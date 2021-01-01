« previous next »
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 v Liverpool 1 Keita 19'
I was convinced we would batter these from pillar to post... the finishing was poor, Salah shoulda scored, and Jota HAD to square that ball!
Having said that they never threatened us one iota.. glad to have another one chalked off...cmon you reds!!
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 v Liverpool 1 Keita 19'
Scoreline flattered them. Should have been 3 or 4. The officiating aside from one of the linesmen was abysmal.
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 v Liverpool 1 Keita 19'
Quote from: Legoland on Today at 02:35:11 pm
He missed 3 corners which we should have had.

Didn't blow the whistle when Milly had a head injury. Then when we had the ball, he returned the ball to Newcastle for the restart.

Missed the second yellow on Joelinton and the 4 added minutes that I mentioned.

He was horrid.

Gomez was right back not the referee  ;D
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 v Liverpool 1 Keita 19'
Total control after 20 min, should of won by more obviously but that will do. got physical but no obvious injuries, all set for next match.
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 v Liverpool 1 Keita 19'
The Geordies are they really the next big thing the commentary the pundits wetting themselves that the mighty reds could only beat them 1-0. When they aren't much better than  the blue sh... we beat last Sunday without the diving.
I'm sure Mane,Jota and Sala have a bet to see who can miss the most piss poor the three of them.
And for the record BT commentary team Milner did get the ball even thou they showed it to be they still were going on about it . There isn't a lot in it now a days between Sky and BT just wish they would bin the commentary.
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 v Liverpool 1 Keita 19'
Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:51:19 pm
Delighted with that win and performance. Not banking on Leeds later, but as long as we keep doing the business that's all we can ask.

True.

City will beat Leeds with ease unfortunately.
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 v Liverpool 1 Keita 19'
Quote from: decosabute on Today at 02:43:17 pm
I'm glad we've won and can therefore complain about the ref without it sounding like sour grapes. I don't think he was too bad in the first half, but his performance in the second half was nothing less than a disgrace. He simply decided he was going to give them every chance to get back into it and basically stopped blowing his whistle for anything done to our players.

Everton spent a week crying and writing official complaints for less than that Robertson penalty claim. At least six or seven other times in the second half absolutely blatant fouls on our players were waved on. There was one on Fabinho near the end where he got absolutely cleaned out from behind - a yellow card challenge basically - and the ref again waved play on, before finally deciding he'd give it. The replay on Klopp clearly showed him saying "oh my God", which kind of sums it up. We were properly up against 12 in the second half today. It was a joke.

That pretty much sums it up for me too.
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 v Liverpool 1 Keita 19'
Thats it


Quote from: Barneylfc∗ on Today at 02:51:19 pm
Delighted with that win and performance. Not banking on Leeds later, but as long as we keep doing the business that's all we can ask.
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 v Liverpool 1 Keita 19'
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 02:55:25 pm
Scoreline flattered them. Should have been 3 or 4. The officiating aside from one of the linesmen was abysmal.

Honestly does my head in at how the officiating in the league can be so poor when the standard of football is otherwise so high. They seriously need the riot act read to them.
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 v Liverpool 1 Keita 19'
Massive result! Keita, Lucho Diaz and Milner were great and how amazing was that late-game tackle by Robbo? That drive and attitude from him, gotta love it

Now come on Leeds, do us a favor will ya? Not asking for a win, just a draw :P
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 v Liverpool 1 Keita 19'
Did what we had to do. Gotta keep doing it and see what happens.
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 v Liverpool 1 Keita 19'
What a fucking team!
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 v Liverpool 1 Keita 19'
Quote from: paisley1977 on Today at 02:57:04 pm
The Geordies are they really the next big thing the commentary the pundits wetting themselves that the mighty reds could only beat them 1-0. When they aren't much better than  the blue sh... we beat last Sunday without the diving.
I'm sure Mane,Jota and Sala have a bet to see who can miss the most piss poor the three of them.
And for the record BT commentary team Milner did get the ball even thou they showed it to be they still were going on about it . There isn't a lot in it now a days between Sky and BT just wish they would bin the commentary.
Yeah with you on this. They should give an option not to have commentary, I'd rather watch it with crowd noise only.
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 v Liverpool 1 Keita 19'
Quote from: rojo para la vida on Today at 02:59:48 pm
Yeah with you on this. They should give an option not to have commentary, I'd rather watch it with crowd noise only.

They need to get their narrative out
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 v Liverpool 1 Keita 19'
Yes, the officials were horrendous.
I put a post in the 'title run in' thread yesterday, about my thoughts, and they just continued in this game today.
Schar should have been booked in the first 5 fir completely taking Jota out. He wasn't. Joelinton should have been sent off. He wasn't.
We are now at a stage in the season where the margin is so fine, and the prize is so great, that the games must be refereed correctly. If its a booking, then get the yellow card out, whether the foul is in the 1st minute, or the 89th minute. If theres another foul, dont shirk producing a red card. Stop the timewasting, punish the tactical fouls etc
I have no problems with our discipline, but other teams are taking advantage of this type of refereeing. There is little deterrent.
We actually ended up with 3 yellow cards, compared to their one. Let that sink in....
Later on, in the Leeds v city game, I want the game to be refereed correctly. We need that 'twist', we need that early red card for city etc. Otherwise we are relying on a team outperforming city, which is unlikely.
Come on Reds!
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 v Liverpool 1 Keita 19'
The Barcodes have been on a run that, if maintained from the start of the year, would have put them in a CL spot. That's what the commentators have been missing.

And if we made our decisions right when to pass and not to shoot, we could have had them 3-0.
Re: PL: Newcastle 0 v Liverpool 1 Keita 19'
Quote from: rojo para la vida on Today at 02:59:48 pm
Yeah with you on this. They should give an option not to have commentary, I'd rather watch it with crowd noise only.

Not ideal, but you can always use the mute button mate..
