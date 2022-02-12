« previous next »
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Down

Author Topic: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm  (Read 6317 times)

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,063
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #80 on: Yesterday at 07:28:51 pm »
Quote from: Raid on Yesterday at 06:40:01 pm
Was reflecting on the fact that if Jurgen and the team get the job done tomorrow, it will be mine, and many others in my generations, fifth European Cup final to watch our team in. Five in 17 years, despite a significant period in the doldrums.

2005, 2007, 2018, 2019, 2022(?)

That is an unbelievable record, given the resources we are up against. We are blessed to follow such a fantastic football club and I am truly savouring every minute at the moment.

Lets get it done Red Men!
I've actually been thinking about it lately. We don't know how lucky we are.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,402
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #81 on: Yesterday at 07:34:19 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 02:48:15 pm
Villarreal have received three fresh injury boosts ahead of their crucial Champions League clash with Liverpool.

Gerard Moreno, who missed the first leg, and both Raul Albiol and Francis Coquelin, who picked up knocks at Anfield, are all training.

Its hoped all three can return, but the biggest risk is Moreno, who has struggled with hamstring issues all season, missing the last fortnight a reoccurrence of previous issues.

Read Danjuma didn't train today.
Logged

Online MonsLibpool

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,063
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #82 on: Yesterday at 07:36:24 pm »
Quote from: DangerScouse on Yesterday at 07:34:19 pm
Read Danjuma didn't train today.
Even if they field their first 11, our team is still miles better. Yes they have Moreno but we have Salah. They have Danjuma but we have Mané...

Hopefully, we get an early goal to kill the tie.
Logged

Offline alonsoisared

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,836
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #83 on: Yesterday at 07:38:15 pm »
Quote from: Raid on Yesterday at 06:40:01 pm
Was reflecting on the fact that if Jurgen and the team get the job done tomorrow, it will be mine, and many others in my generations, fifth European Cup final to watch our team in. Five in 17 years, despite a significant period in the doldrums.

2005, 2007, 2018, 2019, 2022(?)

That is an unbelievable record, given the resources we are up against. We are blessed to follow such a fantastic football club and I am truly savouring every minute at the moment.

Lets get it done Red Men!
Great point. I doubt there's many teams who can say they've competed in so many finals over that period. Given so much has happened in that time and there's been some real lows, it's incredible really.

Get the job done tomorrow and it's another journey to the biggest stage in club football and I'm positive we'll lift old big ears again, whoever it is we end up facing.
Logged

Offline Dave McCoy

  • "Don't you know who I am?!"
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,827
  • 11,053ft up
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #84 on: Yesterday at 08:57:17 pm »
Just advance, don't even care how. Yes we're way better and this should be a walk in the park but Villarreal's whole season is basically this game now because of their La Liga form. They're going to throw everything at it, we may have to suffer at parts as they'll have the fans behind them. Be professional, get the job done and lets move onto Saturday.
Logged

Offline DangerScouse

  • "You picked on the wrong city!"
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,402
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #85 on: Yesterday at 09:10:28 pm »
Quote from: Raid on Yesterday at 06:40:01 pm
Was reflecting on the fact that if Jurgen and the team get the job done tomorrow, it will be mine, and many others in my generations, fifth European Cup final to watch our team in. Five in 17 years, despite a significant period in the doldrums.

2005, 2007, 2018, 2019, 2022(?)

That is an unbelievable record, given the resources we are up against. We are blessed to follow such a fantastic football club and I am truly savouring every minute at the moment.

Lets get it done Red Men!

It will be 5 finals from 12 CL seasons in that time if we make it.
Some record.

https://www.transfermarkt.co.uk/fc-liverpool/pokalhistorie/verein/31
Logged

Offline VictoryFor96

  • Main Stander
  • ***
  • Posts: 81
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #86 on: Yesterday at 09:19:27 pm »
It wont be easy.
Logged

Offline lgvkarlos

  • Finnished with his shit punnery now.....
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,817
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #87 on: Yesterday at 09:20:08 pm »
Quote from: VictoryFor96 on Yesterday at 09:19:27 pm
It wont be easy.
First goal is massive
Logged

Offline zamagiure

  • tujenkins
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,692
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #88 on: Yesterday at 09:40:34 pm »
Quote from: VictoryFor96 on Yesterday at 09:19:27 pm
It wont be easy.
Of course not, liverpool don't do easy.
Logged
mines a pint

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,256
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #89 on: Yesterday at 09:41:58 pm »
Don;t we? Have you not seen this squads results over the past 4 years?  :P
Logged

Offline Garnier

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,178
  • thought Brendan could tame Balotelli
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #90 on: Yesterday at 09:42:17 pm »
From TV i find their stadium to be quite charming
Logged
"What sounds great if you don't know what it actually means?

- Friendly Fire
- Athlete's Foot
- Outstanding Debt

Offline rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,813
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #91 on: Yesterday at 09:43:15 pm »
Quote from: Raid on Yesterday at 06:40:01 pm
Was reflecting on the fact that if Jurgen and the team get the job done tomorrow, it will be mine, and many others in my generations, fifth European Cup final to watch our team in. Five in 17 years, despite a significant period in the doldrums.

2005, 2007, 2018, 2019, 2022(?)

That is an unbelievable record, given the resources we are up against. We are blessed to follow such a fantastic football club and I am truly savouring every minute at the moment.

Lets get it done Red Men!

10 for me, first 5 came in an 8 Yr spell.
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Offline John C

  • RAWK Staff
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 38,350
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #92 on: Yesterday at 10:14:35 pm »
Thanks for the OP Rushy mate.

Bloody hell we'd love a comfortable win wouldn't we, but I wonder if a score-draw will get us through to another European Cup final.
Logged

Offline disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,291
  • Seis Veces
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #93 on: Yesterday at 10:22:36 pm »
Quote from: alonsoisared on Yesterday at 07:38:15 pm
Great point. I doubt there's many teams who can say they've competed in so many finals over that period. Given so much has happened in that time and there's been some real lows, it's incredible really.

Get the job done tomorrow and it's another journey to the biggest stage in club football and I'm positive we'll lift old big ears again, whoever it is we end up facing.

If we are to qualify not even Real Madrid will have played 5 in the last 17 years. Granted they could still qualify the next night and have won each of the 4 they've played! Barca the same, won 4 in 10 years or so which is one of the best runs in the competition's history. It'd be a supreme effort from us though as we did have a very rough period in between. Even went to a Europa League final in that time and have been to the semi finals of both competitions once and lost.
Logged
Proud Legacy Supporter of Liverpool Soccer Franchise

Rome 1977
London 1978
Paris 1981
Rome 1984
Istanbul 2005
Madrid 2019

19 League Titles, 6 European Cups, 3 UEFA Cups, 7 FA Cups, 9 League Cups, 4 European Super Cups, World Champions 2019. We live the dream.

Offline Oddbod

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 770
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #94 on: Yesterday at 10:31:18 pm »
No probs Reds, 2 0. Salah both
Logged

Offline Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,195
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #95 on: Yesterday at 10:35:31 pm »
Would love a stress free nightno nasty bitsscore first etc. Etc. 2-0 Liverpool.
Logged

Offline So... Howard Phillips

  • Penile Toupé Extender
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 17,109
  • All I want for Christmas is a half and half scarf
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #96 on: Yesterday at 10:37:11 pm »
Quote from: Brain Potter on Yesterday at 10:35:31 pm
Would love a stress free nightno nasty bitsscore first etc. Etc. 2-0 Liverpool.

We rarely do it the easy way - until we do!
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,256
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #97 on: Yesterday at 10:38:56 pm »
The only time we do "Classic Liverpool" these days is in finals. So I expect penalties in the FA Cup final and Champions League final.
Logged

Offline redalways

  • ...so needs a pair of clean knickers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,500
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #98 on: Yesterday at 11:14:28 pm »
Hope we meet Real Madrid in the final and City are caned on Wednesday. We need to get revenge for Kyiv.
Logged

Offline Crosby Nick

  • is a cushy number for the Plod who work in this largely crime free suburb. Ate two, Brucey. Thread locker extraordinaire. Might answer to Nick CRoxy. Imaginary cock prognosticator. Has experience of being a bit of a floating twat. Well drilled at the back
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 95,545
  • Poultry in Motion
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #99 on: Yesterday at 11:42:38 pm »
Quote from: Raid on Yesterday at 06:40:01 pm
Was reflecting on the fact that if Jurgen and the team get the job done tomorrow, it will be mine, and many others in my generations, fifth European Cup final to watch our team in. Five in 17 years, despite a significant period in the doldrums.

2005, 2007, 2018, 2019, 2022(?)

That is an unbelievable record, given the resources we are up against. We are blessed to follow such a fantastic football club and I am truly savouring every minute at the moment.

Lets get it done Red Men!

Whos made it to more in that same time period out of interest?

Not sure anyone had actually (appreciate its an arbitrary cut off date).

Barca? 2006, 2009, 2011, 2015
Real? 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018

Bit mad that both have them have won every final theyve made in recent years...

Bayern? 2010, 2012, 2013, 2020
Chelsea? 2008, 2012, 2021
United? 2008, 2009, 2011

Dont think Ive missed anyone else obvious.
Logged

Offline Barrow Shaun

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 915
  • Off the coach, through the park.....
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #100 on: Yesterday at 11:49:50 pm »
Quote from: Dave McCoy on Yesterday at 08:57:17 pm
Just advance, don't even care how. Yes we're way better and this should be a walk in the park but Villarreal's whole season is basically this game now because of their La Liga form. They're going to throw everything at it, we may have to suffer at parts as they'll have the fans behind them. Be professional, get the job done and lets move onto Saturday.

Yep. That.
Logged
officially accepted RAWK source of information

Offline Bobinhood

  • RAWK's Pam Ayres. Man without a hat.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,149
  • Hand over the Trophy
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #101 on: Today at 02:04:09 am »
Good OP rushy. Got me licking my lips for this one.

I think we can do it. i expect we can do it. damn straight we can definitely do it. Gonna remain tight as a drum until we have done it   ;D Out of my mind nervous basically. ah well.


Damn impressive position to be in if we get through this next game. DAMN impressive.

Long Live the Quad!   



Logged
Damn that Mane's good!

"Put these seeds in your pocket. At least sunflowers will grow where you lie!"
A Ukrainian housewife to a young Russian soldier, Feb 24,2022.

Offline amir87

  • gay-billeygoat-no-mates with a fetish for water sports. interrogative fingering, and nutella on his plums. possibly with his left phalange.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,528
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #102 on: Today at 02:06:12 am »
Getting more nervous by the hour. Wasn't expecting this feeling.
Logged

Online RedG13

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,778
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #103 on: Today at 02:24:46 am »
Excited for the game.
Logged

Offline Jambo Power

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,173
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #104 on: Today at 02:35:07 am »
Quote from: Crosby Nick on Yesterday at 11:42:38 pm
Whos made it to more in that same time period out of interest?

Not sure anyone had actually (appreciate its an arbitrary cut off date).

Barca? 2006, 2009, 2011, 2015
Real? 2014, 2016, 2017, 2018

Bit mad that both have them have won every final theyve made in recent years...

Bayern? 2010, 2012, 2013, 2020
Chelsea? 2008, 2012, 2021
United? 2008, 2009, 2011

Dont think Ive missed anyone else obvious.

No nobody important. Throw in Juve losing the last five they have been in, 5 in 20 years and not a sniff.
Logged
Pages: 1 2 [3]   Go Up
« previous next »
 