I think that interview Mo did after he received his prize for footballer of the year was interesting, he really wanted to make the point that he was not a striker, but a winger. I think starting off quickly at Anfield is pretty crucial. I think it helps with keeping the crowd less stressed, especially if we haven't scored as we near half-time. I get what you mean about the year we won it, but the team was at its best then, we hadn't lost so many of our defenders. Our form at the start of the season was partly because we had players coming back from injuries, and it was always going to take time to regain the rhythm.



Like I say I think it helps of course, but I don't think lacking that quick ruthlessness is going to stop us from challenging, that's all. I think we can be a team that works though the gears and finds the point where we are just too much for teams rather than the early blitz.That's very fair as to why our season has gone a bit scuffed this year in the first half, my hope is with that in mind, we can go into next year with form like we are showing now and run the league.If we become more quick and ruthless I think it'll make us so potent, but I don't think it is required to challenge