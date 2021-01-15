Why does no team stick 10 behind the ball like when we play? Confuses the fuck out of me.
How did we only score once against these twats
Goal difference being wiped out as well today. Could mean City lose 1 and we lose it on goal difference still. Shite.
If anyone is going to put a few fingers deep into my arse it's going to be me.
Should have been a foul on the Newcastle player surely. Oh and Dubravka is shit
Who fucking knows. City has some sort of magic that makes their players seem invisible to the other side. I do not understand how they can get Cancelo in over and over again without the other team catching on to it. Saint maximin is Lazy, selfish or just plan stupid. Maybe all three.
probably they're already ahead now, could do with Newcastle not conceding any more, the upside is that if they do lose it obviously harms their GD, imperative that we win out, can do no more than that and see what happens.
Page created in 0.017 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.69]