Their home record this season is 2 wins (Young Boys, Bayern), 2 draws (Atalanta, Juve) and 1 defeat (Man U). Of course a semi-final game is a lot different to a group stage match but we should be encouraged by that. It'll be interesting to see how they come out of the blocks and if they are knocking on our door as soon as the whistle goes. I think the midfield will be key again, if ours performs as it did last week I don't think these stand a chance, they have good players in midfield like Parejo etc but they're all a bit leggier and getting on. Ultimately, with us not even needing a goal of our own it's an interesting tie, they could score after 5 minutes and it'd set up a bastard of a game likely speaking, but if it's 0-0 towards the end and they scored with 5 minutes left then the goal is still the same, you have to keep them out.



Ideally we'll settle any nerves by scoring the first goal. Get it in the first half and it might just deflate them a little, but there'll still be time for them. Get it in the second half and I've no doubts that'd be that.