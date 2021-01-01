It's really very naughty thinking about it. Lobbing a flare onto an almost empty pitch is one thing but launching one aimlessly into a packed crowd...
Tuchel proving hes a good-times manager.
So bloody what? If you watch football to be absolutely miserable then go watch cricket.
I'm telling you, Bowie died and it's all gone to fuck.
He should be getting a significant ban, but knowing the PL, he'll get at best a fine.
Chelsea still win this.
So glad we never got Werner
Chelsea are going to lose here, but they play Leeds too so hopefully they are shit then and Leeds are better than Yesterday
Rudiger
twat. Good God
If this shower finish in the top four, I will get a tattoo on my arse saying, Christiano Ronaldo was here with an arrow pointing at my ring.
Why the fuck did Rudiger allow himself to be conned by Richarlison and put the ball out of play?
Added time by Kevin Friend?Under 3 minutes.
The good news is we'll destroy these c*nts at Wembley.
