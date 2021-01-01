« previous next »
Author Topic: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74  (Read 12243 times)

Online vivabobbygraham

Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #600 on: Yesterday at 11:44:50 pm »
Quote from: JRed on Yesterday at 10:20:21 pm
I think calling people bed wetters for giving justified criticism is the single most pathetic, childish thing Ive seen in here. Yes some people go over board and should be ignored, but for the most part there is actually nothing wrong with a bit of criticism.

Nah, I like the term 'bedwetters' or 'kneejerkers', means they have no faith in this magnificent team. Trying to justify their pathetic, childish behaviour coming at half time in a champions league semi final, 2nd leg, 2-0 down, away from home, under the cosh, is pretty piss poor and should be called out. How is criticising this Liverpool team 'justified?'
Offline ToneLa

Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #601 on: Yesterday at 11:45:19 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 11:42:35 pm
Redcafe's match thread is a descent through hope, joy, denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. Plus accusations of financial irregularities in the Villareal goalkeeper's bank account, and that all of our players are on PEDs.

Haha, that's brilliant. Peak meltdown

Upside of our shaky first half: if YOU felt bad, imagine how bad our enemies felt when we came back  ;D
Online Al 666

Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #602 on: Yesterday at 11:45:51 pm »
Quote from: stoa on Yesterday at 11:41:19 pm
Don't forget their general shithousery as well. Not on an Atletico level, but some of the fouls after we went up 3-2 were just pathetic, which is a shame, because they seem like a great club in terms of their supporters. The scenes at the end with the whole stadium celebrating the team were great to watch. Just two sets of supporters being happy about what their team has achieved. It's just a shame that they have some players who are massive twats.

They need to stop buying players from Spurs.
Online Magix

Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #603 on: Yesterday at 11:45:58 pm »
re the half-time moaning. Generally fine with it as most are venting especially after that half of football from us. However, there were two posters who outright said they couldn't see how we could reverse the situation - that I completely don't get.
Offline sheepfest

Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #604 on: Yesterday at 11:49:51 pm »
This team has incredible mental strength.

In training for the Fa Cup and Paris dramas but up the fucking reds.
Offline Classycara

Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #605 on: Yesterday at 11:50:31 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 11:45:51 pm
They need to stop buying players from Spurs.
Almost all their worst offenders came via north london
Online The Test

Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #606 on: Yesterday at 11:50:55 pm »
Quote from: DonkeyWan on Yesterday at 10:31:33 pm
Salah is on BT now, really enjoyable, but Jake Humphrey is a massive weapon.

this 100%. the guy was beyond embarrassing. Virgil just completely ignored his attempt to tease out some nostalgia with that little boy kicking a football n the garden crap.
Online S

Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #607 on: Yesterday at 11:55:03 pm »
Quote from: Gili Gulu on Yesterday at 11:42:35 pm
Redcafe's match thread is a descent through hope, joy, denial, anger, bargaining, depression and acceptance. Plus accusations of financial irregularities in the Villareal goalkeeper's bank account, and that all of our players are on PEDs.
I admit, Ive started having a look over there having avoided it for years. Those PED rumours were the odd poster a month or so back, then a few more and now theyre all convinced. Its like a cult. Hilarious to watch it unfold.
Offline Samie

Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #608 on: Yesterday at 11:56:09 pm »
Offline ToneLa

Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #609 on: Yesterday at 11:57:00 pm »
Quote from: Magix on Yesterday at 11:45:58 pm
re the half-time moaning. Generally fine with it as most are venting especially after that half of football from us. However, there were two posters who outright said they couldn't see how we could reverse the situation - that I completely don't get.



but buh buy MUH OPINION
Offline sheepfest

Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #610 on: Yesterday at 11:57:57 pm »
Quote from: Classycara on Yesterday at 11:50:31 pm
Almost all their worst offenders came via north london

Exhibit A is the twat Lo Celso on Fabinho
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #611 on: Yesterday at 11:58:52 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:03:25 pm
Were going to Paris.

And we wouldnt be going without Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams last season. 

Two players who probably wont play for us ever again, but big respect  to them.

Yep, Tep
Online Barneylfc∗

Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #612 on: Yesterday at 11:59:17 pm »
Quote from: S on Yesterday at 11:55:03 pm
I admit, Ive started having a look over there having avoided it for years. Those PED rumours were the odd poster a month or so back, then a few more and now theyre all convinced. Its like a cult. Hilarious to watch it unfold.

The latest is that all our squad are asthmatic. Not sure which delusional fanbase claims that though. Probably Redcafe and Grand Old Team.
Online S

Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #613 on: Today at 12:02:29 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:59:17 pm
The latest is that all our squad are asthmatic. Not sure which delusional fanbase claims that though. Probably Redcafe and Grand Old Team.
On RedCafe their evidence for it all is that you can just tell.
Offline ToneLa

Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #614 on: Today at 12:03:32 am »
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Yesterday at 11:59:17 pm
The latest is that all our squad are asthmatic. Not sure which delusional fanbase claims that though. Probably Redcafe and Grand Old Team.

Why's that even a negative

I'm so asthmatic from birth I take a steroid inhaler daily. I can run. I'm strong.

But I can't do football that well!
Online vivabobbygraham

Re: CL: Villareal 2 vs 3 Liv (agg 2:5) Dia 3 Coquelin 43 Fab 62 Diaz 67 Mane 74
« Reply #615 on: Today at 12:03:53 am »
Quote from: AndyMuller on Yesterday at 10:00:13 pm
Yeah I mean, if you sat there at half time not worried then your full of shit!

Spoken like a true wool. Some of us are made of sterner stuff and remember the history of this club in Europe, Andy. It's a different ball game, mate
