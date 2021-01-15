« previous next »
Half time: Villarreal (2) 2-0 (2) Liverpool

Fruity

Re: Half time: Villarreal (2) 2-0 (2) Liverpool
Reply #280 on: Today at 08:59:56 pm
please just take our chances when they come. None of the shit that went on against Newcastle. Just be clinical and get the fuck out of dodge.
McSquared

Re: Half time: Villarreal (2) 2-0 (2) Liverpool
Reply #281 on: Today at 08:59:56 pm
Quote from: Asam on Today at 08:55:21 pm
I thought Jota shouldve had a penalty, Salah then misses an open goal (yes he was off balance but you expect him to score)

Our worst first half of football in a long time and we still couldve have scored at least twice, no idea if we will pull through in the second half but its still been a great ride this year

Looked like a pen. Surprised there was no mention or var chack
Wabaloolah

Re: Half time: Villarreal (2) 2-0 (2) Liverpool
Reply #282 on: Today at 08:59:57 pm
We will be better 2nd half, we should still win this, thought it was done after the first leg to be honest, we've not played well but we we can't be that bad in the 2nd half. It's 2-2, all to play for, come on reds play like the mentality monsters that we k ow you are
Ocean Red

Re: Half time: Villarreal (2) 2-0 (2) Liverpool
Reply #283 on: Today at 09:00:01 pm
Absolutely shocking, words fail me, if we play like that second half we are getting knocked out. Klopp will have strong words to say to them at half time.
Syntexity

Re: Half time: Villarreal (2) 2-0 (2) Liverpool
Reply #284 on: Today at 09:00:12 pm
Wow, we have been as good as Barca were against us. Seem like we thought we were in the final and all they did was spout bullshit for a week.

Poor from everyone, including Klopp. Weird set up, no leadership out there. Needed Hendo to start over Keita, and should have gone with Matip and Gomez. Even Thiago should probably have sat this out. It was always a dogfigjt and needed something different to ensure going through.

Not a single positive taken from this, and Villareal will have the same belief we have had before, its the most difficult half we will face. And that first half does not bode well as they seemed shocked, not up for the fight today and generally not at the level required.

But, one can have hope in the heart that we can show ourselves from our good side.

Come on Liverpool! YNWA!!!!!
VictoryFor96

Re: Half time: Villarreal (2) 2-0 (2) Liverpool
Reply #285 on: Today at 09:00:13 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:58:25 pm
Villarreal have been watching Peps Masterclass video
On YouTube about our match against Barca.

Anybody know our pass completion rate?

%67 saying my tv channel
Coolie High

Re: Half time: Villarreal (2) 2-0 (2) Liverpool
Reply #286 on: Today at 09:00:13 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 08:54:25 pm
Hate to say it but theres only going to be one scapegoat for this and its Keita. Not the first disaster class from him in Europe. Is there a place in the squad for a guy who clearly cannot be trusted in a big European away? Napoli, Barca, Madrid and now this.

FWIW he wasnt the only one, Id make a triple sub at HT. Not a single player came out of those 45 minutes with an ounce of credit.

Thiago has been worse.
Andy82lfc

Re: Half time: Villarreal (2) 2-0 (2) Liverpool
Reply #287 on: Today at 09:00:18 pm
Dont know why everyone is hounding Naby for having a bad game, he played a blinding through ball at one point, yeah it was to their attacker but great ball all the same.
killer-heels

Re: Half time: Villarreal (2) 2-0 (2) Liverpool
Reply #288 on: Today at 09:00:18 pm
Not sure why everyone is digging out Keita, whole midfield was poo.
Jshooters

Re: Half time: Villarreal (2) 2-0 (2) Liverpool
Reply #289 on: Today at 09:00:20 pm
Quote from: 1892tillforever on Today at 08:57:27 pm
We're level away from home at HT against a team playing the game of their lives. The second half is where we see the real Liverpool FC I think.

This. I think the lads were a bit knocked by the intensity of the crowd and opposition and then things just snowballed when passes went astray. Jurgen will bring them round mentally at half time
CS111

Re: Half time: Villarreal (2) 2-0 (2) Liverpool
Reply #290 on: Today at 09:00:22 pm
We got totally bullied. I can't remember a team doing that to us for a very long time
aka_da_saus

Re: Half time: Villarreal (2) 2-0 (2) Liverpool
Reply #291 on: Today at 09:00:23 pm
surely at this stage of klopps reign we can stay calm
and trust everyone to fix it ?
William Regal

Re: Half time: Villarreal (2) 2-0 (2) Liverpool
Reply #292 on: Today at 09:00:25 pm
That midfields been really poor, Henderson on surely at halftime
88_RED

Re: Half time: Villarreal (2) 2-0 (2) Liverpool
Reply #293 on: Today at 09:00:26 pm

Instead of just hammering our players, maybe we should talk about how well they have played.. They haven't let us play our game.. They deserve credit..
ToneLa

Re: Half time: Villarreal (2) 2-0 (2) Liverpool
Reply #294 on: Today at 09:00:35 pm
Quote from: BarryCrocker on Today at 08:58:25 pm
Villarreal have been watching Peps Masterclass video
On YouTube about our match against Barca.

Anybody know our pass completion rate?

65% according to whoscored
ScubaSteve

Re: Half time: Villarreal (2) 2-0 (2) Liverpool
Reply #295 on: Today at 09:00:40 pm
Quote from: HeartAndSoul on Today at 08:59:20 pm
Genuinely dont understand why we took the foot off the gas at 2-0 last week either. We had them on the rope. Go for 3,4 goals and we literally passed the ball about for 20 mins  :butt :butt

That is the killer for me. We shouldve won by more but saying that, we shouldnt be 2-0 down at half time
Guz-kop

Re: Half time: Villarreal (2) 2-0 (2) Liverpool
Reply #296 on: Today at 09:00:42 pm
Shocking that and were in a bit of trouble if we continue like that. It's the champions League semi final though so it's meant to be hard. One bad half in 3 is ok as long as we win the 4th. Early goal and let's get some momentum back.
Tobelius

Re: Half time: Villarreal (2) 2-0 (2) Liverpool
Reply #297 on: Today at 09:00:46 pm
Need some changes,don't know if it's players,attitude or the formation but we need a change in 2nd,we've been cut through far too easily.

Keep it tight in midfield and build from that. Our end looked like a swimming pool,should keep that in mind as well.
DTRed

Re: Half time: Villarreal (2) 2-0 (2) Liverpool
Reply #298 on: Today at 09:00:51 pm
Feels like Barca in 19 but with us playing as Barcelona. JK will get into them and sort this at HT - Naby off for Hendo. There's a reason he starts the big games.

2-2 (2-4 agg)

Come on!!
S

Re: Half time: Villarreal (2) 2-0 (2) Liverpool
Reply #299 on: Today at 09:00:52 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:00:18 pm
Not sure why everyone is digging out Keita, whole midfield was poo.
Yeah, he was no worse than Thiago who actually looked like a double agent at times.
Jm55

Re: Half time: Villarreal (2) 2-0 (2) Liverpool
Reply #300 on: Today at 09:00:59 pm
Quote from: Ocean Red on Today at 09:00:01 pm
Absolutely shocking, words fail me, if we play like that second half we are getting knocked out. Klopp will have strong words to say to them at half time.

Im not really sure what strong words are going to achieve.

Were not suffering from complacency here, its quite the opposite, we look nervous as fuck.

Im not sure how you turn that round to be honest, its going to take some fucking mentality shift.
le_boss

Re: Half time: Villarreal (2) 2-0 (2) Liverpool
Reply #301 on: Today at 09:01:15 pm
I think all these games have caught up with us in that half.
alonsoisared

Re: Half time: Villarreal (2) 2-0 (2) Liverpool
Reply #302 on: Today at 09:01:25 pm
Just got to hope now the lead is wiped out that they might back off and let us play our way back into the game a bit. If Villarreal keep the intensity up it's hard to imagine what we can change otherwise because it's clearly a mental thing at the moment. Even thiago can't make 5 yard passes.
KevLFC

Re: Half time: Villarreal (2) 2-0 (2) Liverpool
Reply #303 on: Today at 09:01:31 pm
Quote from: aka_da_saus on Today at 08:54:58 pm
100% pitch is effecting us .

Trying playing on the pitches in the 70's though...
Boston always unofficial

Re: Half time: Villarreal (2) 2-0 (2) Liverpool
Reply #304 on: Today at 09:01:31 pm
In with a quick"fuckin shite there lads",up the second half reds.
Morgana

Re: Half time: Villarreal (2) 2-0 (2) Liverpool
Reply #305 on: Today at 09:01:33 pm
Quote from: robertobaggio37 on Today at 08:48:58 pm
Robertson with a 0/10 performance, good that we have a Greece starting LB rotting on the bench, really smart to not to play him every now and then. Jota is stinking out the place once again, just terrible. Did Thiago have one successful pass? Awful stuff, serves us right with this non-chalant attitude.

Don't think we meant to be nonchalant. It's just human nature that you let down your guard and underestimate them a bit after the way we bossed them at Anfield. Plus I think we've got some very tired legs out there. No way Robbo should've played.
aka_da_saus

Re: Half time: Villarreal (2) 2-0 (2) Liverpool
Reply #306 on: Today at 09:01:42 pm
formation change  and subs ain't going fix things here i'm afraid
DangerScouse

Re: Half time: Villarreal (2) 2-0 (2) Liverpool
Reply #307 on: Today at 09:01:48 pm
Quote from: kaesarsosei on Today at 08:54:25 pm
Hate to say it but theres only going to be one scapegoat for this and its Keita. Not the first disaster class from him in Europe. Is there a place in the squad for a guy who clearly cannot be trusted in a big European away? Napoli, Barca, Madrid and now this.

FWIW he wasnt the only one, Id make a triple sub at HT. Not a single player came out of those 45 minutes with an ounce of credit.

He was excellent against Barca until he went off injured.
Schmohawk

Re: Half time: Villarreal (2) 2-0 (2) Liverpool
Reply #308 on: Today at 09:01:53 pm
Quote from: 88_RED on Today at 09:00:26 pm
Instead of just hammering our players, maybe we should talk about how well they have played.. They haven't let us play our game.. They deserve credit..
Theyve done an Anfield on us and they have done it perfectly so far.
Hedley Lamarr

Re: Half time: Villarreal (2) 2-0 (2) Liverpool
Reply #309 on: Today at 09:01:53 pm
Quote from: 88_RED on Today at 09:00:26 pm
Instead of just hammering our players, maybe we should talk about how well they have played.. They haven't let us play our game.. They deserve credit..

I don't think they've been that good.  We just haven't got going at all.
Gegenpresser101

Re: Half time: Villarreal (2) 2-0 (2) Liverpool
Reply #310 on: Today at 09:01:57 pm
We can still win this, only 0-0 in an away game. I think Hendo and Diaz on for Keita and one of the front 3 should help. Maybe a few tactical tweaks too to counter their press. Add some motivational team talk there by Klopp too and we can shift the tide our way.
TALBERT

Re: Half time: Villarreal (2) 2-0 (2) Liverpool
Reply #311 on: Today at 09:02:03 pm
Quote from: killer-heels on Today at 09:00:18 pm
Not sure why everyone is digging out Keita, whole midfield was poo.

Thiago was awful and Fabinho wasn't really playing football - just had a run about from what I saw
TepidT2O

Re: Half time: Villarreal (2) 2-0 (2) Liverpool
Reply #312 on: Today at 09:02:07 pm
Diaz coming on.
Andy82lfc

Re: Half
« Reply #313 on: Today at 09:02:11 pm »
Quote from: aka_da_saus on Today at 09:01:42 pm
formation change  and subs ain't going fix things here i'm afraid

Machine gun?
Online Wabaloolah

Re: Half time: Villarreal (2) 2-0 (2) Liverpool
« Reply #314 on: Today at 09:02:16 pm »
Hopefully they've blown themselves out in that first half and the heavy pitch will take its toll on them in the 2nd half
Online duvva

Re: Half time: Villarreal (2) 2-0 (2) Liverpool
« Reply #315 on: Today at 09:02:20 pm »
Luis Diaz on
Online Chakan

Re: Half time: Villarreal (2) 2-0 (2) Liverpool
« Reply #316 on: Today at 09:02:22 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 09:01:53 pm
I don't think they've been that good.  We just haven't got going at all.

Nah they've been decent, we've just not helped ourselves.
Online Red_Mist

Re: Half time: Villarreal (2) 2-0 (2) Liverpool
« Reply #317 on: Today at 09:02:31 pm »
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Today at 09:01:53 pm
I don't think they've been that good.
Me neither
Online aka_da_saus

Re: Half time: Villarreal (2) 2-0 (2) Liverpool
« Reply #318 on: Today at 09:02:34 pm »
Offline cormorant

Re: Half time: Villarreal (2) 2-0 (2) Liverpool
« Reply #319 on: Today at 09:02:34 pm »
Calm heads required. Need possession in midfield and we should be much better.

Scouseman and Tonela, good posts, with perspective.

Support and believe. YNWA.
