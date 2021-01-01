I think most people believed the tie was over after the first leg.



Personally, I've never been so low-key over a European Cup semi-final in all of my life. If we'd been at home in the second leg and chasing the tie, I think the city would have been bouncing though.



Personally, my bedsheets were intact at halftime, although I was concerned. Not least because our turnaround over Barcelona was popping into my head through the day for some reason. Maybe to keep my own complacency at bay. At 2-0 on the night we were still right in the tie, so I was glad we got to halftime without conceding more. Of course, you always trust Klopp to sort things at halftime. You just hope from there onwards the footballing gods are kind, because sometimes things just don't go for you no matter how hard you try. You just never write this team off though. Ever.



Youre probably right, but I dont know how anyone could think it was over after the first leg. I said it before the game kicked off that I was nervous because it was a European Cup Semi-Final, if it was the last 16 Id have been a touch apprehensive as I was against Inter and Benfica (a bit different as the 2nd leg was at home) but Id have been confident that we wouldnt allow it to ever get in doubt.Its different in a semi final, Im 34 and the only European semi final weve played that wasnt in much doubt by the last 10 of the second leg was against Villarreal in 2016, you can put Roma in that bracket as well if you want to but it finishes with a goal difference.It always feels different in matches of this magnitude, the opposition fights for everything theyve got and any gulf in ability which exists between the sides tends to get levelled, especially when the fancied team is away in the 2nd leg (remember PSV vs Milan in 2005).Its a genuine testament to this side the way we shrugged that off at half time and just took control of the match again. Its made easier by the fact that I dont think theres any way Villarreal can maintain the level of pressing they showed in the first half, but still, it felt at half time like it would take a monumental effort just to gain control of it mentally, and we managed that.Most of all though, its just amazing to be back in this fixture again, 3 times in 5 seasons, its unreal really.