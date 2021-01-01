BBC quoting Ten Hag that that is his plan alongside Maguire. Happy days!
Should be massive favourites for the conference next season
Arsene Wenger won a trophy more recently than Man utd, and hes been retired 4 years. Theyre becoming the new Spurs.
Does this mean it's their lowest ever points finish in the PL era?
contrast that with Jurgen talking about Nat getting promoted with Bournemouth after the Villareal game.
Looking for a link for someone in work to use on a iPad Cheers
Alan Saint-Maximin is the greatest winger since Garrincha. You can do it Alan.
And Shelvey = peak Pirlo.Almiron = peak KakaScher (?) = Baresi...Joey Linton = Still a lump.
Guimaraes is the new Kaka.
I have fog on tyne on repeat to give some postive vibes to newcastle today. Please help us. Anyone got any dodgy lasagne we can send the City team?
Crosby Nick never fails.
Just watching my Byker Grove boxset.
Followed by Jossys Giants?
