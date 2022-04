Enjoyable win that despite some poor last minute decision making and finishing. Thought Gomez was very good again. Robbo MOTM for me. Hendo had a strong game dictating the tempo. Jota was magnificent in my opinion. Showed excellent build-up play - hopefully this is part of his trajectory of rounding out his game more. Naby outstanding - what's his contract status? He's showing everything - and more - than what I'd hoped when he first joined.



I thought Newcastle were as good an opposition as we've had in the past ten games or so. Thought the linesmen were shit today but Mariner was actually quite good - most refs would have blown for Milner's tackle before Naby's goal. Good spot from the ref that it was a perfect challenge and I thought he let the game flow well.



Now we wait and see if Leeds can do us a favour. Above all, what a joy to have this team.