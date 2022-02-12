Spurs will be like they have been for about the last half dozen times we've played them; a packed defence and trying to release Son (/Moura/Bergwijn) into the channels. I remember the time we beat Mourinho's Spurs with one of the goals being heavily deflected and Mourinho bemoaning his bad luck - surprisingly enough there's more chance of a deflected goal when you spend 70% of the game camped inside your penalty area! I miss the days when they thought they were better than us and tried to play football but a few hammerings soon put paid to that.



Now would be a great time for Mo to find his range again as his wriggling and jinking is probably our best bet to open them up. Man for man they're poor defensively and cover for it by strength in numbers.



For me this is our toughest remaining game so it will be interesting to see how much Klopp rotates. Matip, Hendo and Diaz seem like certain starters and that alone may be deemed sufficient rotation.