« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May  (Read 7757 times)

Offline Mister Flip Flop

  • More flop than flip.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,099
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #400 on: Yesterday at 07:37:36 pm »
Quote from: markedasred on Yesterday at 07:34:58 pm
BBC quoting Ten Hag that that is his plan alongside Maguire. Happy days!

 :wellin :champ
Logged

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,884
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #401 on: Yesterday at 07:38:44 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 07:20:30 pm
Should be massive favourites for the conference next season :lmao

At this rate, winning it is their only way into the Europa League. ;D
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,884
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #402 on: Yesterday at 07:39:54 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:23:07 pm
Arsene Wenger won a trophy more recently than Man utd, and hes been retired 4 years. Theyre becoming the new Spurs.

Nah. They're becoming the old Manchester United. ;)
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #403 on: Yesterday at 07:40:50 pm »
Quote from: Wabaloolah on Yesterday at 07:33:57 pm
Does this mean it's their lowest ever points finish in the PL era?

Yes 61 is the most they could get ,  the previous low was 64
Logged

Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,936
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #404 on: Yesterday at 07:40:53 pm »
Quote from: FiSh77 on Yesterday at 07:20:30 pm
Should be massive favourites for the conference next season :lmao

Nah, Villarreal will be in the Europa Conference League next season ...
Logged

Offline The North Bank

  • Can even make the sun shine in Manchester
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,113
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #405 on: Yesterday at 07:44:07 pm »
Come on Liverpool!!! Top atmosphere.

90 mins of Harry Kane diving and moaning , should be fun.
Logged

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,015
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #406 on: Yesterday at 07:48:23 pm »
Looking for a link for someone in work to use on a iPad

Cheers
Logged

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,266
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #407 on: Yesterday at 07:49:44 pm »
haven't seen the crowd yet, we should be a cauldron tonite, like a top european nite and come out on fire
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Wghennessy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 449
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #408 on: Yesterday at 07:59:18 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 07:29:00 pm
contrast that with Jurgen talking about Nat getting promoted with Bournemouth after the Villareal game.

That's what im getting at. It doesnt matter if you think Lingard is shit....he's given United his whole career.
Logged

Offline beardsleyismessimk1

  • Owner Of A Messy Room!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,479
  • Life is for living, so live it
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #409 on: Yesterday at 08:36:30 pm »
Logged
The individual has always had to struggle to keep from being overwhelmed by the tribe. If you try it, you will be lonely often, and sometimes frightened. But no price is too high to pay for the privilege of owning yourself.

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,372
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #410 on: Yesterday at 11:27:24 pm »
Alan Saint-Maximin is the greatest winger since Garrincha. You can do it Alan.  :wave
Logged

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,544
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #411 on: Yesterday at 11:39:29 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 11:27:24 pm
Alan Saint-Maximin is the greatest winger since Garrincha. You can do it Alan.  :wave

And Shelvey = peak Pirlo.
Almiron = peak Kaka
Scher (?) = Baresi

...


Joey Linton = Still a lump.
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,372
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #412 on: Yesterday at 11:44:12 pm »
Baresi on a bad day mate. Beckenbauer mode usually.
Logged

Offline MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,148
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #413 on: Today at 12:06:14 am »
Quote from: macmanamanaman on Yesterday at 11:39:29 pm
And Shelvey = peak Pirlo.
Almiron = peak Kaka
Scher (?) = Baresi

...


Joey Linton = Still a lump.
Guimaraes is the new Kaka.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,372
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #414 on: Today at 12:44:18 am »
Whoever is Kaka  let's just hope they attack like Brazil 82 and defend like Italy 82.
Logged

Offline macmanamanaman

  • S art Arse.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,544
  • Robbie Returns!
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #415 on: Today at 12:50:25 am »
Quote from: MonsLibpool on Today at 12:06:14 am
Guimaraes is the new Kaka.

I thought he was the new Bruno?

No wait...
Logged
"A Football team is like a Piano: You need 8 people to carry it and 3 to play the damn thing" - Shankly

Online rocco

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 36,015
  • ⭐️⭐️⭐️6 Times Baby ⭐️⭐️⭐️
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #416 on: Today at 09:26:08 am »
Ill take a draw today

Logged

Offline scouseman

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,607
  • aspiring mod of RAWK
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #417 on: Today at 10:01:14 am »
I have fog on tyne on repeat to give some postive vibes to newcastle today. Please help us. Anyone got any dodgy lasagne we can send the City team?
« Last Edit: Today at 10:18:51 am by scouseman »
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,697
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #418 on: Today at 10:19:30 am »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 10:01:14 am
I have fog on tyne on repeat to give some postive vibes to newcastle today. Please help us. Anyone got any dodgy lasagne we can send the City team?

Just watching my Byker Grove boxset.
Logged

Online duvva

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,513
  • LFC Quiz Rivals Most Hated
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #419 on: Today at 11:10:34 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:19:30 am
Just watching my Byker Grove boxset.
Followed by Jossys Giants?
Logged
 When I see the Bill Shankly statue, I look at the sentiment on the base. It says: 'He made the people happy. Well now the modern Liverpool is making the fans and the city happy. And that makes me so proud." - Gerard Houllier

Offline The G in Gerrard

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,727
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #420 on: Today at 11:12:02 am »
Quote from: duvva on Today at 11:10:34 am
Followed by Jossys Giants?
Followed by Jimmy Nail songs on repeat.
Logged

Online jillc

  • Finding Brian hard to swallow. Definitely not Paula Nancy MIllstone Jennings of 37 Wasp Villas, Greenbridge, Essex, GB10 1LL. Or maybe. Who knows.....Finds it hard to choose between Jürgen's wurst and Fat Sam's sausage.
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 59,051
  • "I'm surprised they didn't charge me rent"
Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #421 on: Today at 11:12:08 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Today at 10:19:30 am
Just watching my Byker Grove boxset.

Going back in time.  ;D
Logged
"He's trying to get right away from football. I believe he went to Everton"
Pages: 1 ... 6 7 8 9 10 [11]   Go Up
« previous next »
 