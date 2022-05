We play Spurs before City play Newcastle then we play Villa before City play Wolves. To me i've always thought these next two games were our hardest in the run in and for sure they are going to be a battle. I have no idea how this City side will take the champions league exit but being ahead on points before they play their games will add a bit more pressure. They are an incredible team and dominate most games but when things don't go their way and are forced to react to a setback they can get petulant and panic. Hopefully they are forced into a few of those situations over the next couple games.