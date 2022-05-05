« previous next »
Pages: [1]   Go Down

Author Topic: Carlo Fantastico  (Read 1106 times)

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,816
  • The cheesy side of town
Carlo Fantastico
« on: May 5, 2022, 12:07:43 am »
Whilst there are plenty of Carlo topics, he does not appear to have his own dedicated thread, apologies if I've missed it.


Anyway, after 2005, 2007, 18 months in Crosby in a bizarre episode in his life and now Paris in 2022 he probably deserves his own space.


If you'd said to any blues in late 2020 that Carlo would be leading a team out in the 2022 CL final the excitement would have been palpable, the reality of knowing Carlo will be playing us whilst he left behind such a mess must sting. Who would have thought in 2005 and 2007 that both managers would be managing Everton so many years later.

This is one man whose path has crossed with Liverpool's (and Klopp's) on so many occasions he almost feels part of our fabric as well. A member of the 1984 Roma squad, 2005/2007, winning at Anfield with Everton, beating Klopp's Dortmund, beating us 3-0 at Anfield with Real, beating us with Chelsea and Napoli. We've played him 16 times, we've won 4 (including Istanbul), Carlo has won 8. Klopp has won 3 of 10 v Carlo and lost 4.


History may be on Carlo's side but quality, form and hunger is on ours
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,328
  • Seis Veces
Re: Carlo Fantastico
« Reply #1 on: May 5, 2022, 12:24:43 am »
COULDN'T BEAT THE KIDS YENO  ;D

Said it on the Champions League thread but we've had some history with him. Could write a book about it really, let's hope he's miserable come the 28th of May ...
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Desert Red Fox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,835
  • Orange and Red!
Re: Carlo Fantastico
« Reply #2 on: May 5, 2022, 12:31:41 am »
Lots of respect for him even after (god knows why) deciding to go manage Everton.

It seems our paths keep destined to intertwine but always on parallel verges.
Logged

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,816
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Carlo Fantastico
« Reply #3 on: May 5, 2022, 12:36:12 am »
This is what his spell with










Did to Carlo











Now he's


Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Online Black Bull Nova

  • emo
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,816
  • The cheesy side of town
Re: Carlo Fantastico
« Reply #4 on: May 5, 2022, 12:37:58 am »
Quote from: Desert Red Fox on May  5, 2022, 12:31:41 am
Lots of respect for him even after (god knows why) deciding to go manage Everton.

It seems our paths keep destined to intertwine but always on parallel verges.


Yes, it's been a good year for Carlo (as well as Marco Silva, Ronald Koeman, possibly Roberto Martinez and not forgetting Rafa's Bank manager)




He will go down as a football legend now, but moreso for doing well with so many different clubs, AC Milan were quite a special team though when we played them.
« Last Edit: May 5, 2022, 12:39:34 am by Black Bull Nova »
Logged
aarf, aarf, aarf.

Offline ToneLa

  • The haiku master. Kills it in transfer windows. Keeps the art alive...
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,957
  • I AM FURIOUS, RED
Re: Carlo Fantastico
« Reply #5 on: May 5, 2022, 03:05:21 am »
His travels around different clubs is why I have such a mark of respect for the fellow I lack for Guardiola

Plus Ancelotti's spell at Everton just seems more and more damning for Everton. Felt like reality was on ket for a bit back then

He's alright this Carlo. A management figure younger ones should aspire to emulate. You'd be a legend if you merely came close to what he's done so far
Logged

Offline Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,920
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Carlo Fantastico
« Reply #6 on: May 5, 2022, 03:12:19 am »
Always liked him. Hated when he went to Everton - couldn't be arsed with taking the piss out of him. Forget about his Chelsea spell.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,259
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: Carlo Fantastico
« Reply #7 on: May 5, 2022, 04:42:55 am »
always liked the guy, class act

i dont have to like the clubs he managed to like the man and respect him
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,864
Re: Carlo Fantastico
« Reply #8 on: May 5, 2022, 09:01:33 am »
We have to stop him surpassing Sir Bob.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,586
Re: Carlo Fantastico
« Reply #9 on: May 5, 2022, 09:14:04 am »
He said he is an evertonian and playing us is a derby for him so on that note, hope we absolutely batter them!
Logged

Offline Trotterwatch

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,972
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Carlo Fantastico
« Reply #10 on: May 5, 2022, 09:23:05 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on May  5, 2022, 09:14:04 am
He said he is an evertonian and playing us is a derby for him so on that note, hope we absolutely batter them!

You can just know for certain if we lost to them then Everton would basically take all the credit and have an open top bus tour around the city.
Logged

Offline RedInside

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,545
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Carlo Fantastico
« Reply #11 on: May 5, 2022, 10:13:03 am »
Carlo managed to hoover this shite everton team around the 10th place, should tell you everything
Logged

Offline Persephone

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,122
  • Who ate all the bloody Pringles?
Re: Carlo Fantastico
« Reply #12 on: May 5, 2022, 10:16:42 am »
I bet deep down he really misses the deep conversations he had with Duncan Ferguson. I wouldn't be surprised if Carlo calls him up for advice on how to beat the Redshite.
Logged

Offline Alisson Wonderland

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 740
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Carlo Fantastico
« Reply #13 on: May 5, 2022, 02:30:45 pm »
Quote from: Persephone on May  5, 2022, 10:16:42 am
I bet deep down he really misses the deep conversations he had with Duncan Ferguson. I wouldn't be surprised if Carlo calls him up for advice on how to beat the Redshite.
That's why he asked Big Dunc to join his coaching staff at Real Madrid...apparantly  :P :mooncat

It's amazing to think a manager of his quality was at little old Everton just last season
Logged

Online Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,364
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Carlo Fantastico
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 06:58:54 pm »
Credit to him, he knocked all three corrupted clubs out of UCL.
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Offline the_red_pill

  • Hasn't got a fucking clue when the Reds are playing next.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 18,317
  • Couldn't be bothered, really...
Re: Carlo Fantastico
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 07:03:04 pm »
Quote from: Desert Red Fox on May  5, 2022, 12:31:41 am
Lots of respect for him even after (god knows why) deciding to go manage Everton.

It seems our paths keep destined to intertwine but always on parallel verges.
Yeah.. wasn't he the first (and maybe only) manager to have equalled Sir Bob's record of 3 EC titles?
Logged
"Some listen to understand. Others listen to respond."
We're not defending any titles, we want to get new ones, we've only just started winning.
Quote from: Tepid water on January 26, 2016, 10:42:15 pm
In such a sumptuous festival of shite, I wouldn't be so quick to pick a winner..

But he'd make the shortlist

Online Jack_Bauer

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 473
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Carlo Fantastico
« Reply #16 on: Today at 12:13:22 am »
Quote from: Alisson Wonderland on May  5, 2022, 02:30:45 pm
That's why he asked Big Dunc to join his coaching staff at Real Madrid...apparantly  :P :mooncat

It's amazing to think a manager of his quality was at little old Everton just last season
His Everton stint is just really weird given his managerial history.
Logged

Online Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,869
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Carlo Fantastico
« Reply #17 on: Today at 12:17:06 am »
Quote from: Jack_Bauer on Today at 12:13:22 am
His Everton stint is just really weird given his managerial history.

Think too many people are forgetting he totally bombed at Bayern and then Napoli back to back. His managerial star was definitely on the wane when he went to Everton and if not for Madrid basically having no other options whose to say what would have happened?
Logged
Pages: [1]   Go Up
« previous next »
 