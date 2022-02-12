« previous next »
Author Topic: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74  (Read 19282 times)

Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 10:46:15 am
We better not repeat that first half performance in the final. A better opponent could see us buried three nill by half time, and there'd surely be no way back for us then. :P

The funny thing was I kind of knew that after a half time talk from Klopp the team would come out and win the game. At no point during the game did I feel we were not going to go through. I did think he would replace Keita with Hendo straight away.But he didn't. Klopp is a truly remarkable Manager.
Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
"Cross or shoot? Ahh, Fuck it!"  :)

Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
There was a sour grape City fan that called into Talksport this morning complaining why is it that Liverpools quadruple was embraced by the media but Citys last season quadruple chased was underplayed.

Also mentioned that Liverpool bought expensively like City to build their squad and City also had to sell players before they buy but yet it wasnt noticed by the media when it comes to net spend.

Really? Name me a city player you bought for £10m and sold and £140m.

Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 11:59:50 am
There was a sour grape City fan that called into Talksport this morning complaining why is it that Liverpools quadruple was embraced by the media but Citys last season quadruple chased was underplayed.

Also mentioned that Liverpool bought expensively like City to build their squad and City also had to sell players before they buy but yet it wasnt noticed by the media when it comes to net spend.

Really? Name me a city player you bought for £10m and sold and £140m.



There's was over by 17th April ;D

Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 11:59:29 am
"Cross or shoot? Ahh, Fuck it!"  :)



He said on BT he thought Mane was offside, and saw the keeper move so just went for it ;D
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
Still buzzing after last night...three long weeks to wait..nothing to do but twiddle our thumbs....oh!..hold on!....
Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
Quote from: RedForeverTT on Today at 11:59:50 am
There was a sour grape City fan that called into Talksport this morning complaining why is it that Liverpools quadruple was embraced by the media but Citys last season quadruple chased was underplayed.

Was it Statman Gaz?
Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:22:02 am
I'm not sure if anyone wrote us off at HT on here, but if you're going to call people out for criticising the performance when we were THAT bad then we might as well not have HT threads. We had a good run of games where we either weren't winning at HT, or had scored just before, and still had fairly toxic HT threads. Those are the ones worthy of calling out silly criticism.





We were genuinely horrendous. If we're playing that ^^^^ badly, I think its pretty fair that there's going to be some venting at HT in a CL semi.
Sometimes, people forget that football can be highly emotional. Millions invest so much of themselves into it. Also, people handle their emotions very differently.

We were shite for 45 minutes in a European Cup semi-final. Now some people will lose their heads. Others will be resolutely stoic. Most will be somewhere in between, recognising we'd been shite, but also acknowledging that Klopp and the team would regroup at HT and address it in the second half and hopefully turn it around. All that is quite normal.

Personally, I find both extremes of 'world has fallen in' and 'no probs whatsoever, we'll be ok regardless' to be somewhat tunnel-visioned, but people cope with what they see and how they subsequently feel in their own way. Each to their own. As I said, it's all quite normal. It's also normal that the different mindsets can annoy each other. Maybe we need to give each other a break and accept we are all Reds, but all human beings too, and human beings react and cope differently to being highly emotional.
Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 11:59:29 am
"Cross or shoot? Ahh, Fuck it!"  :)



Good goal that was perhaps wrongly attributed on goalkeeping error. It was struck so hard and in close range many keepers would have trouble keeping it out.
Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
Trent unleashes his latest weapon - an inswinger...  :)

Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 11:14:25 am
Those are fucking tough places to go as well.
No mate. Liverpool always get easy draws in Europe.  ::)


Edit: comment aimed at our detractors, not you. 😊
Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
Because of those cheating c*nts above us in the Table almost every game is a must win one....last night wasn't.

Playing under that sort of pressure must be immense, maybe for the first half the lads were not as focused as usual, because they knew a win wasn't essential, hence the poor showing.

As I expected though, we got our act together in the 2nd half and 5-2 over 2 legs was a fair reflection of the tie.


Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
Quote from: Red Raw on Today at 11:59:29 am
"Cross or shoot? Ahh, Fuck it!"  :)


Sorry, boss, I should have kept my legs together. No, Rulli, your mother should have kept her legs together!,
Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
Quote from: spider-neil on Today at 11:36:10 am
Exactly, they are building us up to knock us down.
I said the same last night. It's the way of the English media. They love building you up in order to pick over the bones like vultures when the fall happens. The English way is to build 'em up to knock 'em down. It's their bread and butter.

Personally, I have not had a single conversation with Red's I know where a double or treble has come up, never mind a quad. we're just going game by game, enjoying the ride and seeing where it takes us.

The media and their agendas can do one.
Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:07:25 am
;D

There's constructive criticism and then there is posts like these:-

11 shithouses out there tonight lads. Pathetic.

Robertson with a 0/10 performance, good that we have a Greece starting LB rotting on the bench, really smart to not to play him every now and then. Jota is stinking out the place once again, just terrible. Did Thiago have one successful pass? Awful stuff, serves us right with this non-chalant attitude.

Absolute embarrassment from our lot.

This is ending in tears!

No one have turned up - stressed all over the pitch only a matter of time before we concede 3,4,5

Unfortunately every single player except Alisson seems to have the attitude that "we are going through, no need to actually play"

My lads were really down at HT and coming out with shit like the above, understandable as they are 11 and 13, and I just said to them Klopp will sort it, they were very poor yes, but they won't be second half, we'll still do this.

What a bunch of fucking losers (the posters - not your lads!)
