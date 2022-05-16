« previous next »
Re: Champions League final ticket details
May 16, 2022, 09:19:29 am
Managed get the cheapest ticket for me sister to the right of the goal on Z10 row 1 restricted view £41, which wont be restricted cos she'll be stood up! She's small and was going mad at League cup final everyone standing on seats at front after we'd won and couldnt see anything and didn't want to do that herself, problem solved!
Re: Champions League final ticket details
May 16, 2022, 09:20:38 am
We're in Z12 row 55, quite happy with that.
Re: Champions League final ticket details
May 16, 2022, 09:20:44 am
Quote from: iw1234 on May 16, 2022, 08:57:43 am
Sorted - took about 40 minutes to get in - didn't look at what availability was like - needed 3 seats together and just took what was offered (you can select how many seats you are booking) - A10 Row 49 - good luck!

A10 row 49 also...

Not much help now, I was in around 8.45 and 75% of blocks had availability.
Re: Champions League final ticket details
May 16, 2022, 09:20:47 am
Only had a short queue and managed to get one of the cheap seats which I needed after the past month, the Reds are making me skint!
Re: Champions League final ticket details
May 16, 2022, 09:20:47 am
Quote from: stonecold_jpm on May 16, 2022, 09:19:29 am
Managed get the cheapest ticket for me sister to the right of the goal on Z10 row 1 restricted view £41, which wont be restricted cos she'll be stood up! She's small and was going mad at League cup final everyone standing on seats at front after we'd won and couldnt see anything and didn't want to do that herself, problem solved!

fingers crossed she gets Thiagos' shirt if we win it!


edit: i totally read that as daughter... woops  ;D
Re: Champions League final ticket details
May 16, 2022, 09:22:51 am
Quote from: cdav on May 16, 2022, 08:49:11 am
Just in and sorted, was 5200 and over an hour but took 30 mins. On my phone and hard to tell availability but looked plenty of category 3 tickets in the block I bought in

Good luck everyone!

Y13? I bought in there as there was good choice.
Re: Champions League final ticket details
May 16, 2022, 09:29:03 am
Y04 row 21
Decent spec..
Can't wait now
Re: Champions League final ticket details
May 16, 2022, 09:30:27 am
Surprised already no queue and quite a few left the waiting list might go bit further than people hope
Re: Champions League final ticket details
May 16, 2022, 09:42:40 am
Just had a quick scope of the seats remaining - easily 300 left after the main ballot sale
Re: Champions League final ticket details
May 16, 2022, 09:51:49 am
Have any tickets started to be sent out yet?
Re: Champions League final ticket details
May 16, 2022, 10:01:37 am
2 in Y15 - row 36. Looks decent !

Anyone know what the bag requirements are like for the stadium? Going to take a small backpack - seemed to be fine in Kiev. Can you bring water in? Don't want to end up in a French prison for having a Buxton in my bag.
Re: Champions League final ticket details
May 16, 2022, 10:25:08 am
Sorted in Y15, couldn't get a 50 quid ticket but can't complain at all.
Re: Champions League final ticket details
May 16, 2022, 10:27:13 am
Quote from: CONFIAMOS on May 16, 2022, 09:51:49 am
Have any tickets started to be sent out yet?

I asked and they said that you just have to keep an eye on this page and it'll get updated as and when tickets are sent out

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/champions-league-cup-final-21-22/ticket-fulfilment
Re: Champions League final ticket details
May 16, 2022, 10:50:04 am
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on May 16, 2022, 10:01:37 am
2 in Y15 - row 36. Looks decent !

Anyone know what the bag requirements are like for the stadium? Going to take a small backpack - seemed to be fine in Kiev. Can you bring water in? Don't want to end up in a French prison for having a Buxton in my bag.

https://www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/event-guide/stadium/

You can only enter the stadium with bags no bigger than A4, so it's best if you don't bring a bag at all if possible.
Re: Champions League final ticket details
May 16, 2022, 11:09:56 am
Quote from: jonnypb on May 16, 2022, 10:27:13 am
I asked and they said that you just have to keep an eye on this page and it'll get updated as and when tickets are sent out

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/champions-league-cup-final-21-22/ticket-fulfilment

Can any confirm if they send an email to confirm when tickets have been dispatched?
Re: Champions League final ticket details
May 16, 2022, 12:11:19 pm
Quote from: John C on May 16, 2022, 09:20:38 am
We're in Z12 row 55, quite happy with that.

Bon jour mon ami, Z14, no idea what row
Re: Champions League final ticket details
May 16, 2022, 12:37:45 pm
Quote from: RainbowFlick on May 16, 2022, 10:50:04 am
https://www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/event-guide/stadium/

You can only enter the stadium with bags no bigger than A4, so it's best if you don't bring a bag at all if possible.

Difficult to not bring one if you're not staying over really. You'd need chargers, passports, sun cream, money, water etc. Small bag it is and stuff everything into it!
Re: Champions League final ticket details
May 16, 2022, 01:08:26 pm
Quote from: jonnypb on May 16, 2022, 10:27:13 am
I asked and they said that you just have to keep an eye on this page and it'll get updated as and when tickets are sent out

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/champions-league-cup-final-21-22/ticket-fulfilment

Hope they arrive by next Monday - got a plane to catch!

In Z11 - lucky number in this mornings queue.
Re: Champions League final ticket details
May 16, 2022, 01:23:36 pm
Quote from: KiNki on May 16, 2022, 12:11:19 pm
Bon jour mon ami, Z14, no idea what row
:)
Exciting.
Re: Champions League final ticket details
May 16, 2022, 01:24:45 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on May 16, 2022, 12:37:45 pm
Difficult to not bring one if you're not staying over really. You'd need chargers, passports, sun cream, money, water etc. Small bag it is and stuff everything into it!
small bags will be sound
Re: Champions League final ticket details
May 16, 2022, 01:25:24 pm
Quote from: ScubaSteve on May 16, 2022, 11:09:56 am
Can any confirm if they send an email to confirm when tickets have been dispatched?
I did for League final but some have said they've got nothing so really just depends
Re: Champions League final ticket details
May 16, 2022, 01:28:25 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on May 16, 2022, 10:01:37 am
2 in Y15 - row 36. Looks decent !

Anyone know what the bag requirements are like for the stadium? Going to take a small backpack - seemed to be fine in Kiev. Can you bring water in? Don't want to end up in a French prison for having a Buxton in my bag.

Go evian to win them over.
Re: Champions League final ticket details
May 16, 2022, 01:49:08 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on May 16, 2022, 12:37:45 pm
Difficult to not bring one if you're not staying over really. You'd need chargers, passports, sun cream, money, water etc. Small bag it is and stuff everything into it!

Here's a life hack for you;

Find any 5 star hotel, say you've checked out in the morning and ask if you can drop your bag there for them to keep

Go and collect it later.

I've done it countless times at the St Pancras Hotel in London, and others on day trips

Just be confident. It's unlikely that they will quiz you, 5 star hotels do whatever they can to make customer experience smooth as possible
Re: Champions League final ticket details
May 16, 2022, 04:48:23 pm
Quote from: UntouchableLuis on May 16, 2022, 10:01:37 am
2 in Y15 - row 36. Looks decent !

Anyone know what the bag requirements are like for the stadium? Going to take a small backpack - seemed to be fine in Kiev. Can you bring water in? Don't want to end up in a French prison for having a Buxton in my bag.
https://www.uefa.com/uefachampionsleague/event-guide/stadium/
Re: Champions League final ticket details
Yesterday at 08:57:52 am
Got my general sale ticket in x10 region...So happy i'will be near LFC end...GET IN
Re: Champions League final ticket details
Yesterday at 12:44:58 pm
You all get mobile tickets?

What if you lost phone or your phone broke? Can you login in another phone, to download tickets?
Re: Champions League final ticket details
Yesterday at 04:00:11 pm
Quote from: tomx on Yesterday at 12:44:58 pm
You all get mobile tickets?

What if you lost phone or your phone broke? Can you login in another phone, to download tickets?
Club tickets are paper, UEFA ballot are mobile
Re: Champions League final ticket details
Today at 09:55:03 am
Tickets arrived from last Wednesdays 7+ sale.

Can confirm there are no names on the tickets.
Re: Champions League final ticket details
Today at 10:25:01 am
Quote from: red number 9 on Today at 09:55:03 am
Tickets arrived from last Wednesdays 7+ sale.

Can confirm there are no names on the tickets.


Did you get an email from Royal Mail / LFC in advance of delivery this morning?

or guessing you collected?
Re: Champions League final ticket details
Today at 10:55:14 am
Quote from: Shabby14 on Today at 10:25:01 am
Did you get an email from Royal Mail / LFC in advance of delivery this morning?

or guessing you collected?

Delivered by Royal Mail this morning. Didnt receive any email/text in advance from Club or Royal Mail.
Re: Champions League final ticket details
Today at 11:11:13 am
Quote from: red number 9 on Today at 10:55:14 am
Delivered by Royal Mail this morning. Didnt receive any email/text in advance from Club or Royal Mail.

 just checked envelope and its Special Delivery before 1pm so based on despatch date in ticket fulfilment notice, should arrive the next day.

https://www.liverpoolfc.com/tickets/champions-league-cup-final-21-22/ticket-fulfilment

Re: Champions League final ticket details
Today at 11:16:01 am
What day are we thinking theyll be sent out in the post? Are we saying from maybe Friday
