:34:59 pm
Well that's all folks. Wolves let De Bruyne wonder around like he owns the place.
skipper757

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1486 on: Today at 09:35:03 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 09:34:16 pm
;D ;D ;D

Hes right though. They will do 90+ every season

They didn't hit 90 in 19/20 or 20/21.
killer-heels

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1487 on: Today at 09:35:18 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 09:34:55 pm
Goal difference is starting to become too large.

Starting?
Barneylfc∗

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1488 on: Today at 09:35:39 pm
VAR says it's ok  :lmao
Caps4444

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1489 on: Today at 09:35:44 pm
Just cant compete with that, Citys last 5 games and goals, 4,5,4,5, and now 4.
RK7

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1490 on: Today at 09:35:57 pm
He's like an assassin in front of goal tonight
Dave McCoy

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1491 on: Today at 09:36:10 pm
Wow, Tierney and Atkinson take a bow. Disgusting.
McSquared

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1492 on: Today at 09:36:15 pm
With the city game plan being the same every time, hard to work out how some teams cant come up with a way to frustrate them at least
jillc

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1493 on: Today at 09:36:21 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:34:25 pm
Thats not why we are not winning the league this season.

I never said it was,
bornandbRED

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1494 on: Today at 09:36:35 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 09:35:03 pm
They didn't hit 90 in 19/20 or 20/21.

They have Haaland now and they didnt really need to last season as everyone was miles off.
koptommy93

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1495 on: Today at 09:36:51 pm
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 09:33:35 pm
Fair play.

Whilst everyones busy giving up on this title youre ahead of the game giving up on the next 5. ;D
I've seen what happened in other leagues and it's already happening here too. To even get near them is incredible.
stockdam

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1496 on: Today at 09:36:52 pm
Thats a penaltyeven if he touches the ball then he has taken out the Wolves player. Since when can you play the ball and then take down the other player?
Paul-LFC

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1497 on: Today at 09:37:05 pm
Another stonewall penalty. Surprise surprise Paul Tierney has forgotten the rules of the game again.
Barneylfc∗

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1498 on: Today at 09:37:06 pm
Just as well City don't have players with the mentality of Kompany, Silva and Aguero to depend on.
RyanBabel19

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1499 on: Today at 09:37:12 pm
Fouls galore and no action from the ref
OkieRedman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1500 on: Today at 09:37:26 pm
Quote from: skipper757 on Today at 09:35:03 pm
They didn't hit 90 in 19/20 or 20/21.

They will do it if they need to. They had no defence in 19/20.
Kekule

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1501 on: Today at 09:37:36 pm
Fernandinho is a jammy bugger. He had no idea where the ball was, it just hit him a split second before he made the tackle so he got away with it.
Jm55

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1502 on: Today at 09:37:56 pm
Quote from: bornandbRED on Today at 09:34:16 pm
;D ;D ;D

Hes right though. They will do 90+ every season

Im not sure he is mate.

With the exception of last season weve been within a couple points of them twice now and we won it in 2020.

I get its hugely disheartening and frustrating but theres hope yet.
killer-heels

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1503 on: Today at 09:37:56 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:37:06 pm
Just as well City don't have players with the mentality of Kompany, Silva and Aguero to depend on.

And Wolves have Trincao. Whoever he is.
deano2727

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1504 on: Today at 09:38:33 pm
On the bright side, if they beat West Ham on Sunday, our lads will get a good rest before the CL final.
