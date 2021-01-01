« previous next »
Author Topic: Liverpool Football Club v Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, May 7th, 7:45 PM  (Read 11257 times)

Offline Statto Red

Re: Liverpool Football Club v Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, May 7th, 7:45 PM
« Reply #120 on: Today at 05:30:50 am »
Quote from: eddiedingle on May  4, 2022, 10:25:24 am
Why the late Kick off time?

Weren't we supposed to be the 12.30pm kickoff, but made a complaint being the early kickoff again, so BT moved us to 7.45pm kickoff, & we couldn't play tomorrow as we have Villa away on Tuesday?
Offline Fromola

Re: Liverpool Football Club v Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, May 7th, 7:45 PM
« Reply #121 on: Today at 06:28:56 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 05:30:50 am
Weren't we supposed to be the 12.30pm kickoff, but made a complaint being the early kickoff again, so BT moved us to 7.45pm kickoff, & we couldn't play tomorrow as we have Villa away on Tuesday?

I thought it was the Newcastle game we wanted moved but were fucked off and yet they were able to move this.
Offline GreatEx

Re: Liverpool Football Club v Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, May 7th, 7:45 PM
« Reply #122 on: Today at 08:07:36 am »
Quote from: Statto Red on Today at 05:30:50 am
Weren't we supposed to be the 12.30pm kickoff, but made a complaint being the early kickoff again, so BT moved us to 7.45pm kickoff, & we couldn't play tomorrow as we have Villa away on Tuesday?

It's because it's the final day of the Championship, all games starting 12.30pm
Offline SouthDerryLaggo

Re: Liverpool Football Club v Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, May 7th, 7:45 PM
« Reply #123 on: Today at 08:42:43 am »
Nervous but also excited to see this team play again. Go on the reds
Offline Red Raw

Re: Liverpool Football Club v Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, May 7th, 7:45 PM
« Reply #124 on: Today at 09:15:28 am »
Thought it might be worth taking a to appreciate the incidents highlighted in the OP and ponder how anyone might think of these as anything other than diving, cheating shitehawks.
 




Hope Oliver does better than his last outing with us.
Offline DangerScouse

Re: Liverpool Football Club v Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, May 7th, 7:45 PM
« Reply #125 on: Today at 09:19:13 am »
Online AndyMuller

Re: Liverpool Football Club v Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, May 7th, 7:45 PM
« Reply #126 on: Today at 09:34:06 am »
Keep the Kane & Son duo quiet and it should be a breeze.
Online TepidT2O

Re: Liverpool Football Club v Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, May 7th, 7:45 PM
« Reply #127 on: Today at 10:23:34 am »
Which spurs turn up tonight?  Weve seen the best and worst of them recently.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Liverpool Football Club v Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, May 7th, 7:45 PM
« Reply #128 on: Today at 10:29:52 am »
Quote from: eddiedingle on May  4, 2022, 10:25:24 am
Why the late Kick off time?

It was meant to be at 12:30 but it's only Spurs so absolutely nobody from the broadcasters to the teams to the stadium staff cba
Offline rocco

Re: Liverpool Football Club v Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, May 7th, 7:45 PM
« Reply #129 on: Today at 10:35:13 am »
Spurs are a Very inconsistent side plus they really dont do many draws its either a win or loss with them .
Offline Statto Red

Re: Liverpool Football Club v Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, May 7th, 7:45 PM
« Reply #130 on: Today at 10:35:23 am »
Quote from: GreatEx on Today at 08:07:36 am
It's because it's the final day of the Championship, all games starting 12.30pm

Ahh, that makes sense.
Online lfcthekop

Re: Liverpool Football Club v Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, May 7th, 7:45 PM
« Reply #131 on: Today at 11:09:51 am »
Offline 88_RED

Re: Liverpool Football Club v Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, May 7th, 7:45 PM
« Reply #132 on: Today at 11:12:06 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:41:28 pm
Kane killed them at the Etihad, so in the context of that 1 game, they would be at least 4 pts clear.

The other side of the coin is he might not have clicked with the robot football and we'd be 4 pts clear or even more.

Is right.. plus he wouldn't have helped them to a draw when he almost broke Robbo's leg.. and we (might) have been top of the league right now..

All if's and buts really..

But what I do know is that we are going to twat these tonight.. #upthequad
Offline Persephone

Re: Liverpool Football Club v Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, May 7th, 7:45 PM
« Reply #133 on: Today at 11:21:21 am »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 09:57:32 pm
Michael Oliver for the weekend, imo the best England has to offer not saying much but he definitely seems the most unbiased and competent ref whenever I see him ref games

Thank god no Paul Tierney the corrupt piece of shit

Hope hes nowhere near the Title race games for the rest of the season
Never forget that Oliver didn't give Pickford a straight red for that tackle on Virgil. He's shit, he refuses to give any decisions that will impact the game, so he pretends he doesn't see anything. But they're all rubbish so I don't expect anything from the referees in this league.
Offline VictoryFor96

Re: Liverpool Football Club v Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, May 7th, 7:45 PM
« Reply #134 on: Today at 11:28:35 am »
Hope we do better in 1st half this time.

Everton villareal home and away games were not our best 1st halves
Offline SamLad

Re: Liverpool Football Club v Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, May 7th, 7:45 PM
« Reply #135 on: Today at 02:18:32 pm »
nerves kicking in already.  we know we're a much better side but if Sir Harry happens to trip over his laces at the wrong moment, we could be fukked by the ref.
Offline ToneLa

Re: Liverpool Football Club v Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, May 7th, 7:45 PM
« Reply #136 on: Today at 02:47:55 pm »
Nerves are just your anger tapping on your heart's door for permission to come out and scream IT'S CLOBBERIN TIME
Online Peabee

Re: Liverpool Football Club v Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, May 7th, 7:45 PM
« Reply #137 on: Today at 03:18:43 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 02:18:32 pm
nerves kicking in already.  we know we're a much better side but if Sir Harry happens to trip over his laces at the wrong moment, we could be fukked by the ref.

After a run the other year, i kept my heart rate monitor on and my HR was higher during injury time than at any time during my 2 hour run. Its mad how this football club can cause more extreme physiological responses than actual hard physical exercise.
Online Ghost Town

Re: Liverpool Football Club v Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, May 7th, 7:45 PM
« Reply #138 on: Today at 03:24:49 pm »
That Kula Shaker guy seems to be a decent player for them, maybe one we aren't so familiar with. Otherwise should be standard service against them. At least if any of ours shank an OG in Kane will claim it.
