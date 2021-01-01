« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Down

Author Topic: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74  (Read 14763 times)

Offline sheepfest

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 282
  • JFT 97
Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #640 on: Today at 12:50:47 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 12:43:20 am
I think it's just typical English media. They revel in setting people up to fail, then they revel in the failure like pigs in shit. Just look at the nonsense around the England team when the World Cup and Euros come around.

I've not spoken to a single Red who has even mentioned a potential quad. It's not something that occupies my mind either. For me, we just keep going and see where it takes us. The media are hyping it for all it's worth, though.

It's a win-win for them. They get to pick over the bones regardless.

So true and onwards to Saturday night.
Logged

Offline RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,791
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #641 on: Today at 12:53:23 am »
Quote from: 4pool on Yesterday at 10:16:55 pm
If I heard this right on LFCTV..

Liverpool have scored 139 goals this season. The most in a season in our history.

And we still have matches left..
Did they say before or after Mane goal?
Yea it was mentioned on the CBS broadcast also
Logged

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,610
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #642 on: Today at 12:54:10 am »
3 finals in 5 years.

In one of the 2 years that we didnt make the final  we had the worst injury crisis in the clubs history and in the other we won our first league title in 30 years.

I suspect that my age is about the mean on here in that I grew up in the 90s, had the heartbreak of the PSG tie in 97 and then didnt see us get a sniff of European glory until 2001. I was there against Chelsea in 05 and it felt monumental, but never in my wildest dreams did I think wed be getting to 3 in 5 years at any stage (even though we so nearly did that under Rafa).

I think for me what really brought the emotion was getting there in 2018, it honestly felt like that semi final against Atletico in the uefa cup would be our last for a long time, which it was, but for Jurgen to bring us back to this is just unreal.

Genuinely fucking incredible.
Logged

Offline Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,218
Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #643 on: Today at 12:56:14 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:48:42 am
I was worried about complacency creeping into the fanbase before this game, and I felt too many were taking the result as a given. I wasn't the least bit surprised that Villarreal got back into the game, but I couldn't envisage us losing. I can't speak for everyone in the city, but I can only imagine most people watched it at home or in town. I'm wondering how many of them shit the bed at half time! ;D

My Dad was a steward at the ground from the 70s through to the late 80s. He said the crowd got less boisterous as time went on and the team got so good. He said it was like the crowd became connoisseurs, they got used to seeing brilliant football.

People forget we were not filling the ground every week in the early to mid 80s.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Offline Al 666

  • "I haven't got a clue." 23/03/2020......Mo Money, Mo Problems to invent. Number 1 is Carragher. Number 2 is Carragher. Number 3 is Carragher. Number 4 is Carragher. Likes to play God in his spare time.
  • Campaigns
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 25,765
  • JFT 97
Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #644 on: Today at 12:59:25 am »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Today at 12:56:14 am
My Dad was a steward at the ground from the 70s through to the late 80s. He said the crowd got less boisterous as time went on and the team got so good. He said it was like the crowd became connoisseurs, they got used to seeing brilliant football.

People forget we were not filling the ground every week in the early to mid 80s.

I think Thatcher trying to destroy the City and the abject poverty normal working class people were coping with also played a part.
Logged
One thing does need to be said: in the post-Benitez era, there was media-led clamour (but also some politicking going on at the club) to make the club more English; the idea being that the club had lost the very essence of what it means to be Liverpool. Guillem Ballague 18/11/10

Offline Gili Gulu

  • Something very fishy about that - is rice, lid!
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,218
Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #645 on: Today at 01:02:23 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:59:25 am
I think Thatcher trying to destroy the City and the abject poverty normal working class people were coping with also played a part.

Yes, I was a steward myself for a while during the late 80s. Crowds used to noticeably drop off in the lead-up to Christmas. I think a lot of people were put off by the hooligan image of football generally as well.
Logged
Gili Gulu. (嘰哩咕嚕) means saying something no-one understands but yourself; a little rambling or a silly language between friends

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,682
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #646 on: Today at 01:05:13 am »
Quote from: Red Berry on Today at 12:48:42 am
Watched the match with my mate on Smithdown and she was shocked at how empty the pub was for a CL semi-final. We left about 10.45 and it was quite surreal - no fans in the street, nobody cheering. The Barcelona semi was mental, although for obvious reasons. This felt weird because it seemed to be just another night, yet we've just made our third European Cup final in five years. That's Paisley territory.

I was worried about complacency creeping into the fanbase before this game, and I felt too many were taking the result as a given. I wasn't the least bit surprised that Villarreal got back into the game, but I couldn't envisage us losing. I can't speak for everyone in the city, but I can only imagine most people watched it at home or in town. I'm wondering how many of them shit the bed at half time! ;D
I think most people believed the tie was over after the first leg.

Personally, I've never been so low-key over a European Cup semi-final in all of my life. If we'd been at home in the second leg and chasing the tie, I think the city would have been bouncing though.

Personally, my bedsheets were intact at halftime, although I was concerned. Not least because our turnaround over Barcelona was popping into my head through the day for some reason. Maybe to keep my own complacency at bay. At 2-0 on the night we were still right in the tie, so I was glad we got to halftime without conceding more. Of course, you always trust Klopp to sort things at halftime. You just hope from there onwards the footballing gods are kind, because sometimes things just don't go for you no matter how hard you try. You just never write this team off though. Ever.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,782
Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #647 on: Today at 01:10:02 am »
For the second time in 21 years, we play a full fixture list.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Son of Spion

  • "No, I said I was WORKING from home! Me ma's reading this, ya bastids!" Supporter of The Unbrarables. Worratit.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,682
  • BAGs. 27 Years...
Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #648 on: Today at 01:11:51 am »
Quote from: Al 666 on Today at 12:59:25 am
I think Thatcher trying to destroy the City and the abject poverty normal working class people were coping with also played a part.
Yep. Football attendances were down right across the board back then. They were dark times politically and the country was suffering, Liverpool particularly so. Add the fact that hooliganism right across the country was killing the game too. Those factors took a heavy toll.
Logged
Liverpool FC - Local, Regional, National, International and Global. Probably got fans on Mars too.

We've Seen Things You People Wouldn't Believe...

Offline Johnny Aldridge

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 201
  • Red & White Crown Paints Kop
Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #649 on: Today at 01:15:10 am »
Glad I didnt go into the HT thread!


We've conquered all of Europe
We're never going to stop
From Paris down to Turkey.         (And Back)
We've won the fucking lot
Bob Paisley and Bill Shankly
The Fields of Anfield Road
We are loyal supporters
And we come from Liverpool
Allez, Allez, Allez
Logged
For a player to be good enough to play for Liverpool, he must be prepared to run through a brick wall for me then come out fighting on the other side.
Bill Shankly 1913-1981.

Offline Zoomers

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 9,048
  • Meow
Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #650 on: Today at 01:25:16 am »
YAYAYYAAYYAYAA
Logged
Quote from: The Infamous_LFC on September 10, 2016, 06:29:33 pm
Shut the fuck up and put some respek on Lucas name playboy

Offline Jm55

  • Would legit drive you round the bend but his car legit won't start. More bounze... to the ounze.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,610
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #651 on: Today at 01:40:37 am »
Quote from: Son of Spion on Today at 01:05:13 am
I think most people believed the tie was over after the first leg.

Personally, I've never been so low-key over a European Cup semi-final in all of my life. If we'd been at home in the second leg and chasing the tie, I think the city would have been bouncing though.

Personally, my bedsheets were intact at halftime, although I was concerned. Not least because our turnaround over Barcelona was popping into my head through the day for some reason. Maybe to keep my own complacency at bay. At 2-0 on the night we were still right in the tie, so I was glad we got to halftime without conceding more. Of course, you always trust Klopp to sort things at halftime. You just hope from there onwards the footballing gods are kind, because sometimes things just don't go for you no matter how hard you try. You just never write this team off though. Ever.

Youre probably right, but I dont know how anyone could think it was over after the first leg. I said it before the game kicked off that I was nervous because it was a European Cup Semi-Final, if it was the last 16 Id have been a touch apprehensive as I was against Inter and Benfica (a bit different as the 2nd leg was at home) but Id have been confident that we wouldnt allow it to ever get in doubt.

Its different in a semi final, Im 34 and the only European semi final weve played that wasnt in much doubt by the last 10 of the second leg was against Villarreal in 2016, you can put Roma in that bracket as well if you want to but it finishes with a goal difference.

It always feels different in matches of this magnitude, the opposition fights for everything theyve got and any gulf in ability which exists between the sides tends to get levelled, especially when the fancied team is away in the 2nd leg (remember PSV vs Milan in 2005).

Its a genuine testament to this side the way we shrugged that off at half time and just took control of the match again. Its made easier by the fact that I dont think theres any way Villarreal can maintain the level of pressing they showed in the first half, but still, it felt at half time like it would take a monumental effort just to gain control of it mentally, and we managed that.

Most of all though, its just amazing to be back in this fixture again, 3 times in 5 seasons, its unreal really.

Logged

Online jckliew

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,378
Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #652 on: Today at 01:42:11 am »
A game of 2 halves.
Question for the experts: Did introducing Lucho make such a difference? What exactly changed in the set up and tactics?
Logged
My 12yr old son asked me: Is Blackburn a Racist name?

Offline stevieG786

  • Prefers bottom.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,688
  • AWWW YA BEAUTY!!
Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #653 on: Today at 01:43:17 am »
Fucking amazing!

At half time, I had a horrible thought that we could be out of the champions league, possibly lose the league even winning all our remaining games, then I remembered were Liverpool football club with Jurgen our fucking manager! What an amazing 2nd half that was :wave
Logged

Offline misscowred

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 127
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #654 on: Today at 01:47:29 am »
Quote from: ToneLa on Today at 12:42:09 am
Neville is an empty person. A walk-on, a background actor

He may give the impression of being legit with his proffering of opinions for money, but in his heart there is spoiled hatred and he can choke on his filthy wine all he likes, he could be OUT THERE beating Klopp at his own game

The nasal, cowardly archsot. Him & the whore he rode in on, I reckon.

I love animals so much but if a little white perfect kitten ambled up to my door with a broken paw and mewed at me for help and I spied it had the nametag spelling NEVILLE it would into the sun be booted like Diaz's winner to get us number Seven

tell us how you really feel, eh?  ;D
Logged

Offline Egyptian36

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 374
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #655 on: Today at 02:02:31 am »

3rd final in 5 years ! what an amazing achievement by everyone at LFC.

Regarding the game it felt somehow like City and Arsenal away leauge games. For some reason In all these games we struggled with the press ,our midfield was open and we couldn't keep the ball to ease the pressure especially our forwards but the second half we improved alot. Anyhow we go again Saturday,  let's smash spurs
Logged

Offline Beninger

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,076
Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #656 on: Today at 02:04:43 am »
Seems like we wanted to counter quickly in the first half and they were shutting down all those passing lanes with endless running. Second half we changed to control and they had blown their wad. Incredible times and incredible team.
Logged
* * * * * *

Offline abs-ibs

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,419
Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #657 on: Today at 02:06:25 am »
That first half we played was one of the worst I have seen us play in years. The passing was disgraceful.

However we were back to our normal selves after half time and deserved every goal we made. Possibly not the third - that was comical from the opposition.

Glad we got there in the end!!!

What a month ahead we have.

YNWA
Logged

Online Desert Red Fox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,819
  • Orange and Red!
Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #658 on: Today at 02:33:12 am »


Brilliant. Absolutely brilliant. These are the days, my friends.
Logged

Offline Nano

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 87
    • My Facebook Page
Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #659 on: Today at 02:49:01 am »
I want us to win more trophies this season (FA Cup and CL/PL) because the guys deserve it after all the shit we have been through last season and the way we recovered. Hopefully we can finish the season with a bang!
Logged
Rafa Benitez : "We have a problem with Sami. He has a knock in the head. He was dizzy so I asked him if he'd seen the third goal! He just looked at me (with a confused look).

Offline xbugawugax

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,226
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #660 on: Today at 03:22:08 am »
villareal are a class act. the club and the fans. at least they have songs about their own rather than the 99% of clubs with their "banter". Just dont get fans nowdays.

the moment fab scored you can see their players souls leaving. they poured everything they had but unfortunate for them the game doesn't end at half time

for all other teams watching , what must they be thinking right now? from 2-0 down in the first half with one of the most abject performance to scoring 3 goals in the 2nd half.

All our players unscathed today as well right? if bobby is back means full squad for the next game.

Logged

Offline Izzy

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 47
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #661 on: Today at 03:35:46 am »
Everyone saying diaz changed it, yes i believe he had a major part, but for me the change in our game 2nd half came about when keita and thiago started taking turns playing between the mid and defensive lines of villareal. They broke those lines so much in the second half almost debruyne-esque, especially keita
Logged

Offline GreatEx

  • pectations. might be a cunt but isn't a capitalist cunt. Blissfully ignorant.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,181
Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #662 on: Today at 04:15:03 am »
Game started 5am local time, I woke up just before the 2nd half started. I was surprised but not perturbed by the scoreline, I know this team well enough and trust them to correct things at half time. In the end it was even more convincing than I expected (I was 2-2 and at least some nerves in the closing stages). Might check out the HT thread for a laugh. Plenty of "neutrals" rubbing their hands with glee thinking we'd choked, they should know better after all the misery we've inflicted on their dark little hearts!
Logged

Offline exiledintheUSA

  • Not to be confused with Darren from Thetford. Or Phil Dowd.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 26,936
  • Justice HAS come. YNWA 96
Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #663 on: Today at 05:09:24 am »
Quote from: Desert Red Fox on Today at 02:33:12 am


Brilliant. Absolutely brilliant. These are the days, my friends.

Klopp needs to set the gauntlet - 160 goals for the season..
Logged
Been all over the world but Anfield is still my home.

Offline Armand9

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,207
    • http://armand9.deviantart.com/
Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #664 on: Today at 05:17:03 am »
emery post match interview, i found it interesting, others might (english translator, so easy on the ears)

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/Y5cl6iytNoM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/Y5cl6iytNoM</a>

i think he's an excellent manager and a class guy, i rate the dude

travesty how he was treated in this country by the media etc
Logged
Losing your only chance of silverware this season to your city rival. At home. With the most expensive squad ever assembled.

Have that, you arrogant wanker. CarraG238

Offline Ravishing Rick Rude

  • Cut the music!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,333
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #665 on: Today at 05:17:55 am »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 12:54:10 am
3 finals in 5 years.

In one of the 2 years that we didnt make the final  we had the worst injury crisis in the clubs history and in the other we won our first league title in 30 years.

I suspect that my age is about the mean on here in that I grew up in the 90s, had the heartbreak of the PSG tie in 97 and then didnt see us get a sniff of European glory until 2001. I was there against Chelsea in 05 and it felt monumental, but never in my wildest dreams did I think wed be getting to 3 in 5 years at any stage (even though we so nearly did that under Rafa).

I think for me what really brought the emotion was getting there in 2018, it honestly felt like that semi final against Atletico in the uefa cup would be our last for a long time, which it was, but for Jurgen to bring us back to this is just unreal.

Genuinely fucking incredible.

4 European finals in 6 years, if we count Europa league final 2016
Logged
Rick for the rikes, prick for the pricks

SLAVA
UKRAINI

Online Hedley Lamarr

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,878
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #666 on: Today at 05:43:38 am »
I still can't get my head around that first half, it's so unlike us, we really got caught cold.  That said, we showed really good mentality to start the second 45 in the way we did and overall it was a fully deserved win on the night.

Thought the Villarreal fans were magnificent, one of the reasons i love European football is that it gives us the chance to escape some of the bellends who follow English clubs.

Six games away from immortality.
Logged

Online Desert Red Fox

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,819
  • Orange and Red!
Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #667 on: Today at 05:43:48 am »
jesus christ, spanish media still bleating about how the Alisson/Lo Celso moment was "obviously" a penalty and it was a "scandalous" decision

thankfully Unai Emery (who's really classy) shoots down all that speculation basically going "I didn't see it, some people said it was, other said it wasn't - of course it was a key moment, we would've gone into the second half with the tie in our hands but I think the ref did a good job tonight, we can't really complain about him"

if only others could have even a bit of that class
Logged

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,702
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #668 on: Today at 06:08:08 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:59:17 pm
The latest is that all our squad are asthmatic. Not sure which delusional fanbase claims that though. Probably Redcafe and Grand Old Team.

Heard some prick on the United We Stand podcast trot that one out recently. The same fella said we should have an asterisk next to our league win in 2020 because it was an interrupted season. None of this challenges by the 'host' Andy Mitten (also a weapon).
« Last Edit: Today at 06:17:49 am by decosabute »
Logged

Online jlb

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 184
Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #669 on: Today at 06:16:51 am »
Another final! Let's go on and win it. Nice to think that if we don't get over the line in the league we'll still have this to look forward to.
Logged

Online decosabute

  • ...and so am I
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,702
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #670 on: Today at 06:17:09 am »
Quote from: Izzy on Today at 03:35:46 am
Everyone saying diaz changed it, yes i believe he had a major part, but for me the change in our game 2nd half came about when keita and thiago started taking turns playing between the mid and defensive lines of villareal. They broke those lines so much in the second half almost debruyne-esque, especially keita

Bigger change was Villarreal being goosed, having already put 80 minutes of running into 45. They took off like a sprinter in a 1500m race. Completely spent by half time, and looked like a pub team by the team end of the game.

We did things that made us better (and Diaz is just brilliant) after half time, but by far the biggest change was that we had some space to play in and time on the ball, whereas first half we never did at any point. It's why I think our performance sort of artificially looked worse than it really was first half and artificially better than it really was second half.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 12 13 14 15 16 [17]   Go Up
« previous next »
 