Wow, we have been as good as Barca were against us. Seem like we thought we were in the final and all they did was spout bullshit for a week.



Poor from everyone, including Klopp. Weird set up, no leadership out there. Needed Hendo to start over Keita, and should have gone with Matip and Gomez. Even Thiago should probably have sat this out. It was always a dogfigjt and needed something different to ensure going through.



Not a single positive taken from this, and Villareal will have the same belief we have had before, its the most difficult half we will face. And that first half does not bode well as they seemed shocked, not up for the fight today and generally not at the level required.



But, one can have hope in the heart that we can show ourselves from our good side.



Come on Liverpool! YNWA!!!!!