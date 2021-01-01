Sounds really convincing that Schar was injured when he fouled Milner.Asked what the injury was, head coach Eddie Howe said: "I dont know. It was related to the tackle. I dont know what it is. I havent spoken to him or the medical team yet, so we hope it isnt serious, but, obviously, it was enough for him to come off.How would Howe not know what the injury was. I mean if he was carrying it through the game why wouldn't they speak at half time ?
The unfortunate truth for Howe is that Schar fouled Milner and hurt himself int he process
.
Page created in 0.04 seconds with 23 queries.
[Server Load: 1.65]