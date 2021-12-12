« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May

Rosario

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 624
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1440 on: Today at 09:24:47 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 09:23:12 pm
The one thing we dont want is for Wolves to concede more goals as that would further increase the goal difference.

I think that ships already sailed we need them to drop points in back to back games now imo
Logged

I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,153
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1441 on: Today at 09:24:53 pm
United and Chelsea useless c*nts, still don't know how they lost to this shite. Hope next year is the year they go down once and for all.
Logged

Rouge

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,815
  • Barnes to Molby!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1442 on: Today at 09:25:10 pm
Quote from: stockdam on Today at 09:23:12 pm
The one thing we dont want is for Wolves to concede more goals as that would further increase the goal difference.

unless Wolves pull there finger out - I cant see how they wont concede more
Logged

decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,725
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1443 on: Today at 09:25:28 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 07:56:59 pm
Terrible tackle, hope Kovacic is ok and back after this weekend

First of all, he'll be fine - it's probably just a knock and precautionary sub.

Second of all, have absolutely loathed the guy since he deliberately point blank booted the ball into Mane's head as he lay on the ground when we were at our absolute lowest ebb last season. We had no leaders (and no self pride at that point) to go and smash him afterwards, which is what he deserved at the time. While I don't really wish the guy any bad injury, I'd be delighted if he was missing the final. Both for our sake, and because fuck him.
Logged

James Mac

  • Sabu Pundit's PR
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,232
  • Return of the Mac
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1444 on: Today at 09:25:30 pm
Quote from: Rosario on Today at 09:23:41 pm
Agreed it all comes down to the style of play for me City are designed under Pep to not give the ball away and when they do tactically foul straight away to defend against any counter attacks. Whereas we try to make things happen in a couple of passes and usually leave ourselves under more threat from the counter due to leaving ourselves a bit more open at times.

I think the main thing we have to work on going forward is to try and score early and blow teams away in the first 10-20 minutes like City do so that the opposition dont build any confidence or grow into the game.

Def. We lack control a lot, at our best. Often thats come up in our favour in a knockout tie, and thats wicked. Wouldnt change it for the world. Unfortunately city, and guardiola, are designed to just drag out these boring 4-0 wins that to a formula.
Logged

Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,797
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1445 on: Today at 09:25:36 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 09:23:43 pm
Think Laporte has done his knee badly there; not nice to see

Could keep him out of the Champions League final I hear.
Logged

jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,179
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1446 on: Today at 09:25:59 pm
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 09:16:36 pm
I think so yeah. Also part of it may be an aspect of "you can get at Liverpool" where as City it is seen as an inevitable loss - City is a waste if a game you will lose, Liverpool is the biggest game you have.

Respectfully I disagree. I think it helps but isn't essential. I feel in the season we won it, it was less a ruthlessness of finishing things early, more a relentlessness of we will score, and we will stop you from scoring, because we have more skill and more energy and intensity. Grind teams down if you have to.

Like the year we won it I seem to remember loads of 1-0 or 2-1 with goals in the 70th and 80th minutes.

That ruthless style City have obviously work, I wouldn't be against us becoming that, bu itt isn't the only way I feel. We can do our own way of it, which we seem to do at the moment

I think that interview Mo did after he received his prize for footballer of the year was interesting, he really wanted to make the point that he was not a striker, but a winger. I think starting off quickly at Anfield is pretty crucial. I think it helps with keeping the crowd less stressed, especially if we haven't scored as we near half-time. I get what you mean about the year we won it, but the team was at its best then, we hadn't lost so many of our defenders. Our form at the start of the season was partly because we had players coming back from injuries, and it was always going to take time to regain the rhythm. 
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

koptommy93

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,200
  • @tharris113
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1447 on: Today at 09:26:05 pm
Maybe Abu Dhabi will get bored one day and sell them that's about all I can hope for at this stage haha
Logged
I for one welcome our new insect overloads

Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,910
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1448 on: Today at 09:26:17 pm
Everton are the biggest cheaters I think I've ever seen with Gordon, Richarlison and Calvert-Lewin on the field. They're all just playing for fouls non-stop. Awful.
Logged

duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,583
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1449 on: Today at 09:26:30 pm
Hows that not a yellow
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,124
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1450 on: Today at 09:26:40 pm
Wolves starting to play a bit better.
Hopefully Zinchenko picks up another yellow.
Logged
#JFT97

UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,513
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1451 on: Today at 09:27:03 pm
City could have Maguire and Otamendi centre back and still KDB would win the every game.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,249
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1452 on: Today at 09:27:03 pm
Should probably just save everyone the effort and call off the rest of the season.

Abu Dhabi given another title.
We're the highest legitimate club.
Chelsea enjoy champions League football for the last time in years.
Arsenal 4th.
Leeds, Watford, Norwich are down.

Fuck all point to the remaining games really.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,513
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1453 on: Today at 09:28:17 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:27:03 pm
Should probably just save everyone the effort and call off the rest of the season.

Abu Dhabi given another title.
We're the highest legitimate club.
Chelsea enjoy champions League football for the last time in years.
Arsenal 4th.
Leeds, Watford, Norwich are down.

Fuck all point to the remaining games really.

And LFC win a cup treble.

I'll have that all day long.
Logged
"IT'S ENDED.....THE EUROPEAN CUP IS RETURNING TO ENGLAND AND TO ANFIELD."

jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,179
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1454 on: Today at 09:28:18 pm
Quote from: kasperoff on Today at 09:22:31 pm
This is true, as daft as it sounds in a season where we've scored 90 goals. It's the insane levels that we've arrived at. Score 90 goals and win almost every game, but we are talking about not scoring enough.

City do seem to take every half chance early in games.

You make a good point, we score an amazing amount of goals all things considered.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,099
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1455 on: Today at 09:28:21 pm
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 09:27:03 pm
Should probably just save everyone the effort and call off the rest of the season.

Abu Dhabi given another title.
We're the highest legitimate club.
Chelsea enjoy champions League football for the last time in years.
Arsenal 4th.
Leeds, Watford, Norwich are down.

Fuck all point to the remaining games really.

If I stick a £10 on that what do I win?
Logged

Billy The Kid

  • Out of the closet with a whiet shirt on, but would pay a fiver not to be gay...Would prefer to give his manliness to someone rather than receive theirs especially Amir in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,637
  • I'm Your Huckleberry
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1456 on: Today at 09:29:12 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:10:05 pm
Then we need to be more ruthless, its the advantage they have over us.

You make it sound so simplistic mate. As though its just something we can work on in the training and easily reverse engineer into any given fixture

We scored 85 goals en route to romping the title in 2020. We're currently on 89 goals with 2 games to play

Its not lack of ruthlessness that's costing us. To dilute it down to that is just a lazy over-simplification. I'm sorry, but it is

Logged
When overtaken by defeat, as you may be many times, remember than mans faith in his own ability is tested many times before he is crowned with final victory. Defeats are nothing more than challenges to keep trying.  Napoleon Hill.

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,099
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1457 on: Today at 09:29:44 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 09:23:43 pm
Think Laporte has done his knee badly there; not nice to see

I hope he is out for years.
Logged

duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,583
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1458 on: Today at 09:30:01 pm
Coady missed a sitter. Probably just offside
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,656
  • Dutch Class
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1459 on: Today at 09:30:06 pm
Bringing a defender on for an attacker in a meaningless game for Watford who haven't won at home in ages is the epitome of Roy Hodgson
Logged

stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,124
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1460 on: Today at 09:30:36 pm
Laporte is one tackle away from being injured.
If Wolves can manage to score then anything could happen.
Logged
#JFT97

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,249
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1461 on: Today at 09:30:49 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:28:21 pm
If I stick a £10 on that what do I win?

Not a lot probably.
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

thegoodfella

  • makes reindeer pizza
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,119
  • ...siempre es posible
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1462 on: Today at 09:31:22 pm
Man the offside flag is on point tonight.
Logged

Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1463 on: Today at 09:31:34 pm
Quote from: jillc on Today at 09:25:59 pm
I think that interview Mo did after he received his prize for footballer of the year was interesting, he really wanted to make the point that he was not a striker, but a winger. I think starting off quickly at Anfield is pretty crucial. I think it helps with keeping the crowd less stressed, especially if we haven't scored as we near half-time. I get what you mean about the year we won it, but the team was at its best then, we hadn't lost so many of our defenders. Our form at the start of the season was partly because we had players coming back from injuries, and it was always going to take time to regain the rhythm.

Like I say I think it helps of course, but I don't think lacking that quick ruthlessness is going to stop us from challenging, that's all. I think we can be a team that works though the gears and finds the point where we are just too much for teams rather than the early blitz.

That's very fair as to why our season has gone a bit scuffed this year in the first half, my hope is with that in mind, we can go into next year with form like we are showing now and run the league.

If we become more quick and ruthless I think it'll make us so potent, but I don't think it is required to challenge
Logged

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,249
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1464 on: Today at 09:31:48 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 09:23:43 pm
Think Laporte has done his knee badly there; not nice to see

Shame
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,126
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1465 on: Today at 09:31:54 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:29:44 pm
I hope he is out for years.

Harsh































actually nah fuck him  ;D
Logged

didi shamone

  • Too old for fighting
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,357
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1466 on: Today at 09:32:00 pm
Quote from: cdav on Today at 09:23:43 pm
Think Laporte has done his knee badly there; not nice to see

Their devastating injury crisis almost had them replacing 57million Laporte with 41million Ake.  And we thought we had it bad last year.
Logged

stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,124
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1467 on: Today at 09:32:05 pm
First move by a City defender is a push and they always seem to get away with it.
Logged
#JFT97

amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,559
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1468 on: Today at 09:32:12 pm
Worth snapping into Laporte one more time.
Logged

Rosario

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 624
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1469 on: Today at 09:32:23 pm
Quote from: James Mac on Today at 09:25:30 pm
Def. We lack control a lot, at our best. Often thats come up in our favour in a knockout tie, and thats wicked. Wouldnt change it for the world. Unfortunately city, and guardiola, are designed to just drag out these boring 4-0 wins that to a formula.

Yep say what you want about Peps record in the CL but he sure knows how to set a team up to mow down 90% of the teams in the league with ease at Barca, Bayern and now City. Our style is a bit more fluid and we can win multiple ways which definitely helps us in the CL and knockout comps though and would easily be good enough to win the league most years against any team that isnt managed by Pep.
Logged

Oldmanmick

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 490
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1470 on: Today at 09:32:51 pm
Quote from: Persephone on Today at 09:15:05 pm
They also don't offer teams as many chances as we do. We've dropped silly points from defending poorly.

The one thing we can't do is criticize our team. We're on 86 points with still 2 games left to play. In a lot of seasons we'd have had the title all sewn up by now. Whatever happens now our manager & the players deserve tremendous credit for what we've achieved this season. Even if it ends up that the League Cup is the only trophy we put into the trophy cabinet. I'm so proud of Klopp & the lads for taking us on this fantastic journey, one that could still have a very happy ending.
Logged

Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,869
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1471 on: Today at 09:33:02 pm
 ::)
Logged

stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,124
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1472 on: Today at 09:33:16 pm
What a mess of a goal.
Logged
#JFT97

killer-heels

  • Hates everyone and everything. Including YOU! Negativity not just for Christmas. Thinks 'irony' means 'metallic'......
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 64,099
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1473 on: Today at 09:33:16 pm
Quote from: amir87 on Today at 09:32:12 pm
Worth snapping into Laporte one more time.

Absolutely.
Logged

Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,162
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1474 on: Today at 09:33:20 pm
It's great to see that Jimenez is back playing, but he's not very good is he?
Logged

Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,649
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1475 on: Today at 09:33:35 pm
Quote from: koptommy93 on Today at 08:58:47 pm
Wonder if anyone will finish above city in the near future, hard to envisage.

Fair play.

Whilst everyones busy giving up on this title youre ahead of the game giving up on the next 5. ;D
Logged

Barneylfc∗

  • Cross-dressing man-bag wielding golfer. Wannabe Mod. Coprophiliac. Would like to buy an airline seat if he could. Known 'grass'. Wants to go home to He-Man
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 51,249
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1476 on: Today at 09:33:48 pm
How is Coady captain of a Premier League team?
Logged
Quote from: Lazy Craig @ Xmas on December 12, 2021, 05:52:12 pm
Craig Burnley V West Ham - WEST HAM WIN - INCORRECT

jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,179
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1477 on: Today at 09:33:49 pm
Quote from: Billy The Kid on Today at 09:29:12 pm
You make it sound so simplistic mate. As though its just something we can work on in the training and easily reverse engineer into any given fixture

We scored 85 goals en route to romping the title in 2020. We're currently on 89 goals with 2 games to play

Its not lack of ruthlessness that's costing us. To dilute it down to that is just a lazy over-simplification. I'm sorry, but it is

I don't think it is, it's a small measure yes but against a competitor like City everything helps. It's why Klopp will try anything, appoint a thrown-in coach, invite a surfer to speak to the squad about pressure. Nothing should be turned down, if it helps the team to become more efficient, improve its effectiveness over the course of the season.
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"

Kekule

  • Not fussy.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,869
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1478 on: Today at 09:33:51 pm
Acres of space yet again.
Logged

Clint Eastwood

  • The man with no name
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,831
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #1479 on: Today at 09:33:52 pm
Shame Everton will probably stay up. Leeds totally shit the bed.
Logged
