Was reflecting on the fact that if Jurgen and the team get the job done tomorrow, it will be mine, and many others in my generations, fifth European Cup final to watch our team in. Five in 17 years, despite a significant period in the doldrums.
2005, 2007, 2018, 2019, 2022(?)
That is an unbelievable record, given the resources we are up against. We are blessed to follow such a fantastic football club and I am truly savouring every minute at the moment.
Lets get it done Red Men!
Whos made it to more in that same time period out of interest?
Not sure anyone had actually (appreciate its an arbitrary cut off date).
Barca? 2006, 2009, 2011, 2015
Real? 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018
Bit mad that both have them have won every final theyve made in recent years...
Bayern? 2010, 2012, 2013, 2020
Chelsea? 2008, 2012, 2021
United? 2008, 2009, 2011
Dont think Ive missed anyone else obvious.