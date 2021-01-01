« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Down

Author Topic: PL: Newcastle 0 v Liverpool 1 Keita 19'  (Read 8977 times)

Online TepidT2O

  • Deffo NOT 9"! MUFC bedwetter. Grass. Folically-challenged, God-piece-wearing, monkey-rubber. Jizz aroma expert. Operating at the lower end of the distribution curve...has the hots for Alan. Bastard. Fearless in transfer windows with lack of convicti
  • Lead Matchday Commentator
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 82,041
  • Dejan Lovren fan club member #1
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 v Liverpool 1 Keita 19'
« Reply #360 on: Yesterday at 11:09:34 pm »
Quote from: Al 666 on Yesterday at 10:20:13 pm
Sounds really convincing that Schar was injured when he fouled Milner.

Asked what the injury was, head coach Eddie Howe said: "I dont know. It was related to the tackle. I dont know what it is. I havent spoken to him or the medical team yet, so we hope it isnt serious, but, obviously, it was enough for him to come off.

How would Howe not know what the injury was. I mean if he was carrying it through the game why wouldn't they speak at half time ?
The unfortunate truth for Howe is that Schar fouled Milner and hurt himself int he process.
Logged
Happiness can be found in the darkest of times, if one only remembers to turn on the light.
Generosity always pays off. Generosity in your effort, in your work, in your kindness, in the way you look after people and take care of people. In the long run, if you are generous with a heart, and with humanity, it always pays off.
W

Offline Red Berry

  • Wants to sit in the Lobster Pot. Fat-fingered. Key. Boa. Rd. Kille. R. tonunlick! Soggy Knickers King.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 41,719
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 v Liverpool 1 Keita 19'
« Reply #361 on: Yesterday at 11:12:15 pm »
Fed up at how the commentators kept building up that "foul" again and again, only then to show the opposite angle and say it wasn't a foul at all. They sounded so desperate to build up some controversy.
Logged
I don't always visit Lobster Pot.  But when I do. I sit.

Popcorn's Art

Offline Red Raw

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,539
  • Klopptimistic
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 v Liverpool 1 Keita 19'
« Reply #362 on: Yesterday at 11:22:34 pm »
This bit of skill from Robbo was surely worthy of a replay. TV coverage is shite sometimes isn't it?

Logged

Offline JJ Red

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,763
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 v Liverpool 1 Keita 19'
« Reply #363 on: Yesterday at 11:25:09 pm »
Absolutely fantastic from the lads today. Such a great result. Brilliant from Keita and Gomez.
Logged

Online Peabee

  • SKPB! Is goin' down der Asd.....der Waitrose.....anyone wannany hummus?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 13,140
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 v Liverpool 1 Keita 19'
« Reply #364 on: Yesterday at 11:46:48 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on Yesterday at 11:09:34 pm
The unfortunate truth for Howe is that Schar fouled Milner and hurt himself int he process.

Pleasantly surprised that on MOTD they called it a great tackle. I was half expecting some debate to cause controversy.
Logged
We aren't walking through the storm now - we are the storm. Zlen, 30/12/18

Online darragh85

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,676
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 v Liverpool 1 Keita 19'
« Reply #365 on: Today at 12:07:32 am »
totally dominant performance. should have been 3 or 4. the strenght of our squad really showed today. Milner, Keita and Gomez outstanding.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 5 6 7 8 9 [10]   Go Up
« previous next »
 