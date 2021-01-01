« previous next »
Author Topic: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74  (Read 18078 times)

Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #720 on: Today at 09:59:43 am »
As mentioned early in the thread, I had a badly timed meal with a few old work friends last night, so got back home around the 60 minute mark. I was sat there wondering what everyone was worrying about as Liverpool sliced through Villareal time and time again and had scored twice in 7 minutes of me watching.

Just watched some of the first half highlights back... we were bloody awful!

I've got my mums birthday meal on Saturday, I guess I'm going to have to sneak my phone on the table and make sure I don't miss a minute again this season  ;D
Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #721 on: Today at 10:01:53 am »
All this quadruple talk by the media does my head in. It blatantly ignores the fact that it isn't in actually in our hands - we cannot win the league if City do not drop points. I wish Virgil had told that to BT after the match when they asked him if the quadruple was on the team's mind. How about we focus on the fact that this is already our third CL final under Klopp? Amazing achievement.
Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #722 on: Today at 10:05:52 am »
Quote from: zip on Today at 10:01:53 am
All this quadruple talk by the media does my head in. It blatantly ignores the fact that it isn't in actually in our hands - we cannot win the league if City do not drop points. I wish Virgil had told that to BT after the match when they asked him if the quadruple was on the team's mind. How about we focus on the fact that this is already our third CL final under Klopp? Amazing achievement.

I know what you mean. The treble is on, not the quadruple, unless man city somehow drop points.
Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #723 on: Today at 10:07:56 am »
Quote from: zip on Today at 10:01:53 am
All this quadruple talk by the media does my head in. It blatantly ignores the fact that it isn't in actually in our hands - we cannot win the league if City do not drop points. I wish Virgil had told that to BT after the match when they asked him if the quadruple was on the team's mind. How about we focus on the fact that this is already our third CL final under Klopp? Amazing achievement.

I hate this as well. The league isn't in our own hands so the quadruple questions are very leading.
Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #724 on: Today at 10:08:30 am »
Quote from: vivabobbygraham on Today at 12:03:53 am
Spoken like a true wool. Some of us are made of sterner stuff and remember the history of this club in Europe, Andy. It's a different ball game, mate

Not often you'll find me agreeing wholeheartedly with VBG but this is spot on.

At half time I was joking with people that all we were doing is making things interesting and letting Villareal have their moment in the sun.

Yes, it had a strange 2005 feel (with Villareal playing the role of Rafa's Liverpool) but we have shown week in, week out for 7 years (and plenty of times before that) that we are not to be written off, we are not to be ignored, and that we will not be fucking moved!

Same as many - if at HT you want to dissect the game, want to comment on how the game feels, even want to say we were looking dodgy then by all means but those who were saying the sky is falling an we were going to throw it away need to buck their ideas up.
Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #725 on: Today at 10:11:28 am »
Quote from: No666 on Today at 09:01:18 am
It was telling that Peter K couldn't find a single instance to show them at half-time of a passage of play conducted according to plan. From what Klopp said, it seems that he wanted Mane and Salah to stay high and wide at certain moments, but that they then failed to carry out the nuance of his instructions and were far too rigid.
I also liked the way he was quick to close down a potential press narrative of Jota being the problem, even as he praised Diaz.
We were certainly a bit rattled :). They were effective at closing us down and just maybe the occasion got to us a bit.

On the bolded bit though, isn't this just one of the greatest things about our boss? Apart from anything else it is simply good man management - Klopp knows he will probably be calling on Jota at the weekend and would not want to dimiss the lad's contribution or dent his confidence in any way.

Compare this with certain other managers whose egos are too frail to acknowledge their own errors and too stupid to recognise the negative impact their 'hot takes' can have on players and the squad.

The weird thing is, it not even like most of us expect our managers to get everything right from the off, it is hard to anticipate and prepare for everything an opponent might try before a ball is kicked - the variables are endless. As we have seen a number of times, it is the reaction to events as they unfold on the pitch that marks out the truly great managers.
Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #726 on: Today at 10:14:58 am »
Quote from: zip on Today at 10:01:53 am
All this quadruple talk by the media does my head in. It blatantly ignores the fact that it isn't in actually in our hands - we cannot win the league if City do not drop points. I wish Virgil had told that to BT after the match when they asked him if the quadruple was on the team's mind. How about we focus on the fact that this is already our third CL final under Klopp? Amazing achievement.

He literally said that stuff.

Said to enjoy the moment.
Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #727 on: Today at 10:22:02 am »
I'm not sure if anyone wrote us off at HT on here, but if you're going to call people out for criticising the performance when we were THAT bad then we might as well not have HT threads. We had a good run of games where we either weren't winning at HT, or had scored just before, and still had fairly toxic HT threads. Those are the ones worthy of calling out silly criticism.





We were genuinely horrendous. If we're playing that ^^^^ badly, I think its pretty fair that there's going to be some venting at HT in a CL semi. 
Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #728 on: Today at 10:26:10 am »
Quote from: jepovic on Today at 09:59:32 am
Yes, you are a superior fan who never needs to vent and never writes anything stupid. Congratulations, here's your medal, can we move on now?
Not surprised you want to move on  ;)

I'm no superior fan mate, for a start there's the ones in that thread that called the second half.

I love the move on thing, usually used by people who've just made a show of themselves - the current Government are particularly fond of it  :wave
Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #729 on: Today at 10:26:32 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:22:02 am
I'm not sure if anyone wrote us off at HT on here, but if you're going to call people out for criticising the performance when we were THAT bad then we might as well not have HT threads. We had a good run of games where we either weren't winning at HT, or had scored just before, and still had fairly toxic HT threads. Those are the ones worthy of calling out silly criticism.





We were genuinely horrendous. If we're playing that ^^^^ badly, I think its pretty fair that there's going to be some venting at HT in a CL semi.

what were teh 2nd half stats separately and the final stats for over the 90 mins?
Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #730 on: Today at 10:30:09 am »
what  team .. what a result !!
well played Rednmen and Klopp & coaching team for turning this around.

another roller coaster Liverpool performance - Jeckyll & Hyde  over the 2 halves . As well as how nervy we are in away SF matches.

Great to get the first away win in CL SF since 1985!

Bring on who ever in the final.

Plus Spurs on Saturday.

I love the fact that Klopp could not get evidence of 1 thing Liverpool did right in the first half Team tactics talk.
So basically reboot and start again with some help from DIaz.
Also I believe Klopp  also said he could have subbed everyone after first half performance.
Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #731 on: Today at 10:36:50 am »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 09:07:25 am
;D

There's constructive criticism and then there is posts like these:-

This is ending in tears!

No one have turned up - stressed all over the pitch only a matter of time before we concede 3,4,5


I have no problem admitting I wrote that at half time - we were that bad and no one turned up first half, a linear projection of our performance first half would indicate we would concede more and our CL campaign ending in tears.

But thank fuck Klopp probably told the players the same and the performance changed massively second half. On to Paris and hopefully we will bring big ears back home.

But we need to learn from that first half, as it actually happened, and its not the first time we have been blitzed first half (2x City, Arsenal, etc.). We need to find a way to control these all out press/man marking approaches better.
Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #732 on: Today at 10:37:04 am »
Quote from: dutchkop on Today at 10:26:32 am
what were teh 2nd half stats separately and the final stats for over the 90 mins?

I suspect a lot, lot better :)
Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #733 on: Today at 10:41:32 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:22:02 am
I'm not sure if anyone wrote us off at HT on here, but if you're going to call people out for criticising the performance when we were THAT bad then we might as well not have HT threads. We had a good run of games where we either weren't winning at HT, or had scored just before, and still had fairly toxic HT threads. Those are the ones worthy of calling out silly criticism.





We were genuinely horrendous. If we're playing that ^^^^ badly, I think its pretty fair that there's going to be some venting at HT in a CL semi. 

There have been some really toxic HT threads on here, that's why I stay out of them, unless I feel like winding a few up.

First half last night was as bad as I've seen us play in god knows how long, but like Trent said it was one half over 4 halves. Thing is, at 2-0 down the tie was level and anyone who doesn't have faith that Klopp and his team could sort it out at HT is nothing but a doubter. It's OK to be angry, but some were coming out with stuff like the below

11 shithouses out there tonight lads. Pathetic.

Robertson with a 0/10 performance, good that we have a Greece starting LB rotting on the bench, really smart to not to play him every now and then. Jota is stinking out the place once again, just terrible. Did Thiago have one successful pass? Awful stuff, serves us right with this non-chalant attitude.

Absolute embarrassment from our lot.

This is ending in tears!
Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #734 on: Today at 10:43:53 am »
Yeah thats not great...
Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #735 on: Today at 10:45:49 am »
Quote from: zip on Today at 10:01:53 am
All this quadruple talk by the media does my head in. It blatantly ignores the fact that it isn't in actually in our hands - we cannot win the league if City do not drop points. I wish Virgil had told that to BT after the match when they asked him if the quadruple was on the team's mind. How about we focus on the fact that this is already our third CL final under Klopp? Amazing achievement.

I don't hear any Liverpool fans talk about the quadruple. But the narrative will be, we talked it up all season, and were taught a lesson and got a reality check.

I seriously don't understand how anyone can think about the quadruple when the main two aren't wrapped up. The only time I would ever think about a quadruple, is if the FA Cup final ever took place after the Champions League final, and we had the treble wrapped up. So now, we have this one game, and the main two trophies are won with a League cup for spare change - now let's do the quadruple because this is the only game left of the season.

If we find ourselves on May 28th with the League cup, title and FA Cup won, it's not about the Champions League completing the quadruple. It's about can we finish the season with the two main trophies. If we do then fantastic. And quadruple would just be a by-product of that. We just need to wrap up one of the big two (hopefully both) before even thinking about terms like quadruple. And even then, it's the media saying that not us.
Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #736 on: Today at 10:46:15 am »
We better not repeat that first half performance in the final. A better opponent could see us buried three nill by half time, and there'd surely be no way back for us then. :P
Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #737 on: Today at 10:49:21 am »
Well done Redmen, another incredible achievement for this magnificent team!!

The Reds are off to Paris,
Like all those years ago.
As number 7 beckons,
For Virgil, Klopp and Mo.
We'll paint the Eiffel Tower,
In Kopite Red and White.
Nothing's gonna stop us,
From Glory come that night.

Allez Allez Allez...

Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #738 on: Today at 10:51:50 am »
Quote from: zip on Today at 10:01:53 am
All this quadruple talk by the media does my head in. It blatantly ignores the fact that it isn't in actually in our hands - we cannot win the league if City do not drop points. I wish Virgil had told that to BT after the match when they asked him if the quadruple was on the team's mind. How about we focus on the fact that this is already our third CL final under Klopp? Amazing achievement.

I must admit, I´ve been quietly dreaming of the Quadruple, and with this team why not?!

But after winning last night, I had almost forgotten just how special European Cup finals are. It´s as good as football gets. In that sense it was a nice wake up call away from the Quadruple narrative. Even if City don´t drop points in the League (or if we do) this season is still one to be savoured and remembered for years to come. And that´s not even mentioning an FA Cup Final in a little over a week. It is unbelievable the football we get to watch every week (well twice a week!).

The media will portray this season as a disappointment for us with anything less then the Quadruple. As you say the League is out of our hands for as long as City keep winning. But to have one competition already boxed off, with two more very much in our hands and with the team in this form, how could we possibly be disappointed as fans?!
Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #739 on: Today at 10:55:56 am »
Quote from: El Lobo on Today at 10:22:02 am
I'm not sure if anyone wrote us off at HT on here, but if you're going to call people out for criticising the performance when we were THAT bad then we might as well not have HT threads. We had a good run of games where we either weren't winning at HT, or had scored just before, and still had fairly toxic HT threads. Those are the ones worthy of calling out silly criticism.





We were genuinely horrendous. If we're playing that ^^^^ badly, I think its pretty fair that there's going to be some venting at HT in a CL semi.
Agree with this. Its got to the point where anyone saying weve played badly is jumped on. Reminds me of the transfer thread when people were jumped on for saying we could do with signing another player.
That first half was the worst I can remember under Klopp, and people rightly pointed out how shite it was. I knew we would likely come back but only if things changed, thankfully they did. It probably would be best to do without a HT thread now tho. Some people do go overboard and some people go over the top criticising  others for
commenting on what theyve just watched.

Anyway, none of that matters as we can all look forward to yet another European cup final!!
