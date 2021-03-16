« previous next »
Carlo Fantastico

Carlo Fantastico
« on: Today at 12:07:43 am »
Whilst there are plenty of Carlo topics, he does not appear to have his own dedicated thread, apologies if I've missed it.


Anyway, after 2005, 2007, 18 months in Crosby in a bizarre episode in his life and now Paris in 2022 he probably deserves his own space.


If you'd said to any blues in late 2020 that Carlo would be leading a team out in the 2022 CL final the excitement would have been palpable, the reality of knowing Carlo will be playing us whilst he left behind such a mess must sting. Who would have thought in 2005 and 2007 that both managers would be managing Everton so many years later.

This is one man whose path has crossed with Liverpool's (and Klopp's) on so many occasions he almost feels part of our fabric as well. A member of the 1984 Roma squad, 2005/2007, winning at Anfield with Everton, beating Klopp's Dortmund, beating us 3-0 at Anfield with Real, beating us with Chelsea and Napoli. We've played him 16 times, we've won 4 (including Istanbul), Carlo has won 8. Klopp has won 3 of 10 v Carlo and lost 4.


History may be on Carlo's side but quality, form and hunger is on ours
Re: Carlo Fantastico
« Reply #1 on: Today at 12:24:43 am »
COULDN'T BEAT THE KIDS YENO  ;D

Said it on the Champions League thread but we've had some history with him. Could write a book about it really, let's hope he's miserable come the 28th of May ...
Re: Carlo Fantastico
« Reply #2 on: Today at 12:31:41 am »
Lots of respect for him even after (god knows why) deciding to go manage Everton.

It seems our paths keep destined to intertwine but always on parallel verges.
Re: Carlo Fantastico
« Reply #3 on: Today at 12:36:12 am »
Re: Carlo Fantastico
« Reply #4 on: Today at 12:37:58 am »
Quote from: Desert Red Fox on Today at 12:31:41 am
Lots of respect for him even after (god knows why) deciding to go manage Everton.

It seems our paths keep destined to intertwine but always on parallel verges.


Yes, it's been a good year for Carlo (as well as Marco Silva, Ronald Koeman, possibly Roberto Martinez and not forgetting Rafa's Bank manager)




He will go down as a football legend now, but moreso for doing well with so many different clubs, AC Milan were quite a special team though when we played them.
