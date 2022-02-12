« previous next »
Liverpool Football Club v Tottenham Hotspur Football Club, May 7th, 7:45 PM

Quote from: newterp on May  4, 2022, 05:22:02 pm
Well - we know they will be going for it as they need to catch Arsenal.

That should give us space to exploit.  We just have to be cautious of Kane and Son (of course) - and apparently from time to time Kuvleleleivciski and Bentancour are good too.

From a Conte team who played a low-block away to Middlesbrough in a cup game?

No flipping chance
I must admit that this game makes me nervous.  Part of that is because my wife is a Spurs fan and so that adds additional household pressure to the game, but also because Spurs are at their best when they can sit back and look to hit teams on the break, which will be perfect for this game.

However, they are pretty ropey defensively and we'll get plenty of chances, so we just need to make sure that we take them.  Hopefully Fabinho will be paying special attention to Kane dropping deeper into midfield, as that avenue of play with him then playing balls in behind the fullbacks for Son and Kulusevski to chase will be their main threat.  Well, that and diving all over the place to try and get our players booked and sent off obviously.
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Yesterday at 11:39:19 am
I must admit that this game makes me nervous.  Part of that is because my wife is a Spurs fan and so that adds additional household pressure to the game, but also because Spurs are at their best when they can sit back and look to hit teams on the break, which will be perfect for this game.

However, they are pretty ropey defensively and we'll get plenty of chances, so we just need to make sure that we take them.  Hopefully Fabinho will be paying special attention to Kane dropping deeper into midfield, as that avenue of play with him then playing balls in behind the fullbacks for Son and Kulusevski to chase will be their main threat.  Well, that and diving all over the place to try and get our players booked and sent off obviously.

i highly recommend , watch the game outside without your wife.
Quote from: Goalposts for Jumpers on Yesterday at 11:16:17 am
From a Conte team who played a low-block away to Middlesbrough in a cup game?

No flipping chance

maybe. but they are desperate for 3 pts too - and will be attempting to attack from time to time as well.
Quote from: farawayred on Yesterday at 01:51:47 am
I have the feeling this will be a wild game for many different reasons. I can't pick a score, but maybe 4-2 or 5-4 are fitting...

I don't know why, but I think I agree. Bit of midweek tiredness, possibly a bit of rotation ahead of a game not too long after, their attack is good, their defence isn't. Saturday night, pissed up crowd. There's a lot of ingredients for this to be wild.
Spurs will be like they have been for about the last half dozen times we've played them; a packed defence and trying to release Son (/Moura/Bergwijn) into the channels.  I remember the time we beat Mourinho's Spurs with one of the goals being heavily deflected and Mourinho bemoaning his bad luck - surprisingly enough there's more chance of a deflected goal when you spend 70% of the game camped inside your penalty area!  I miss the days when they thought they were better than us and tried to play football but a few hammerings soon put paid to that.

Now would be a great time for Mo to find his range again as his wriggling and jinking is probably our best bet to open them up.  Man for man they're poor defensively and cover for it by strength in numbers.

For me this is our toughest remaining game so it will be interesting to see how much Klopp rotates.  Matip, Hendo and Diaz seem like certain starters and that alone may be deemed sufficient rotation.
What a game, what a moment. Win this, and the pressure is ratcheted up. Win this, and I think City might just implode this time. They have always been winning in title races, but by sheer law of averages they are bound to slip up once.
I still can't see City slipping up with their fixtures, and to be fair I'd usually fancy them to beat anybody bar us. Still though, there's more than a chance of them dropping points so we just have to win our final games. Spurs on paper should be the hardest task but it rarely works like that. Should be a good atmosphere and we'll want to make a lively start. I think Spurs will be chasing the ball for most of this all going well. We just need to carve chances out when they make it tough and look to beat them out wide. Their back 3 aren't great and Lloris keeps getting worse as he's getting older, no shame in that but he makes his fair share of mistakes now. Test him as if he's the fella Villarreal had in goal the other night  ;D
we should thanks Levy for couple of things this season when we complete our Trophy collections.

1. not selling Kane to City. they really missed a No 9.

2. going after Luis Dais in the winter, negotiating the deal for us and then we go and buy him. i think this was one of the turning points of the season for us.
Bollocks, had to turn down two tickets for this as working tomorrow - my eldest won't be happy as it was his turn to go.
Quote from: sushared on Yesterday at 03:12:12 pm
we should thanks Levy for couple of things this season when we complete our Trophy collections.

1. not selling Kane to City. they really missed a No 9.

2. going after Luis Dais in the winter, negotiating the deal for us and then we go and buy him. i think this was one of the turning points of the season for us.

Sorry to break it to you but they're top of the league :D
Quote from: Pradan on Yesterday at 03:39:14 pm
Sorry to break it to you but they're top of the league :D

Kane killed them at the Etihad, so in the context of that 1 game, they would be at least 4 pts clear.

The other side of the coin is he might not have clicked with the robot football and we'd be 4 pts clear or even more.
Our next two games are the hardest league games yet. Win vs Spurs and Villa and we have a shot of winning the league as imo IF and big if City will drop points its in one of there next 3. Dont think they drop points vs Villa on the last game of the season at home
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:41:28 pm
Kane killed them at the Etihad, so in the context of that 1 game, they would be at least 4 pts clear.

The other side of the coin is he might not have clicked with the robot football and we'd be 4 pts clear or even more.

Yeah, you remove a midfielder from that side and I do wonder what the balance looks like with a striker in there. I think we all just see the chances they create and assume a striker just lands there and cleans up but the system effectively changes and would have a knock-on affect for other players.
Lovely OP CK mate, thank you.
Add a couple of bob to that £27m and in 2022 you can have Luis Diaz, if you're LFC of course, not THFC :)
A bit similar to Real Madrid this Spurs. Not a great team, certainly not a great defence, but with two dangerous strikers.
I have no concerns at all if Matip starts but Konate's pace against Son (balls will be pumped long behind Trent all night) would make me go with him.
Conte basically admitted in his press conference that if their attacking patterns into space are taken away then they basically have nothing.  There isn't a scenario I can envision where we would actually sit back and try to take away that space though so it's going to be the strength against strength. Should be an exciting game and we should have too much for them but if we drop points then its probably going to be readily clear why to everyone involved.
I see Bobbys back in team training, so might be available for this. If not sounds like he should be back for Villa
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 04:41:28 pm
Kane killed them at the Etihad, so in the context of that 1 game, they would be at least 4 pts clear.

The other side of the coin is he might not have clicked with the robot football and we'd be 4 pts clear or even more.

Cmon hed do the robot better than Crouchy, dont try and tell me Kane and mindless dont mix. Thinking of it, they should probably pay double.
Michael Oliver for the weekend, imo the best England has to offer not saying much but he definitely seems the most unbiased and competent ref whenever I see him ref games

Thank god no Paul Tierney the corrupt piece of shit

Hope hes nowhere near the Title race games for the rest of the season
Quote from: duvva on Yesterday at 09:32:43 pm
I see Bobbys back in team training, so might be available for this. If not sounds like he should be back for Villa

Think he gets minutes in this game and starts vs Villa with Jota and Salah.
I think we go with some odd flirty exciting team that splutters at first into bursts then finds zany synchrony as waves of red pop the ball about from combinations of players lesser-seen, all the better to dazzle one trick Harry
Nice one CowboyKangaroo, loved the OP! Although I have less antipathy and more a strong dislike for the recent Spurs, aided by Pochettino's bunch of diving meffs.

Can see Kane tomorrow doing his best to continue that trend.
With both Mane & Salah playing 90mins on Tuesday, it's possible only 1 plays tomorrow simply depends on fitness. Diaz should play, though it is harsh on Jota.

Spurs don't really have much to offer but in Kane amd Son, they are so dangerous on the counter as we have found in recent years. With Fab and a 1st choice backline hopefully we don't get the same issues as we did in December.
They have us, Arsenal H, Burnley H and Norwich A.

Arsenal have Leeds H, Spurs A obs, Newcastle A and Everton H

Leeds are in free fall but Arsenal arguably have the tougher fixtures when you compare Burnley and Norwich to Newcastle and Everton.

Two points between them and still to play each other. Spurs might think there's easier points to be had than Liverpool at Anfield, especially as Arsenal play first. But can they afford to play for a draw when Arsenal know a point against the Spuds will do them just fine?
Not even our biggest Saturday night fixture of the month  ;D
Can't wait for Klopp's fist pumps at the end of this match.
For many reasons I think this will be more emotional than usual.
Just get the win please!
Nervous as Conte will set up on the counter and will look to hit the high line.

Like many other prem teams Spurs are the inconsistent.

Early goal and a likely strong side but this will be stressful
