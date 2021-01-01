All this quadruple talk by the media does my head in. It blatantly ignores the fact that it isn't in actually in our hands - we cannot win the league if City do not drop points. I wish Virgil had told that to BT after the match when they asked him if the quadruple was on the team's mind. How about we focus on the fact that this is already our third CL final under Klopp? Amazing achievement.



I don't hear any Liverpool fans talk about the quadruple. But the narrative will be, we talked it up all season, and were taught a lesson and got a reality check.I seriously don't understand how anyone can think about the quadruple when the main two aren't wrapped up. The only time I would ever think about a quadruple, is if the FA Cup final ever took place after the Champions League final, and we had the treble wrapped up. So now, we have this one game, and the main two trophies are won with a League cup for spare change - now let's do the quadruple because this is the only game left of the season.If we find ourselves on May 28th with the League cup, title and FA Cup won, it's not about the Champions League completing the quadruple. It's about can we finish the season with the two main trophies. If we do then fantastic. And quadruple would just be a by-product of that. We just need to wrap up one of the big two (hopefully both) before even thinking about terms like quadruple. And even then, it's the media saying that not us.