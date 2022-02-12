« previous next »
Author Topic: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm  (Read 2270 times)

Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #40 on: Yesterday at 08:41:49 pm »
Quote from: Caps4444 on Yesterday at 08:31:35 pm
I think Matip gets this game, Konate gets Spurs.
Konate's speed will help vs Son.
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #41 on: Yesterday at 09:17:34 pm »
Quote from: SamLad on Yesterday at 08:41:49 pm
Konate's speed will help vs Son.

Just thinking the same. Spurs will look to get down that side when Trent goes forwards and get Son in one on one with Ali.
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #42 on: Yesterday at 09:47:14 pm »
Thanks rushyman, great OP.

Imagine well go with more or less our strongest line up, subs on Saturday suggest itll be Henderson rather than Naby. Im sure this will be a tough match but like others cant see them scoring 3 more than us.

Hopefully well be celebrating another European Cup final come 10pm Tuesday
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #43 on: Yesterday at 10:01:51 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Yesterday at 09:17:34 pm
Just thinking the same. Spurs will look to get down that side when Trent goes forwards and get Son in one on one with Ali.

Also think Konate gets FA Cup final, as hes played all cup games.Matip will get UCL final if we get there.
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #44 on: Yesterday at 10:38:10 pm »
Would be nice to get into half time level on the night if we aren't winning by then. It could be a nervy night if they scored after 5 minutes or 85 minutes either way though. You just have to get through it one way or another. First goal is massive but it means different things for both sides. If they get it they still have to find another in the time left, if we get it, I don't see how they score 3 goals without response. No away goals a shame for us this time around but as long as we score one of the first two goals in the game we should be sound.
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #45 on: Yesterday at 11:55:38 pm »
Hope we dont get complacent.   Strongest team up for it from the start.  Get it right and I see us 3 goals adead on aggregate on 70 minutes.
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #46 on: Today at 12:59:59 am »
They will huff and puff for 60 minutes, run out of steam and realise its all a fruitless endeavour.

Resigned to their fate, we will rub it in with a quick fire double blast around the 75th minute.

No sweat
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #47 on: Today at 02:17:49 am »
I think Robbo should be rested here.
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #48 on: Today at 02:19:22 am »
Quote from: newterp on Today at 02:17:49 am
I think Robbo should be rested here.
x2. Kostas is quite capable to deputize.
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #49 on: Today at 05:04:08 am »
1 goal will be enough to kill them off provided we score first.
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #50 on: Today at 06:40:16 am »
Quote from: CanuckYNWA on Yesterday at 08:17:09 pm
Kind of hope we give Robbo a rest on this game, but doubt he wants it. Think Tsimikas has been great this season and needs a game

Alisson

TAA
Konate
VVD
Tsimikas

Fab
Hendo
Thiago

Salah
Mane
Diaz

Subs - Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Robbo, Milner, Keita, Jones, Oxlade, Elliot, Minamino, Origi, Jota
I think that's the team we go with, except I'd play Jota instead of Diaz. Diogo was excellent on Saturday, and he's our best finisher. Hopefully Bobby will be back and can get some minutes off the bench.

Players need to be rotated, and I think tomorrow is Robbo's turn after Trent got to rest up on the bench.

2-0 to us, they'll be much tougher at home but they have to open up and we can cash in if we find our scoring touch again.
