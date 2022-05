That goal right there for Leicester is why it's not the end of the world if Everton don't go down this season.They're going to need their best ever transfer window (which will be hard considering they win it every yearWe're going to need a couple of the Championship teams coming up to be strong like, but they'll be right down there again next season with this clown in charge. I'm made up they appointed him but can't see him lasting past 2022.