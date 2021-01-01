« previous next »
Online Hymer Red

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #160 on: Today at 06:15:43 pm »
Welbeck still shite then
Online Mr F

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #161 on: Today at 06:15:58 pm »
Haha, absolutely played Ronaldo and gets him booked too
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #162 on: Today at 06:16:23 pm »
Quote from: Kekule on Today at 06:13:34 pm
Commentators still havent cottoned on to Ronaldos free kicks.  He doesnt try and bend them or dip them he just hits them in that way that means they could go anywhere. Its not controlled.

One in every 25 probably hits the target and 1 in every 100 goes in because the keeper doesnt know to react to a ball wobbling all over the place.

Pretty sure it was mentioned ages ago that his technique is based on hitting the valve
Online jillc

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #163 on: Today at 06:16:24 pm »
Brighton should be 3-0 up.
Online MULLENEDWINE

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #164 on: Today at 06:16:26 pm »
Rolando yellow card.
Online S

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #165 on: Today at 06:17:07 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 06:15:24 pm
Are United ruining Varane or is he just not as good as a lot of people thought he was before he joined them?
They ruin players in my opinion. Klopp would work wonders with most of their high profile flops post-Ferguson.
Online OkieRedman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #166 on: Today at 06:17:29 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:10:20 pm
Has C.Ronaldo ever scored from a free-kick?

A few. You don't remember the obsession with his knuckle ball free kick?
Online Hymer Red

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #167 on: Today at 06:18:06 pm »
My stream is that far behind I think Im watching last years game  :D
Offline rafathegaffa83

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #168 on: Today at 06:18:16 pm »
Quote from: Oskar on Today at 06:15:24 pm
Are United ruining Varane or is he just not as good as a lot of people thought he was before he joined them?

Like when Bayern readily sold them a declining Schweinsteiger, red flags should have been raised when Real Madrid were willing to let Varane and Ramos leave in the same summer
Online RAWK Meltdown #1

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #169 on: Today at 06:18:40 pm »
United's away support looking a little dejected there....hopefully their long journey all the way down from Milton Keynes won't have been wasted here today!!

 ;)

Online Dr. Beaker

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #170 on: Today at 06:19:12 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 06:16:23 pm
Pretty sure it was mentioned ages ago that his technique is based on hitting the valve
Yeah, the one on the sprinkler system.
Online rushyman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #171 on: Today at 06:19:55 pm »
Fuck me Brighton are impotent in the last 3rd
Online Red Berry

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #172 on: Today at 06:20:58 pm »
This United lost 4-1 to Watford.
Online Robinred

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #173 on: Today at 06:22:48 pm »
Am I alone in thinking the offside flag on 32 minutes was dubious? At the very least it was very tight.

And why is that assistant not doing what invariably they do when were defending, and allowing an attack to develop in case?
Online Armand9

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #174 on: Today at 06:25:05 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 06:19:55 pm
Fuck me Brighton are impotent in the last 3rd

has always been their problem under potter, if they had proper finishers up front they'd be a really good team, should've had this game done

varane turning into maguire but with a worse injury record, how average he's been this season has largely gone ignored cos the other cbs around him are poor

ronaldo has got his goals but his presence did the damage for ole
sancho hasn't had a good 90 mins this season, a few decent 45 minutes, bang average to poor often - poor season
varane injured often (which we expected), a few good performances and plenty of bang average often, poor a fair bit - below average to poor season (if you count unavailable often)

the summer of dreams indeed  ;D
Online macmanamanaman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #175 on: Today at 06:26:31 pm »
If Brighton sign Origi, they would challenge for Europe.
Online PeterTheRed

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #176 on: Today at 06:27:23 pm »
Quote from: Boaty McBoatface on Today at 06:12:07 pm
Brighton are an Origi away from challenging for Europe.

Wow, I've thought the same ;D

Why have they never signed a decent striker?
Online macmanamanaman

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #177 on: Today at 06:31:58 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:27:23 pm
Wow, I've thought the same ;D

Why have they never signed a decent striker?

Better late than never.
They probably thought Welbeck was a striker.
Hopefully they sign some unheard of gem for $1 in the summer and start banging in the goals. Really think Potter has done a fantastic job. So so well organized,  posession based, well structured play.


Online Armand9

Re: Premier League Fixtures 07th - 12th May
« Reply #178 on: Today at 06:32:20 pm »
Quote from: PeterTheRed on Today at 06:27:23 pm
Wow, I've thought the same ;D

Why have they never signed a decent striker?

it's weird, they seem to have a penchant for recuiting a good midfield but poor up front

you get that in the NFL, some teams are traditionally poor at drafting wide receivers while other teams are excellent at it - some scouting networks appear to have a better/poor eye for certain positions
