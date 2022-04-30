« previous next »
Author Topic: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm  (Read 771 times)

Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« on: Today at 05:18:41 pm »
Villarreal (0) v Liverpool (2)
Tuesday, May 3rd, 8pm
Venue: Estadio de la Ceramica
Ref: Danny Makkelie (Netherlands)







Following a hard fought league win in the resurgent North East of England, we travel to the North East of Spain looking to secure a 10th European Cup Final appearance after a comfortable home leg win.



Having rung 8 changes at the weekend and lost to the bottom club Alaves, Villareal see the dying embers of qualification for next seasons champions league almost certainly extinguished and with it now look to be outsiders for any European involvement at all after being right in the conversation all season

With that in mind its hard to imagine this game isnt seen as the last chance saloon in their 21/22 campaign




The victory at Newcastle on Saturday saw us go to the top again, if only for 5 hours, but with our own changes made it was an impressive solid performance. We take our excellent form into a game with a 2 goal lead full of confidence

It currently feels as though we are playing a cup final every 3/4 days, but its a great problem to have and with our current squad we are in a position to navigate that better than ever.



Going into the 1st leg against a team that had knocked out Juve and Bayern we knew not to take Villareal lightly, though this Jurgen Klopp never do, as everyone was setting up the perfect banana skin tie.   

Villareal started solidly and it was clear the first plan was to stop us scoring with numbers behind the ball. Their confidence in being able to play out soon ebbed away as they werent afforded the space to counter as effectively as they had v their previous opponents. That said the first half consisted of them giving up possession and quickly getting back into shape and numbers to hold out to HT

Our opener came from good work by Thiago down the left and switching play to the right which had been left relatively open. The resulting cross coming off an outstretched foot and going in seemed to knock the stuffing out of the Villarreal and the quickly received a 2nd. The following 10 minutes couldve seen the tie over but they weathered the storm through a mixture of last ditch defending and poor finishing, eventually riding out until the end in what looked like an acceptance of both teams for the final result




As with the 1st leg we must go into this game with a professional mindset and start again at 0-0. Unai Emerys promise to make us suffer sounds as much a call to arms for the fans as much his players, after they stayed behind an hour after kick off to make themselves heard

The fact they need to score twice and the suggestion from Emery he will change tactics could make for a disaster for him or an explosive champions league night.

With this guy at the helm, now for another 2 years on top (and hopefully more) we need never go into any game with fear. Only to hand it out



Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #1 on: Today at 05:27:26 pm »
Lost 2-1 to Alavez on Saturday but rested lots of players.
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #2 on: Today at 05:29:01 pm »
Is that Moreno going to be fit for this leg?
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #3 on: Today at 05:32:32 pm »
Well in Rushyman for putting this up now, a great chance to look forward to another cup semi-final. It's been a smashing season for those this season. It will be a challenge, I expect a really excitable atmosphere in a close knit ground. 2-0 is a bit awkward as well, how do you set up? Do you go for it or defend it? I suspect we will go for it but its important we keep our shape at all times. They will have players coming back into the side and they will give it a go. If we come through without conceding early on, I am confident we'll get the job done. Come on Reds.
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #4 on: Today at 05:36:28 pm »
Get the first goal and its game over. Theyll have to score at least three because no doubt well score at some point
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #5 on: Today at 05:39:26 pm »
Quote from: Jm55 on Today at 05:29:01 pm
Is that Moreno going to be fit for this leg?

Expected to return but unsure
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #6 on: Today at 05:47:04 pm »
2 - 1 win for us, 3 - 1 win for Madrid.  Happy days
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #7 on: Today at 05:58:32 pm »
Quote from: TheMissionary on Today at 05:47:04 pm
2 - 1 win for us, 3 - 1 win for Madrid.  Happy days


In 90 mins and after Extra Time in that order.
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #8 on: Today at 06:30:32 pm »
So ... we're playing a team who are 7th in their league, with a 2-0 lead start, in a ground that looks like Vicarge Road?

If Carlsberg did CL semi-final 2nd legs.
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #9 on: Today at 06:31:11 pm »
Quote from: rushyman on Today at 05:39:26 pm
Expected to return but unsure
wasn't in the match day squad against Alavez.

I suspect the bench at best.
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #10 on: Today at 06:35:14 pm »
A repeat of the weekend will be ideal.
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #11 on: Today at 06:38:55 pm »
Cant see us not scoring , so they will then 3 at least .
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #12 on: Today at 06:46:03 pm »
Get some rhythm for Spurs.
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #13 on: Today at 07:09:24 pm »
The 5 sub rule is serving us very well in the later stages of this comp/season. I suspect we can press them just as well in this game and make the required subs in midfield if anyone tires.
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #14 on: Today at 07:16:03 pm »
One goal would finish this for sure I think and send us back into a showpiece were made for.

Come on you mighty Reds!
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #15 on: Today at 07:18:18 pm »
Need to do a proper European Away job on these, don't give them a sniff in the first 20 minutes, quieten the crowd and then grab a goal.

Really cannot wait for this game now, Tuesday will be ace.
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #16 on: Today at 07:23:31 pm »
I have already bitten your hand off for an arse shattering 1-0 defeat  ;D - Seriously though, I'll just be happy with any result that sees us through to Paris. Every game feels like the biggest of the season and this one certainly has to be. Last week at half time I think many would have just been happy with a one goal lead despite all our dominance, so to score two without reply felt big. It's only reallynow where I'm putting it together in my mind that we scored twice, one right after the other, at round about the exact same minutes that we did against Barca three years ago. Scarily brilliant mirror to Gini's goals. I think a 3rd would have put it beyond pretty much any doubt, unfortunately it didn't come, but if we aren't to go through I don't think you could look at the first leg and say that's where our problems started. With yesterday in mind ...

Alisson
Trent   Matip   VVD   Robertson
Fabinho
Hendo   Thiago
Salah   Jota   Mane

A few got a rest in, they're particularly hard to come by for the likes of Trent/Fabinho/Salah who basically always play. I think Konate probably keeps his place which is also sound, I'm just thinking he gives him and Matip one game each this week, keeping Matip in in Spain. Same midfield as last week and Diaz used from the bench this time to hurt a hopefully tiring Villarreal defence. Feels mad saying it but of course the earlier we can get this done the better, but I can't really see it being beyond them early doors. First goal is massive, if they get it we could be in for a nervy finish whether they score early or late, but if we get it, it should be killer. These are better than what they showed last week but if they find themselves behind on the night hopefully it's curtains. I don't care how, just get what is needed and it'll be another famous night.

COME ON YOU FUCKIN REDMEN!!!!!!
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #17 on: Today at 07:23:41 pm »
Just can't see us not scoring.
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #18 on: Today at 07:43:30 pm »
Thanks rushyman. How the match goes will depend on them I suppose. Like you said, Emery said he wants to make us suffer in the second leg and by all accounts, they were excellent against Bayern Munich at home and should have won by more than the single goal. I'm sure we'd be expecting that though however.
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #19 on: Today at 07:54:07 pm »
Referee
Danny Makkelie NED

Assistant referees
Hessel Steegstra NED
Jan de Vries NED

Fourth official
Serdar Gözübüyük NED

Video assistant referee
Pol van Boekel NED

Assistant video assistant referee
Dennis Higler NED

Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #20 on: Today at 07:57:04 pm »
Virgil got booked @ Anfield...if he gets another would he miss a potential final?
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #21 on: Today at 07:59:55 pm »
Quote from: 4pool on Today at 07:54:07 pm
Referee
Danny Makkelie NED

Assistant referees
Hessel Steegstra NED
Jan de Vries NED

Fourth official
Serdar Gözübüyük NED

Video assistant referee
Pol van Boekel NED

Assistant video assistant referee
Dennis Higler NED

Previous history with Liverpool:

Sept '17 - Sevilla(H) 2-2
April '19 - Porto(A) 1-4
Dec' 19 - Salzburg(A) 0-2
Mar' 20 - Atletico Madrid(H) - 2-3
Nov '21 - Atletico Madrid(H) - 2-0
Dec '21-  Milan(A) 1-2
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #22 on: Today at 08:00:25 pm »
Quote from: jizzspunk on Today at 07:57:04 pm
Virgil got booked @ Anfield...if he gets another would he miss a potential final?

Think the only way you miss a final nowadays is if you actually get sent off in a semi-final.
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #23 on: Today at 08:00:38 pm »
Quote from: jizzspunk on Today at 07:57:04 pm
Virgil got booked @ Anfield...if he gets another would he miss a potential final?

Yeah thats correct
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #24 on: Today at 08:00:59 pm »
Quote from: jizzspunk on Today at 07:57:04 pm
Virgil got booked @ Anfield...if he gets another would he miss a potential final?

No, unless he gets a red card.

Quote from: Hazell on Today at 07:43:30 pm
Thanks rushyman. How the match goes will depend on them I suppose. Like you said, Emery said he wants to make us suffer in the second leg and by all accounts, they were excellent against Bayern Munich at home and should have won by more than the single goal. I'm sure we'd be expecting that though however.

They should have scored when Neuer gave the ball away on the half way line and whoever took the shot at an open goal put a ridiculous amount of swerve on the ball and I think they also missed one or two really good chances.
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #25 on: Today at 08:01:01 pm »
I saw something a few days back that they recently played a local derby at home v Valencia. There was only 13,000 there with only 300 Valencia fans.

Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #26 on: Today at 08:03:29 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Today at 08:00:38 pm
Yeah thats correct

In accordance with Article 52.04 of the official competition regulations, all yellow cards expired on the completion of the quarter-finals. This means no player can miss the final by virtue of picking up three cautions which did not result in a red card.

https://www.uefa.com/news/0274-14fdec84962c-8cffa5a7b8ba-1000--possible-semi-final-first-leg-line-ups/
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #27 on: Today at 08:06:22 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:00:59 pm
They should have scored when Neuer gave the ball away on the half way line and whoever took the shot at an open goal put a ridiculous amount of swerve on the ball and I think they also missed one or two really good chances.

Yeah thanks, I saw the highlights but was watching the Chelsea - Real Madrid game so wasn't sure how the match actually went.

Obviously that was the first leg so that makes a big difference and there's also less of an element of surprise given their previous two rounds before the semis. Hopefully all of that will play into our hands.
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #28 on: Today at 08:08:14 pm »
Quote from: Hazell on Today at 08:06:22 pm
Yeah thanks, I saw the highlights but was watching the Chelsea - Real Madrid game so wasn't sure how the match actually went.

Obviously that was the first leg so that makes a big difference and there's also less of an element of surprise given their previous two rounds before the semis. Hopefully all of that will play into our hands.

I caught some of the Juve away game and they deserved that win from what I remembered.

We'll have to be on our game this week.
Re: Villarreal v Liverpool, Champions League Semi Final 2nd leg. Tue, May 3, 8pm
« Reply #29 on: Today at 08:10:20 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 08:08:14 pm
I caught some of the Juve away game and they deserved that win from what I remembered.

We'll have to be on our game this week.

Definitely. Emery knows what he's doing in these games and I don't expect it to be easy.
