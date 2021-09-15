Location: Stade de France, Saint-Denis, FranceKick-off: 9pm local timeAllocation: The club has received an allocation of 19,618 tickets for this all-ticket fixture. In line with UEFA guidelines, a further 382 top-category seats have been allocated to be used as part of the players allocation and staff, travelling club staff and VIPs.PricesCategory 1: £578.63 / (£461.23 restricted view)  4.6% of the allocationCategory 2: £410.91 / (£327.05 restricted view)  16.4% of the allocationCategory 3: £125.79 / (£100.63 restricted view)  55.7% of the allocationCategory 4: £50.32 / (£41.93 restricted view)  23.3% of the allocationThere are 1,324 restricted-in-view tickets within the allocation.Price notesThere is no reduction in price for young adults (17-21), over 65s or juniors aged 16 and under.View the UEFA news story relating to ticket prices here.Disabled season ticket holders and MembersVisit the Accessibility Hub for full sale details.Main Stand suites, Sir Kenny Dalglish boxes, executive lounge, Centenary Club and premium level hospitality members onlySeasonal hospitality members will be emailed with details on how to apply for tickets.Carlsberg Dugout and Premier Club membersSeasonal members are eligible to register for the ballot.Priority rights holders, qualifying seasonal hospitality members**, season ticket holders and MembersTicket sale notesSales will take place ONLINE only for all qualifying supporters and a queuing system may be in place.First sale: Priority rights holders  tickets are guaranteed.Tickets will then be made available based on the following Champions League fixtures recorded during the 2021-22 and 2019-20 seasons:Home games (2012-22 season): AC Milan (September 15, 2021), Atletico Madrid (November 11, 2021), FC Porto (November 24, 2021), Internazionale (March 8, 2022), Benfica (April 13, 2022) and Villarreal (April 27, 2022).Away games (2019-20 season): Napoli (September 17, 2019), Genk (October 23, 2019), Salzburg (December 10, 2019) and Atletico Madrid (February 18, 2020).As advised when announcing selling details for each Champions League away game during the 2021-22 season, these fixtures will not be considered as credits for games played during the current season, or for future seasons.Second sale: Tickets are guaranteed for season ticket holders and Members who recorded SEVEN of the above games.Third sale: Tickets are guaranteed for **qualifying seasonal hospitality members, season ticket holders and Members who:Recorded SIX of the above games, and,REGISTER for the BALLOT, and,Are SUCCESSFUL in the ballotEligible supporters who wish to register for the ballot can do so online from 3pm on Thursday May 5 until 7.30am on Monday May 9.Full details on how to register are available here.Supporters will be notified of the ballot results by email after 3pm on Thursday May 12.Supporters will also be able to check My Account after 9am on Friday May 13, to find out if they are successful or have been given a waiting list position.Fourth sale: IF tickets remain, a sale will take place for supporters unsuccessful in the ballot. Supporters unsuccessful in the ballot will be given a waiting list number and contacted in numerical order by email after 3pm on Wednesday May 18, with further details of how and when to buy tickets.Ticket salesFirst sale: Priority rights holders  from 1pm on Tuesday May 10 until 10am on Wednesday May 11.First sale status: Guaranteed sale, up to a maximum of eight tickets per booking.First sale notes: The eligible priority rights holder must log in ONLINE to purchase their ticket(s).Eligibility details are available here.Priority rights holders who wish to attend the match with **qualifying seasonal hospitality members, season ticket holders or Members can do so only during the guaranteed sale taking place from 11am on Wednesday May 11.Second sale: Season ticket holders and Members who recorded SEVEN of the above games from 11am on Wednesday May 11 until 7.30am on Thursday May 12.Second sale status: Guaranteed sale  supporters can purchase one ticket per Supporter ID number, up to a maximum of eight tickets per booking.Third sale: **Qualifying seasonal hospitality members, season ticket holders and Members who recorded SIX of the above games, REGISTERED for and are SUCCESSFUL in the BALLOT from 8.15am on Monday May 16 until 7.30am on Wednesday May 18.Third sale status: Guaranteed sale  supporters can purchase one ticket per Supporter ID number, up to a maximum of eight tickets per booking.IN THE EVENT TICKETS REMAINFourth sale: **Qualifying seasonal hospitality members, season ticket holders and Members who:Recorded SIX of the above games, and,REGISTER for the BALLOT, and,Are given a WAITING LIST position, andThen qualify for a ticket, due to their waiting list position becoming successfulCan buy online from 8.15am on Thursday May 19Fourth sale status: Non-guaranteed sale  supporters can purchase one ticket per Supporter ID number, up to a maximum of eight tickets per booking.Details required when purchasing your ticket(s)WHEN COMPLETING THE ONLINE FORM:The details of EVERY SUPPORTER ATTENDING must be provided at point of sale:First nameSurnameAddressDate of birthCountry of birthPassport or National Identity NumberMobile numberEmail addressOutbound travel dateMethod of travel into Saint-Denis  plane/car/coach/trainEstimated time of arrival into Saint-DenisAccommodation detailsReturn travel dateIf duplicate supporter details are provided for more than one ticket, only one ticket will be issued for that supporter.Fans are advised that name changes cannot be made once tickets have been purchased. Refunds will also not be considered for duplicated supporter records.Ticket fulfilment (Delivery of tickets)All supporters will have the following two options when booking tickets online:UK supporters1. Choose to have your tickets sent by post:UK supporters - tickets will be sent via Special Delivery at a charge of £12.59 per booking.Due to the ticket prices for this game, it has been necessary to increase the special delivery fee to cover the insurance required for bookings being posted via Special Delivery.Tickets will be sent to the registered address of the person making the booking. Please ensure that the address is up to date at the time of purchase as we are unable to redirect tickets to an alternative address once your booking is complete.2. Choose to collect your tickets from the ticket office at Anfield:The dates for collecting tickets will be published here and supporters MUST collect their tickets no later than 4pm on Wednesday May 25.Tickets not collected will not be duplicated or refunded.Ticket office opening times are available here.Photo ID in the form of a passport, driving licence or citizens card, and a copy of your ticket purchase confirmation email must be provided before we can issue tickets.Non-UK supportersDue to potential issues with posting tickets overseas and to ensure tickets are not delayed or undelivered, ALL overseas supporters will be required to collect their tickets in Saint-Denis, France.Full details will be emailed to supporters ahead of the game.Overseas supportWe would also like to remind supporters that important safety information for supporters travelling to Paris will be provided in the lead-up to the game. The information provided is in conjunction with French authorities and LFC club officials, and we strongly advise that you follow all the information and instructions given.Further away support information is available here.Entry requirements into FranceWe advise that supporters refer to and meet the entry requirements on the UK Government website for the latest updates and read the conditions for stadium entry here.Please note that Liverpool FC will not be responsible for any supporter being refused entry either into the stadium, the city of Saint-Denis or the country of France.General informationSupporters are advised not to travel without a ticket.Tickets are strictly non-transferable and ARE NOT available to distribute to other supporters.Tickets will be made available on a first come, first served basis, and we cannot guarantee that the price of ticket you wish to purchase will be available.**Qualifying seasonal hospitality members include Premier Club and Carlsberg Dugout Members.A full list of FAQs in relation to this match is available here.All tickets are issued under UEFAs Ticketing Terms and Conditions & The Stade de France Stadium Ground Regulations.Liverpool FC will not take any responsibility for any financial losses due to lost, destroyed, or damaged tickets, or take responsibility for any financial losses due to tickets being stolen, lost, or delayed by the Post Office.Tickets are STRICTLY non-transferable. Liverpool FC must furnish details to UEFA on all tickets purchased, i.e. names, and addresses of supporters corresponding to the seat details on the tickets issued to the supporter. UEFA have indicated that random checks will be carried out at the stadium.Liverpool FC will not be responsible for any supporter being refused entry either into the stadium, the city of Saint-Denis or France. We advise supporters to refer to and meet any changes to entry requirements on the UK Government website.The club cannot accept any responsibility for losses incurred due to the purchase of travel, and accommodation IF further sanctions are imposed.