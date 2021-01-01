Yes, the officials were horrendous.

I put a post in the 'title run in' thread yesterday, about my thoughts, and they just continued in this game today.

Schar should have been booked in the first 5 fir completely taking Jota out. He wasn't. Joelinton should have been sent off. He wasn't.

We are now at a stage in the season where the margin is so fine, and the prize is so great, that the games must be refereed correctly. If its a booking, then get the yellow card out, whether the foul is in the 1st minute, or the 89th minute. If theres another foul, dont shirk producing a red card. Stop the timewasting, punish the tactical fouls etc

I have no problems with our discipline, but other teams are taking advantage of this type of refereeing. There is little deterrent.

We actually ended up with 3 yellow cards, compared to their one. Let that sink in....

Later on, in the Leeds v city game, I want the game to be refereed correctly. We need that 'twist', we need that early red card for city etc. Otherwise we are relying on a team outperforming city, which is unlikely.

Come on Reds!