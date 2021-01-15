« previous next »
Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #760 on: Today at 05:13:18 pm
Should have been a foul on the Newcastle player surely. Oh and Dubravka is shit
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #761 on: Today at 05:13:27 pm
Why does no team stick 10 behind the ball like when we play?

Confuses the fuck out of me.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #762 on: Today at 05:13:41 pm
Just switch to Feyenoord - PSV and don't torture yourself by watching 2 oil clubs. I did it after the first goal ...
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #763 on: Today at 05:14:28 pm
Ok rest for the finals now

Did our best. Sportswashing wins again and everyone rejoices
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #764 on: Today at 05:14:29 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:13:27 pm
Why does no team stick 10 behind the ball like when we play?

Confuses the fuck out of me.

A lot of teams do that, but it still doesn't work most of the time.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #765 on: Today at 05:14:29 pm
Not that anyone will take initiative and actually take three points off of City, but were about to be upside down on goal difference.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #766 on: Today at 05:14:56 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:13:27 pm
Why does no team stick 10 behind the ball like when we play?

Confuses the fuck out of me.

They do.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #767 on: Today at 05:15:26 pm
Newcastle are destined to fail with this shape
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #768 on: Today at 05:15:27 pm
Quote from: stevieG786 on Today at 05:10:31 pm
How did we only score once against these twats

Who fucking knows. City has some sort of magic that makes their players seem invisible to the other side. I do not understand how they can get Cancelo in over and over again without the other team catching on to it. Saint maximin is Lazy, selfish or just plan stupid. Maybe all three.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #769 on: Today at 05:15:50 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on Today at 05:12:14 pm
Goal difference being wiped out as well today. Could mean City lose 1 and we lose it on goal difference still. Shite.
probably they're already ahead now, could do with Newcastle not conceding any more, the upside is that if they do lose it obviously harms their GD, imperative that we win out, can do no more than that and see what happens.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #770 on: Today at 05:16:19 pm
Quote from: Chakan on Today at 05:13:27 pm
Why does no team stick 10 behind the ball like when we play?

Confuses the fuck out of me.

They kind of did but we play so far high up the pitch I don't think teams who play us have much choice at times ;)
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #771 on: Today at 05:17:04 pm
Quote from: Machae on Today at 05:13:18 pm
Should have been a foul on the Newcastle player surely. Oh and Dubravka is shit

He was world class vs us. Caught everything.  :no
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #772 on: Today at 05:17:46 pm
Newcastle have had two very good clear cut chances, just havent taken them. You dont get many v City and cant afford to miss. But enough for me to hope Wolves and/or West Ham could do better.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #773 on: Today at 05:17:51 pm
Quote from: OkieRedman on Today at 05:15:27 pm
Who fucking knows. City has some sort of magic that makes their players seem invisible to the other side. I do not understand how they can get Cancelo in over and over again without the other team catching on to it. Saint maximin is Lazy, selfish or just plan stupid. Maybe all three.

Like just then. In yards of space just outside the penalty area, no-one watching him, both opposing players rush to the ball carrier and hes just jogging in in dangerous position in acres of space.
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
Reply #774 on: Today at 05:18:58 pm
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Today at 05:15:50 pm
probably they're already ahead now, could do with Newcastle not conceding any more, the upside is that if they do lose it obviously harms their GD, imperative that we win out, can do no more than that and see what happens.

Would be handy if Southampton chucked in one of their 9-0 performances against us week after next.
