Offline Fruity

Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #160 on: Today at 03:01:25 pm »
Just win or draw. No resting players for this as we have only 6 games left if we win. Just do the job and get to another final.
Online disgraced cake

Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #161 on: Today at 03:16:47 pm »
Their home record this season is 2 wins (Young Boys, Bayern), 2 draws (Atalanta, Juve) and 1 defeat (Man U). Of course a semi-final game is a lot different to a group stage match but we should be encouraged by that. It'll be interesting to see how they come out of the blocks and if they are knocking on our door as soon as the whistle goes. I think the midfield will be key again, if ours performs as it did last week I don't think these stand a chance, they have good players in midfield like Parejo etc but they're all a bit leggier and getting on. Ultimately, with us not even needing a goal of our own it's an interesting tie, they could score after 5 minutes and it'd set up a bastard of a game likely speaking, but if it's 0-0 towards the end and they scored with 5 minutes left then the goal is still the same, you have to keep them out.

Ideally we'll settle any nerves by scoring the first goal. Get it in the first half and it might just deflate them a little, but there'll still be time for them. Get it in the second half and I've no doubts that'd be that.
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #162 on: Today at 03:19:11 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 03:01:25 pm
Just win or draw. No resting players for this as we have only 6 games left if we win. Just do the job and get to another final.

I agree, it's not the time for multiple changes. I still think we'd be alright if he did make a few but I don't see why he'd risk it. The only one I'd possibly make from last week is Tsimikas in. Certainly wouldn't rest Trent despite Gomez's good performances at right back. If we're well in control after the hour mark it'd be a good change though. Same midfield as last week and the closest I'd come to another change is Jota in for one of Diaz or Mane, but I still suspect the same front 3 to start as did in the first leg.
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #163 on: Today at 03:27:23 pm »
Start with our strongest 11 we can make 5 changes after. Its a CL Semi final not a Third round in the League Cup for f...s sake.
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #164 on: Today at 03:54:04 pm »
Dunno what everyones on about, personally Id go with 11 changes, not like its a particularly big match or anything.
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #165 on: Today at 03:57:08 pm »
Not a response to jm55 ....

I have a strong suspicion that ppl saying we should rotate a bunch of players in for this game, would go 100% total apeshit if Klopp actually did that and we ended up losing.
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #166 on: Today at 03:59:05 pm »
Pfft i'd roll out the old timers for this one, big Brucie in nets, Jock, the King, Stevie in midfield...Garcia cameo... be a piece of piss this.

Full strength and ring the subs once we're home and dry please Jurgen.
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #167 on: Today at 04:00:38 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 10:44:58 am
Reckon Tsimikas might start. Dunno why. Just a feeling.

I think this too. Robertson played the weekend, but I think he that was due to Kostas being ill and not getting the full training last week. Now he's been back I think he will come in to the team and give Robbo a rest, or at least come off the bench
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #168 on: Today at 04:02:11 pm »
Alisson
Gomez
Matip
Van Dijk
Robertson
Henderson
Keita
Milner
Mane
Jota
Diaz

This is the line up from the weekend.
Trent, Fabinho, Thiago and Salah are pretty much nailed on starters tonight having had a rest at the weekend.
Konate will also probably come in.

That's 5 changes and gives us a far stronger starting eleven than Saturday. Hopefully put the game to bed within an hour, then make 5 subs with an eye on the fixtures ahead.
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #169 on: Today at 04:04:40 pm »
Robbos been on fire lately, cant see him dropping him tonight although Im probably in the minority there.

Think its more likely he gets a rest at the weekend personally.
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #170 on: Today at 04:05:09 pm »
The argument is so binary. People think that rotating players is the same as picking a completely different, second-string 11.

This is what I am very confident the team will look like tonight:

                 Alisson

TAA    Konate     VVD      Tsimikas

  Henderson   Fabinho   Thiago

     Salah      Jota      Mane


Konate, Salah, Fabinho and Thiago did not play on Sat and I would be stunned if the latter 3 in particular did not start tonight. Our team as a whole and most of our players thrive on rhythm and regular games (not a game every 3 days but 1 game in every 5 or 6 days would be perfect).

Thats 6 changes from Newcastle on Saturday but is anyone really saying it's a weakened team?!

Honestly, he could afford to throw Origi or Minimino into that team although I would be very surprised if he did. I would 100% have started Firmino had he been available though and I would really like him to be back by Sat.
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #171 on: Today at 04:09:15 pm »
Details aside, Jurgen will send out his strongest team tonight, and use subs as much as the game will allow.

Origi and Mini don't make it in his strongest team.
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #172 on: Today at 04:14:38 pm »
This all seems to stem from an obvious WUM saying Taki should start :D

Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #173 on: Today at 04:16:58 pm »
Quote from: VictoryFor96 on Today at 01:59:27 pm
Need to rest some players. Minamino and tsimikas have to play

What? No chance apart from a late sub.

We are trying to get the CL final - not playing a dead rubber.

Tsmikas should start though. Robbo has been going full pelt for the last 3-4 games.
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #174 on: Today at 04:26:06 pm »
One thing Klopp may think about is starting Adrian today - hes Spanish and will not be fazed by a game in Spain. Hes probably played at Villarreal before as well.

4-D Chess.
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #175 on: Today at 04:27:11 pm »
Why though?
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #176 on: Today at 04:27:50 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:26:06 pm
One thing Klopp may think about is starting Adrian today - hes Spanish and will not be fazed by a game in Spain. Hes probably played at Villarreal before as well.

4-D Chess.

Not sure I'd risk him. What if Ali and Kelleher both get injured in training? Probably best going with Karius.
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #177 on: Today at 04:28:12 pm »
Few murmurings on twitter etc about the chances of this being called off due to the rain. Apparantly its torrential
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #178 on: Today at 04:30:07 pm »
Quote from: VictoryFor96 on Today at 02:56:55 pm
Bro nobody expects him to start. Unai emery too. Lets give him a shocker  :wave

That's true actually.  Didn't Villarreal say they spent weeks training and practising to go up against TAA, only to find themselves facing Konate? :D
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #179 on: Today at 04:33:38 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 04:28:12 pm
Few murmurings on twitter etc about the chances of this being called off due to the rain. Apparantly its torrential

Shades of Eyjafjallajökull in 2010. Further proof to my theory that it is only an act of God which can deter us from our victory.
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #180 on: Today at 04:34:19 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 04:28:12 pm
Few murmurings on twitter etc about the chances of this being called off due to the rain. Apparantly its torrential

Is this a bad pun?
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #181 on: Today at 04:38:11 pm »
Quote from: SouthDerryLaggo on Today at 04:28:12 pm
Few murmurings on twitter etc about the chances of this being called off due to the rain. Apparantly its torrential

I've only seen a couple of tweets say it's pissing down, nothing about any possibility of it being called off
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #182 on: Today at 04:41:34 pm »
Maybe thats where the rumoured starting line-up including Adrian and Minamino comes from? Not wanting to risk our best players in such conditions.
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #183 on: Today at 04:43:53 pm »
Express are running an article on stadium roof leaking and some question mark on game proceeding but pitch looking ok
https://www.express.co.uk/sport/football/1604631/Villarreal-Liverpool-yellow-weather-warning-Champions-League
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #184 on: Today at 04:44:04 pm »
Gibbo from TAW was live on Sky Sports News half an hour ago outside the ground. It looked wet, but I doubt Noah's Ark is on stand by.
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #185 on: Today at 04:46:24 pm »
Quote from: tubby on Today at 02:22:50 pm


In chaos theory, the butterfly effect is the sensitive dependence on initial conditions in which a small change in one state of a deterministic nonlinear system can result in large differences in a later state.

The term is closely associated with the work of mathematician and meteorologist Edward Norton Lorenz. He noted that the butterfly effect is derived from the metaphorical example of the details of a tornado (the exact time of formation, the exact path taken) being influenced by minor perturbations such as a distant butterfly flapping its wings substitute Origi netting against Everton several weeks earlier.

https://youtu.be/sOxceUZlC9M


Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #186 on: Today at 04:50:25 pm »
guess there will always be some rotation since europe allows 5 subs.

we will start pretty strongish i guess and hope nick one in early. Emery trying to play it up that they will come at us but doubt so. They will try to contain and hit on the break as usual. Not many team can get a result by attacking us.

hope to see tsimi, konate and maybe a curtis in midfield. rest either thiago or keita.
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #187 on: Today at 04:51:33 pm »
Hope the pitch isn't too bad as a result of this weather. Not just for injuries but the last thing we want is the game turning into a shitshow where the ball doesn't run smoothly.
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #188 on: Today at 05:00:20 pm »
Just a light shower.

Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #189 on: Today at 05:03:00 pm »
Emery's biggest hope is that we get complacent. He knows teams have come back from worse than two nil down in the CL. Unfortunately for him, he's up against a team that knows it too. ;)
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #190 on: Today at 05:15:23 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:26:06 pm
One thing Klopp may think about is starting Adrian today - he’s Spanish and will not be fazed by a game in Spain. He’s probably played at Villarreal before as well.

4-D Chess.

and play Alison up top - he's the best header of a ball we have
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #191 on: Today at 05:37:08 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Today at 03:57:08 pm
Not a response to jm55 ....

I have a strong suspicion that ppl saying we should rotate a bunch of players in for this game, would go 100% total apeshit if Klopp actually did that and we ended up losing.

Ignoring the WUM saying play Taki, IF Kostas and/or Joe played, its not like we are weakening the team. Both are class defenders in their own right and Tsimikas has stuck 2 corners on Konate's head so far that we have scored from.
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #192 on: Today at 05:49:38 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 05:37:08 pm
Ignoring the WUM saying play Taki, IF Kostas and/or Joe played, its not like we are weakening the team. Both are class defenders in their own right and Tsimikas has stuck 2 corners on Konate's head so far that we have scored from.

Id say playing Gomez or Tsmikas over Trent or Robbo is definitely weakening the side.

Ordinarily Id be of the opinion that theyre such good players that it isnt weakening the side enough to worry about it, but in my opinion you play your strongest side in a game like this and by that I mean the team wed pick in the final. Theres two or three positions whereby theres a conversation as to who youd pick in the final (eg Konate vs Matip or Diaz vs Jota,) but I dont think theres a world where Gomez or Tsmikas start unless someones injured (and to be clear I absolutely rate both and I think Gomez particularly could well find himself starting a game of this magnitude for us if he sticks around, I just dont think it will be this one).
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #193 on: Today at 05:50:38 pm »
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #194 on: Today at 05:52:34 pm »
Come on the reds!!!
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #195 on: Today at 05:58:33 pm »
Good open stands to get the fans soaked and dull their enthusiasm.
