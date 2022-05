Everton staying up then.



They're bad, but unfortunately there are worse. Anyway, who cares.



All that matters for us is that City drop points tonight. I think we need them to drop points tonight. They are winning their last game of the season at home against Villa who have nothing to play for. That leaves tonight and West Ham at the weekend. I can't see them drawing two, so we need them to lose one, and for us to score a few somewhere.