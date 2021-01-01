It was telling that Peter K couldn't find a single instance to show them at half-time of a passage of play conducted according to plan. From what Klopp said, it seems that he wanted Mane and Salah to stay high and wide at certain moments, but that they then failed to carry out the nuance of his instructions and were far too rigid.
I also liked the way he was quick to close down a potential press narrative of Jota being the problem, even as he praised Diaz.
We were certainly a bit rattled
. They were effective at closing us down and just maybe
the occasion got to us a bit.
On the bolded bit though, isn't this just one of the greatest things about our boss? Apart from anything else it is simply good man management - Klopp knows he will probably be calling on Jota at the weekend and would not want to dimiss the lad's contribution or dent his confidence in any way.
Compare this with certain other managers whose egos are too frail to acknowledge their own errors and too stupid to recognise the negative impact their 'hot takes' can have on players and the squad.
The weird thing is, it not even like most of us expect our managers to get everything right from the off, it is hard to anticipate and prepare for everything an opponent might try before a ball is kicked - the variables are endless. As we have seen a number of times, it is the reaction to events as they unfold on the pitch that marks out the truly great managers.