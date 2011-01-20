« previous next »
Author Topic: Top Gun: Maverick  (Read 4531 times)

Offline Sangria

Re: Top Gun: Maverick
« Reply #40 on: June 28, 2022, 08:48:50 pm »
Quote from: Joff on June 28, 2022, 08:37:05 pm
It was brilliant.
Basically the same film, and was all the better for it.

One of my memories of the original was playing footie in the playground and chopping each other down whilst singing "Take your legs away".
Offline Dim Glas

Re: Top Gun: Maverick
« Reply #41 on: June 28, 2022, 08:49:34 pm »
Quote from: Nobby Reserve on May 26, 2022, 05:50:47 pm
I've been intending to miss this because a) I hate Cruise (he's an evil Scientology cult gobshite); b) I hate the fetishization of military crap; c) I hate gung-ho American jingoism.

One of quite a lot of things that does my head in over here, is the utter obsession people have with the miltary. The daft thanks for your service to any fucker they see in uniform, how do they know they arent someone who works in IT at some base?  Ditto for giving them discounts for EVERYTHING and sports teams always doing military appreciation days etc, its ridiculous.

Anyway, despite that, despite Tom Cruise being a scientology gobshite, despite the fact that I dont generally do action movies, I LOVED this film  ;D
Offline Livbes

Re: Top Gun: Maverick
« Reply #42 on: June 29, 2022, 11:17:01 am »
Went again last week on the Screen X, 270° Screen for the flights scenes. Went in thinking it would be a big gimmick but it actually worked very well and it was very submersive.

Loved it even more 2nd time around.
Offline Sangria

Re: Top Gun: Maverick
« Reply #43 on: June 29, 2022, 04:12:13 pm »
Quote from: Livbes on June 29, 2022, 11:17:01 am
Went again last week on the Screen X, 270° Screen for the flights scenes. Went in thinking it would be a big gimmick but it actually worked very well and it was very submersive.

Loved it even more 2nd time around.

Did you watch it underwater?
Offline Livbes

Re: Top Gun: Maverick
« Reply #44 on: June 30, 2022, 03:54:24 pm »
Yep. I was deep into it.  ;)
Offline rob1966

Re: Top Gun: Maverick
« Reply #45 on: August 1, 2022, 06:45:49 pm »
Quote from: newterp on June 26, 2022, 10:53:47 am
I loved when they destroyed the Death Star!!!

Especially when Rooster used the force...or maybe he recalled how he used to bullseye womp-rats in his T16 back home...Those weren't much bigger than two meters.

Only finally got round to seeing the film today and as soon as I heard them say the target I thought that's Star Wars.

Offline reddebs

Re: Top Gun: Maverick
« Reply #46 on: August 29, 2022, 09:12:00 pm »
Just watching it now 😁
Offline thejbs

Re: Top Gun: Maverick
« Reply #47 on: September 4, 2022, 08:12:26 pm »
Good, entertaining popcorn fest. Calls for it to get Oscars are total nonsense, but its a good watch nonetheless.

Heres my leftfield take.

Maverick dies in the first TestFlight and the rest of the movie is his descent into the afterlife. (Only joking)
Offline Fitzy.

Re: Top Gun: Maverick
« Reply #48 on: September 7, 2022, 11:50:08 am »
Based on my instincts about this film when I saw it was happening, I think this film is an absolute triumph. Of its type - popcorn, whizzbang, blockbuster bafoonery - I think it's incredibly good.
Offline bradders1011

Re: Top Gun: Maverick
« Reply #49 on: September 7, 2022, 04:58:16 pm »
Me and my wife went to watch it a few weeks ago and left the cinema just grinning and talking about what had happened, which is incredibly rare. They don't make films that do that any more. An old-school bit of action storytelling that hit all the right notes.
Offline androulla

Re: Top Gun: Maverick
« Reply #50 on: September 20, 2022, 10:30:40 pm »
Have to watch it again and Im certain Ill love it even more the second time around!
Offline John_P

Re: Top Gun: Maverick
« Reply #51 on: September 21, 2022, 12:28:48 am »
Went back to the cinema to see it, caught it on cineworlds screen x thing so when all the action bits happen the screen sort of stretches onto the two sides of the cinema as well. An interesting experience, probably worth trying when it's a film you already know you like.

But yeah I'd seen it opening weekend back in May. And a second viewing was just as enjoyable as the first one. Everything in the story just works so well and pays off in the final act.

The trailer before for Mission Impossible as well, just can't wait to see that now.

I'd imagine for Cruise and everyone else involved they must've came under some pressure the past 2 years to sell  it only a streaming service to try and make some money what with its original release date being summer 2020, but they've stuck to their guns that the cinema was the place to see it and they've been rewarded for that greatly.
Offline Millie

Re: Top Gun: Maverick
« Reply #52 on: September 21, 2022, 11:43:05 am »
Watched this the other night.  Absolutely brilliant.  Went to my daughters to watch it as they have a brilliant surroound sound system and a very large telly  ;D
Offline blert596

Re: Top Gun: Maverick
« Reply #53 on: September 21, 2022, 01:40:31 pm »
How much has this taken in?
Offline Sheer Magnetism

Re: Top Gun: Maverick
« Reply #54 on: September 21, 2022, 01:44:31 pm »
According to Box Office Mojo, $1.46 billion. It's number 11 on the all time list.
Offline blert596

Re: Top Gun: Maverick
« Reply #55 on: September 28, 2022, 07:41:57 pm »
To be fair to Tom Cruise he must have made the studios, and himself, a few bob over the years
Offline oojason

Re: Top Gun: Maverick
« Reply #56 on: October 30, 2022, 12:27:20 pm »

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/w3rQ3328Tok" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/w3rQ3328Tok</a>

Nicely done... nicely done indeed.
Offline Fordy

Re: Top Gun: Maverick
« Reply #57 on: October 31, 2022, 11:41:20 am »
Quote from: Sheer Magnetism on September 21, 2022, 01:44:31 pm
According to Box Office Mojo, $1.46 billion. It's number 11 on the all time list.

And still time to generate more.
Offline androulla

Re: Top Gun: Maverick
« Reply #58 on: November 14, 2022, 08:09:16 pm »
The dvd is on my Christmas list ☺️😍
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Top Gun: Maverick
« Reply #59 on: November 14, 2022, 08:19:10 pm »
Quote from: androulla on November 14, 2022, 08:09:16 pm
The dvd is on my Christmas list ☺️😍
What is DVD?
Offline androulla

Re: Top Gun: Maverick
« Reply #60 on: November 14, 2022, 08:34:19 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on November 14, 2022, 08:19:10 pm
What is DVD?


Ill change it to blu-ray 😁😊
Offline TepidT2O

Re: Top Gun: Maverick
« Reply #61 on: November 14, 2022, 08:44:46 pm »
Quote from: androulla on November 14, 2022, 08:34:19 pm

Ill change it to blu-ray 😁😊
Welcome to 2010 boomer!

;D
Offline androulla

Re: Top Gun: Maverick
« Reply #62 on: November 14, 2022, 09:00:21 pm »
Quote from: TepidT2O on November 14, 2022, 08:44:46 pm
Welcome to 2010 boomer!

;D


😁😁

Aww Im terrible with technology! 😬😊
Offline RedSince86

Re: Top Gun: Maverick
« Reply #63 on: December 21, 2022, 08:52:32 pm »
He's a Madman. ;D

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/8ujdJf7nnCM" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/8ujdJf7nnCM</a>
Offline killer-heels

Re: Top Gun: Maverick
« Reply #64 on: December 22, 2022, 03:31:34 pm »
Available to watch now for those who have Sky Movies and/or Paramount+
Offline AndyMuller

Re: Top Gun: Maverick
« Reply #65 on: December 22, 2022, 10:24:56 pm »
Just watched it and despite not thinking the original was all that, I thought this was far superior in every possible way. Great film.
Offline John C

Re: Top Gun: Maverick
« Reply #66 on: Yesterday at 08:20:30 pm »
Tom Cruise was on Jimmy Kimmel this week if anyone is interested :)
Offline John_P

Re: Top Gun: Maverick
« Reply #67 on: Yesterday at 08:35:35 pm »
Wonder if it's got much of a chance at the Oscars. They do the transferable vote system so there's a potential if it's got a decent initial vote it could pick up enough 2nd picks from initially eliminated nominees.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Top Gun: Maverick
« Reply #68 on: Yesterday at 08:37:58 pm »
Will be another great summer blockbuster for Cruise as the next Mission Impossible movie is out.
Offline John_P

Re: Top Gun: Maverick
« Reply #69 on: Yesterday at 09:52:08 pm »
Quote from: killer-heels on Yesterday at 08:37:58 pm
Will be another great summer blockbuster for Cruise as the next Mission Impossible movie is out.

Can't wait for that, been an amazing set of films from the 3rd one onwards.
The video he did thanking people for seeing Top Gun then throwing himself out of a helicopter to get a shot for the movie.
And the 10 minute YouTube film they've released about one of the big stunts has certainly wetted the appetite.
Offline Andy @ Allerton!

Re: Top Gun: Maverick
« Reply #70 on: Yesterday at 10:28:10 pm »
Saw it on the pictures on the big screen and thought it was meh.

Remember watching the original in the piccies in 1986 and I'd always found planes a bit boring, but it completely blew me away.

Was astonishing for its time. Nothing like it at all.


This new one was the same film in older baggier clothes with a ciggie, a beer belly and a pint of mild.
Offline 24/7

« Reply #71 on: Today at 05:58:46 am »
Quote from: Andy @ Allerton! on Yesterday at 10:28:10 pm
Saw it on the pictures on the big screen and thought it was meh.

Remember watching the original in the piccies in 1986 and I'd always found planes a bit boring, but it completely blew me away.

Was astonishing for its time. Nothing like it at all.


This new one was the same film in older baggier clothes with a ciggie, a beer belly and a pint of mild.
You sure that was a cinema screen and not a fucking big mirror with dolby surround sound? 🤔🤣
