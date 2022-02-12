Would be nice to get into half time level on the night if we aren't winning by then. It could be a nervy night if they scored after 5 minutes or 85 minutes either way though. You just have to get through it one way or another. First goal is massive but it means different things for both sides. If they get it they still have to find another in the time left, if we get it, I don't see how they score 3 goals without response. No away goals a shame for us this time around but as long as we score one of the first two goals in the game we should be sound.