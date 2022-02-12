I'm not sure if anyone wrote us off at HT on here, but if you're going to call people out for criticising the performance when we were THAT bad then we might as well not have HT threads. We had a good run of games where we either weren't winning at HT, or had scored just before, and still had fairly toxic HT threads. Those are the ones worthy of calling out silly criticism.











We were genuinely horrendous. If we're playing that ^^^^ badly, I think its pretty fair that there's going to be some venting at HT in a CL semi.



Sometimes, people forget that football can be highly emotional. Millions invest so much of themselves into it. Also, people handle their emotions very differently.We were shite for 45 minutes in a European Cup semi-final. Now some people will lose their heads. Others will be resolutely stoic. Most will be somewhere in between, recognising we'd been shite, but also acknowledging that Klopp and the team would regroup at HT and address it in the second half and hopefully turn it around. All that is quite normal.Personally, I find both extremes of 'world has fallen in' and 'no probs whatsoever, we'll be ok regardless' to be somewhat tunnel-visioned, but people cope with what they see and how they subsequently feel in their own way. Each to their own. As I said, it's all quite normal. It's also normal that the different mindsets can annoy each other. Maybe we need to give each other a break and accept we are all Reds, but all human beings too, and human beings react and cope differently to being highly emotional.