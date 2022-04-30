« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.  (Read 24020 times)

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #1280 on: Yesterday at 06:31:35 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:26:03 pm
Absolute shite that was . Leicester rest their entire first 11 . West ham play their best team. I hope they get battered on Thursday , so Moysie will have to explain todays selection.

Anyway, massive win. Next weekend spurs go to Anfield so good chance we ll be 5 ahead before the NLD.

West Ham rested a few 🙄
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #1281 on: Yesterday at 06:36:49 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 06:31:35 pm
West Ham rested a few 🙄

I thought at 75 mins theyd bring off Rice and Bowen with midweek in mind . Instead they brought on Antonio and soucek. Its like Moysie has given up on the semi final.
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #1282 on: Yesterday at 06:38:13 pm »
3 behind Chelsea now . 3rd is on !
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #1283 on: Yesterday at 06:55:33 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 06:36:49 pm
I thought at 75 mins theyd bring off Rice and Bowen with midweek in mind . Instead they brought on Antonio and soucek. Its like Moysie has given up on the semi final.

Why would he do that ?
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #1284 on: Yesterday at 07:02:46 pm »
Bewildering form by Arsenal in the last 6 games, lose 3 they should be winning, win 3 Id expect them not to get much out of.
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #1285 on: Yesterday at 07:08:43 pm »
Quote from: damomad on Yesterday at 07:02:46 pm
Bewildering form by Arsenal in the last 6 games, lose 3 they should be winning, win 3 Id expect them not to get much out of.

Is it bewildering? Them and Spurs are the most random, inconsistent top teams around. Very much reminds me of us under Brendan (Other than the title run), turn up against the top teams and shit the bed vs the smaller teams.
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #1286 on: Yesterday at 07:09:30 pm »
Quote from: Nick110581 on Yesterday at 06:55:33 pm
Why would he do that ?

I dont get why he didnt just play a complete reserve team , they have their biggest game in over 15 years in 4 days.
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #1287 on: Yesterday at 07:13:14 pm »
David Moyes very odd and prickly interview.
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #1288 on: Yesterday at 08:03:42 pm »
Quote from: The North Bank on Yesterday at 07:13:14 pm
David Moyes very odd and prickly interview.
Don't think I've ever seen any other kind from Moyes.
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #1289 on: Yesterday at 09:04:28 pm »
Quote from: Samie on Yesterday at 05:59:19 pm
Samie should be experienced in sweet, short burst's otherwise you'd get a sugar and brain freeze at the same time.

aka the Samie Buzz...
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #1290 on: Yesterday at 09:06:05 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Yesterday at 05:34:02 pm
Youve been Boltoned.

https://twitter.com/TimBolton01/status/1520799479804436485?s

 :wave Tim

He fucking robs wordle off here too

https://twitter.com/TimBolton01/status/1520269993279111169

Quote from: sinnermichael on April 30, 2022, 06:13:39 am
Wordle 315 5/6

🟨⬜🟨⬜⬜
🟨🟨⬜⬜🟩
⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩
⬜🟩🟩⬜🟩
🟩🟩🟩🟩🟩
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #1291 on: Today at 02:26:31 am »
Was on the road most of the day so just catching up. Results didnt go our way this weekend. Doesnt mean thats the way it will go from now on.
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #1292 on: Today at 10:42:41 am »


This should be a new spot the ball type competition: which one of these players gets a yellow card?
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #1293 on: Today at 07:16:06 pm »
Juan Mata still starting games in 2022.
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #1294 on: Today at 07:20:55 pm »
Quote from: Dr Stu-Pid on Today at 10:42:41 am


This should be a new spot the ball type competition: which one of these players gets a yellow card?

I didnt actually see this, just images. Did he need to go to the floor after avoiding too or could he have got out the way and stayed up? I get that they go to floor cos the ref wont give it otherwise, but cant find the clip to judge
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #1295 on: Today at 08:01:48 pm »
Hahaha fucking hell 2 passes to get through the midfield and then a chip over the top from kick off and Brentford almost get a clear shot at goal
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #1296 on: Today at 08:05:38 pm »
Teams don't fear Man Utd anymore.
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #1297 on: Today at 08:14:42 pm »
Quote from: Elzar on Today at 07:20:55 pm
I didnt actually see this, just images. Did he need to go to the floor after avoiding too or could he have got out the way and stayed up? I get that they go to floor cos the ref wont give it otherwise, but cant find the clip to judge

I can't find one that isn't geolocked for me but while Bowen may have embellished it that doesn't negate that Ramsdale was reckless and making a red card worthy challenge if he did connect.
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #1298 on: Today at 08:14:55 pm »
1-0 Man utd. Just onside apparently.
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #1299 on: Today at 08:21:15 pm »
So, no yellow card for that mouthful from Fernandez then? Pathetic from the ref.
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #1300 on: Today at 08:24:03 pm »
This ref is always incredibly weak.
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #1301 on: Today at 08:25:04 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 08:24:03 pm
This ref is always incredibly weak.

It goes for most of them.
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #1302 on: Today at 08:25:38 pm »
Brentford already on the beach.
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #1303 on: Today at 08:27:54 pm »
Quote from: smicer07 on Today at 08:25:38 pm
Brentford already on the beach.

They have created some chances just havent taken them.
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #1304 on: Today at 08:29:08 pm »
Its funny seeing United play with a swagger. I think they have finally found their level.
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #1305 on: Today at 08:29:39 pm »
Quality backpass to De Gea that from Dalot  ;D
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #1306 on: Today at 08:31:40 pm »
Tyler: "A bit of a swagger about this Manchester United attack"

 ::)

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #1307 on: Today at 08:35:53 pm »
United mathematically in with a shout for fourth place. Just need a draw between Arsenal and Spurs, followed by Arsenal losing every game by a couple of goals, Spurs getting a maximum of 1 more point and the Mancs winning their 3 games by large margins.

THEY ARE BACK!!!

 :D :D :D
