I think calling people bed wetters for giving justified criticism is the single most pathetic, childish thing Ive seen in here. Yes some people go over board and should be ignored, but for the most part there is actually nothing wrong with a bit of criticism.
Nah, I like the term 'bedwetters' or 'kneejerkers', means they have no faith in this magnificent team. Trying to justify their pathetic, childish behaviour coming at half time in a champions league semi final, 2nd leg, 2-0 down, away from home, under the cosh, is pretty piss poor and should be called out. How is criticising this Liverpool team 'justified?'