Kind of hope we give Robbo a rest on this game, but doubt he wants it. Think Tsimikas has been great this season and needs a game
Alisson
TAA
Konate
VVD
Tsimikas
Fab
Hendo
Thiago
Salah
Mane
Diaz
Subs - Kelleher, Gomez, Matip, Robbo, Milner, Keita, Jones, Oxlade, Elliot, Minamino, Origi, Jota
I think that's the team we go with, except I'd play Jota instead of Diaz. Diogo was excellent on Saturday, and he's our best finisher. Hopefully Bobby will be back and can get some minutes off the bench.
Players need to be rotated, and I think tomorrow is Robbo's turn after Trent got to rest up on the bench.
2-0 to us, they'll be much tougher at home but they have to open up and we can cash in if we find our scoring touch again.