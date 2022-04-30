Absolute shite that was . Leicester rest their entire first 11 . West ham play their best team. I hope they get battered on Thursday , so Moysie will have to explain todays selection. Anyway, massive win. Next weekend spurs go to Anfield so good chance we ll be 5 ahead before the NLD.
West Ham rested a few 🙄
I thought at 75 mins theyd bring off Rice and Bowen with midweek in mind . Instead they brought on Antonio and soucek. Its like Moysie has given up on the semi final.
Bewildering form by Arsenal in the last 6 games, lose 3 they should be winning, win 3 Id expect them not to get much out of.
Why would he do that ?
David Moyes very odd and prickly interview.
Samie should be experienced in sweet, short burst's otherwise you'd get a sugar and brain freeze at the same time.
Youve been Boltoned.https://twitter.com/TimBolton01/status/1520799479804436485?s Tim
Wordle 315 5/6🟨⬜🟨⬜⬜🟨🟨⬜⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
This should be a new spot the ball type competition: which one of these players gets a yellow card?
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
I didnt actually see this, just images. Did he need to go to the floor after avoiding too or could he have got out the way and stayed up? I get that they go to floor cos the ref wont give it otherwise, but cant find the clip to judge
This ref is always incredibly weak.
Brentford already on the beach.
Page created in 0.137 seconds with 25 queries.
[Server Load: 0.39]