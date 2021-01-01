« previous next »
Author Topic: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm  (Read 10794 times)

Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #160 on: Today at 03:01:25 pm »
Just win or draw. No resting players for this as we have only 6 games left if we win. Just do the job and get to another final.
alf a pound of braeburns!

Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #161 on: Today at 03:16:47 pm »
Their home record this season is 2 wins (Young Boys, Bayern), 2 draws (Atalanta, Juve) and 1 defeat (Man U). Of course a semi-final game is a lot different to a group stage match but we should be encouraged by that. It'll be interesting to see how they come out of the blocks and if they are knocking on our door as soon as the whistle goes. I think the midfield will be key again, if ours performs as it did last week I don't think these stand a chance, they have good players in midfield like Parejo etc but they're all a bit leggier and getting on. Ultimately, with us not even needing a goal of our own it's an interesting tie, they could score after 5 minutes and it'd set up a bastard of a game likely speaking, but if it's 0-0 towards the end and they scored with 5 minutes left then the goal is still the same, you have to keep them out.

Ideally we'll settle any nerves by scoring the first goal. Get it in the first half and it might just deflate them a little, but there'll still be time for them. Get it in the second half and I've no doubts that'd be that.
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #162 on: Today at 03:19:11 pm »
Quote from: Fruity on Today at 03:01:25 pm
Just win or draw. No resting players for this as we have only 6 games left if we win. Just do the job and get to another final.

I agree, it's not the time for multiple changes. I still think we'd be alright if he did make a few but I don't see why he'd risk it. The only one I'd possibly make from last week is Tsimikas in. Certainly wouldn't rest Trent despite Gomez's good performances at right back. If we're well in control after the hour mark it'd be a good change though. Same midfield as last week and the closest I'd come to another change is Jota in for one of Diaz or Mane, but I still suspect the same front 3 to start as did in the first leg.
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #163 on: Today at 03:27:23 pm »
Start with our strongest 11 we can make 5 changes after. Its a CL Semi final not a Third round in the League Cup for f...s sake.
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #164 on: Today at 03:54:04 pm »
Dunno what everyones on about, personally Id go with 11 changes, not like its a particularly big match or anything.
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #165 on: Today at 03:57:08 pm »
Not a response to jm55 ....

I have a strong suspicion that ppl saying we should rotate a bunch of players in for this game, would go 100% total apeshit if Klopp actually did that and we ended up losing.
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #166 on: Today at 03:59:05 pm »
Pfft i'd roll out the old timers for this one, big Brucie in nets, Jock, the King, Stevie in midfield...Garcia cameo... be a piece of piss this.

Full strength and ring the subs once we're home and dry please Jurgen.
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #167 on: Today at 04:00:38 pm »
Quote from: sinnermichael on Today at 10:44:58 am
Reckon Tsimikas might start. Dunno why. Just a feeling.

I think this too. Robertson played the weekend, but I think he that was due to Kostas being ill and not getting the full training last week. Now he's been back I think he will come in to the team and give Robbo a rest, or at least come off the bench
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #168 on: Today at 04:02:11 pm »
Alisson
Gomez
Matip
Van Dijk
Robertson
Henderson
Keita
Milner
Mane
Jota
Diaz

This is the line up from the weekend.
Trent, Fabinho, Thiago and Salah are pretty much nailed on starters tonight having had a rest at the weekend.
Konate will also probably come in.

That's 5 changes and gives us a far stronger starting eleven than Saturday. Hopefully put the game to bed within an hour, then make 5 subs with an eye on the fixtures ahead.
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #169 on: Today at 04:04:40 pm »
Robbos been on fire lately, cant see him dropping him tonight although Im probably in the minority there.

Think its more likely he gets a rest at the weekend personally.
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #170 on: Today at 04:05:09 pm »
The argument is so binary. People think that rotating players is the same as picking a completely different, second-string 11.

This is what I am very confident the team will look like tonight:

                 Alisson

TAA    Konate     VVD      Tsimikas

  Henderson   Fabinho   Thiago

     Salah      Jota      Mane


Konate, Salah, Fabinho and Thiago did not play on Sat and I would be stunned if the latter 3 in particular did not start tonight. Our team as a whole and most of our players thrive on rhythm and regular games (not a game every 3 days but 1 game in every 5 or 6 days would be perfect).

Thats 6 changes from Newcastle on Saturday but is anyone really saying it's a weakened team?!

Honestly, he could afford to throw Origi or Minimino into that team although I would be very surprised if he did. I would 100% have started Firmino had he been available though and I would really like him to be back by Sat.
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #171 on: Today at 04:09:15 pm »
Details aside, Jurgen will send out his strongest team tonight, and use subs as much as the game will allow.

Origi and Mini don't make it in his strongest team.
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #172 on: Today at 04:14:38 pm »
This all seems to stem from an obvious WUM saying Taki should start :D

Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #173 on: Today at 04:16:58 pm »
Quote from: VictoryFor96 on Today at 01:59:27 pm
Need to rest some players. Minamino and tsimikas have to play

What? No chance apart from a late sub.

We are trying to get the CL final - not playing a dead rubber.

Tsmikas should start though. Robbo has been going full pelt for the last 3-4 games.
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #174 on: Today at 04:26:06 pm »
One thing Klopp may think about is starting Adrian today - hes Spanish and will not be fazed by a game in Spain. Hes probably played at Villarreal before as well.

4-D Chess.
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #175 on: Today at 04:27:11 pm »
Why though?
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #176 on: Today at 04:27:50 pm »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 04:26:06 pm
One thing Klopp may think about is starting Adrian today - hes Spanish and will not be fazed by a game in Spain. Hes probably played at Villarreal before as well.

4-D Chess.

Not sure I'd risk him. What if Ali and Kelleher both get injured in training? Probably best going with Karius.
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #177 on: Today at 04:28:12 pm »
Few murmurings on twitter etc about the chances of this being called off due to the rain. Apparantly its torrential
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #178 on: Today at 04:30:07 pm »
Quote from: VictoryFor96 on Today at 02:56:55 pm
Bro nobody expects him to start. Unai emery too. Lets give him a shocker  :wave

That's true actually.  Didn't Villarreal say they spent weeks training and practising to go up against TAA, only to find themselves facing Konate? :D
