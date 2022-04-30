Wasnt a foul (looked a foul from where I was), you do know that Schar had to go off injured in the 2nd half because of the challenge?



Anyway, we hardly layed a glove on you and Im really not sure why fans of other clubs think that we think were no something were not. Itll take years to get anywhere near top 6 never mind top 4. Were really just pleased that Ashley has gone as has Bruce. Poster was right about Bruno mind; hes a top player, different league to anyone else we have.



My opinion on the ref? Thought he favoured you overall, amazed Diaz didnt go down for a penalty. Dont feel we got any 50/50s. Hey ho.



Mad post.Milner's challenge was obviously not a foul. Literally every replay clearly showed he got to the ball first and then the subsequent contact with Schar was a 50/50 collision.Diaz didn't go down for a penalty because he wasn't touched and not everyone likes throwing themselves to the ground and rolling around when not fouled. Unlike Andy Robertson who was actually fouled in the box, but like every other thing done to our players in the second half, the wankpot of a ref "let the game flow". Even absolutely nailed-on yellow card challenges (see above posts) were barely getting called as fouls. Ludicrous to think he favoured us.The one and only thing you got right in what you wrote was that Newcastle didn't lay a glove on us. That was 100% accurate.