« previous next »
Pages: 1 ... 21 22 23 24 25 [26]   Go Down

Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.  (Read 18258 times)

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,479
  • Dutch Class
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #1000 on: Today at 03:25:46 pm »
Quote from: Dench57 on Today at 03:22:14 pm
It's really very naughty thinking about it. Lobbing a flare onto an almost empty pitch is one thing but launching one aimlessly into a packed crowd...

He should be getting a significant ban, but knowing the PL, he'll get at best a fine.
Logged

Online RedForeverTT

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,705
  • Did I hear you say you "No"?
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #1001 on: Today at 03:26:10 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:19:15 pm
Tuchel proving hes a good-times manager.

He is overrated. He came fourth in the league last season despite us being decimated by injuries and United being managed by Ole.
Logged

Online skipper757

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,939
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #1002 on: Today at 03:26:22 pm »
How many more chances are Chelsea going to miss?
Logged
King Kenny.

Online FlashGordon

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 10,736
  • RAWK Cheltenham 2021 Champion Tipster*
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #1003 on: Today at 03:27:11 pm »
Chelsea still win this.
Logged
Quote from: deFacto on February  3, 2019, 04:40:04 pm
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.

Online Working Class Hen-Pecked Hero

  • Is something to be...Lives at 999 Letsby Avenue.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,595
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #1004 on: Today at 03:27:13 pm »
How have Chelsea spent so much and got shitter attacking
Logged
Quote from: coolbyrne on July 16, 2016, 04:14:31 am
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,710
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #1005 on: Today at 03:27:35 pm »
Everton gonna spawn this
Logged

Online redalways

  • ...so needs a pair of clean knickers
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,497
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #1006 on: Today at 03:28:06 pm »
So glad we never got Werner
Logged

Online El Lobo

  • Chief Suck Up. Feel his breath on your face.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,756
  • Pretty, pretty, pretty pretty good
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #1007 on: Today at 03:28:13 pm »
Literally nothing without Kante

If those North London knobheads had both beaten Brighton, these would be right in the shit
Logged
"Our goalkeeper scored more goals in the Premier League than our back up centre forward" September 2021

Online Stockholm Syndrome

  • Djurgården Disease
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,169
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #1008 on: Today at 03:28:18 pm »
Chelsea are going to lose here, but they play Leeds too so hopefully they are shit then and Leeds are better than Yesterday
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,077
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #1009 on: Today at 03:28:49 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 03:25:46 pm
He should be getting a significant ban, but knowing the PL, he'll get at best a fine.

If a fan throws a flare into a packed crowd he's banned and probably arrested. It's dangerous and you can't encourage it by not punishing.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,479
  • Dutch Class
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #1010 on: Today at 03:28:52 pm »
Quote from: FlashGordon on Today at 03:27:11 pm
Chelsea still win this.

No chance. Tuchel's not even interested in making subs like Lukaku. The ball ricocheting off the post and Pickford's subsequent saves will help out Everton immensely. That and Richarlison not getting sent off.
Logged

Online AndyMuller

  • Has always wondered how to do it. Rice, Rice, Baby. Wants to have George Michael. Would batter A@A at karate.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,516
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #1011 on: Today at 03:29:01 pm »
Quote from: redalways on Today at 03:28:06 pm
So glad we never got Werner

He is actually awful.
Logged

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,077
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #1012 on: Today at 03:30:45 pm »
Quote from: Stockholm Syndrome on Today at 03:28:18 pm
Chelsea are going to lose here, but they play Leeds too so hopefully they are shit then and Leeds are better than Yesterday

Losing today means they'll need a result at Leeds though. They can't just throw it like they have today.
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online rawcusk8

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,749
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #1013 on: Today at 03:31:16 pm »
Surely Lukaku had to come on? Aimless crosses in to the box and you bring on Pulisic and Ziyech? Only good thing is that Chelsea look out of sorts, each game seems a slog for them.
Logged
If you even dream of beating me you'd better wake up and apologize. - muhammad ali

Online S

  • pineless. Get no pleasure from seeing the Reds win.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,460
  • Tonight, Tonight
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #1014 on: Today at 03:31:43 pm »
This is pathetic. Cant watch that moron roll around any more, Im turning off.
Logged

Online Father Ted

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 8,864
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #1015 on: Today at 03:31:50 pm »
Hes not remotely injured.
Logged

Offline b_joseph

  • b_jesus, b_mary, b_joseph and the wee b_donkey. Unloyal gloryhunter who was probably Kelly Osbourne in another life.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 23,389
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #1016 on: Today at 03:31:56 pm »
Rudigertwat. Good God
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,895
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #1017 on: Today at 03:32:10 pm »
Quote from: Peabee on Today at 03:19:15 pm
Tuchel proving hes a good-times manager.

Yup. He's toxic when things don't go his way. No surprise he was chased out of his previous clubs.

He'll end up at Newcastle or Milan soon enough. Chequebook manager.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Fromola

  • Lomola... The sky is falling and Im off to tell the King!... Places stock in the wrong opinions. Miserable F*cker! Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 20,077
  • Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #1018 on: Today at 03:32:39 pm »
Quote from: b_joseph on Today at 03:31:56 pm
Rudigertwat. Good God

Everton played on ffs
Logged
Could have done with Grujic and even Chirivella to tide us over this season

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,155
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #1019 on: Today at 03:32:55 pm »
If Everton are happy to play on with Richarlison down, Chelsea should have carried on as well.
Logged

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,238
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #1020 on: Today at 03:32:56 pm »
If this is the Chelsea we face in the Final we'll batter them from one weekend to the next.
Logged

Online rob1966

  • YORKIE bar-munching, hedgehog-squashing (well-)articulated road-hog-litter-bug. Sleeping With The Enemy. Has felt the wind and shed his anger..... did you know I drive a Jag?
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,757
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #1021 on: Today at 03:33:12 pm »
Why the fuck did Rudiger allow himself to be conned by Richarlison and put the ball out of play?
Logged
Quote from: Terry de Niro on February 12, 2022, 02:53:41 pm
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.

Online Machae

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,710
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #1022 on: Today at 03:33:25 pm »
So that Newcastle, Utd and Chelsea rolling over
Logged

Online Red Cactii

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,538
  • An absolute p***k
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #1023 on: Today at 03:33:26 pm »
Quote from: rob1966 on Today at 03:33:12 pm
Why the fuck did Rudiger allow himself to be conned by Richarlison and put the ball out of play?

The whole "play on whilst you have the ball then demand play be stopped once you lose possession" when it comes to injured players is so pathetic. Hopefully they don't take all three points.
Logged

Online Andy-oh-six

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,744
  • Mr Susan in 'the world of mirrors'...
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #1024 on: Today at 03:33:29 pm »
Richarlison ok to carry on. Surprise of the season.
Logged
Internet terrorist

Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,387
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #1025 on: Today at 03:34:15 pm »
Added time by Kevin Friend?
Under 3 minutes.
Logged

Online Kopenhagen

  • Ban hammer of Damocles poised to drop if Everton finish fourth.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 15,895
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #1026 on: Today at 03:34:19 pm »
Havertz the shithouse rat.
Logged
"There is no final victory, just as there is no final defeat. There is just the same battle to be fought over and over again."

Online Wghennessy

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 421
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #1027 on: Today at 03:34:31 pm »
If you need a physio it should be 5 mins on the sidelines.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,091
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #1028 on: Today at 03:34:32 pm »
Seems like everyone but us wants to keep this shower in the PL. Pathetic c*nts.
Logged

Offline I've been a good boy.

  • "There are two ways of spreading light; to be the candle or the mirror that receives it." Loves a good set of open flaps.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 4,091
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #1029 on: Today at 03:35:24 pm »
The good news is we'll destroy these c*nts at Wembley.
Logged

Online RJH

  • doesn't know his alphabet
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 7,155
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #1030 on: Today at 03:35:49 pm »
Quote from: Zlen on Today at 03:34:15 pm
Added time by Kevin Friend?
Under 3 minutes.

It was over 2 minutes from Chelsea putting the ball out to taking the goal kick, so yeah, he'll give 2 min total probably.
Logged

Online Dim Glas

  • Die Nullfünfer. State of this profile. Its like something youd see on an Everton or Man Utd forum.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 32,620
  • 🇺🇦
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #1031 on: Today at 03:36:09 pm »
Quote from: I've been a good boy. on Today at 03:35:24 pm
The good news is we'll destroy these c*nts at Wembley.

theyll be sure to remember how to play football again by then.
Logged
"Im pretty much used to nothing more in my life than to get up after a knock. Nothing has happened more often to me than this, so thats no problem - Jürgen Klopp

Offline Samie

  • The Ev of drafting! Rumoured to be the 7th, we may need that old magic back! The Timekeeper, ask him what time the action starts
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 50,238
Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #1032 on: Today at 03:36:52 pm »
Quote from: Dim Glas on Today at 03:36:09 pm
theyll be sure to remember how to play football again by then.

Aye, this is what I hate about this lot.
Logged
Pages: 1 ... 21 22 23 24 25 [26]   Go Up
« previous next »
 