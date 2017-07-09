Have to agree to be honest. Unless they shit themselves they are winning out from here in the league anyway.
if it happens that City win the league by winning all games then all that can be said is fair play. Sport I guess is a cruel mistress. Lets hope there is a twist in our favour yet. Keep the faith.
How the fuck is that a foul?Tierney giving everything to City
City have a great line when they catch someone offside- its a major weakness when we do
and some people here think Tierney is not a corrupt referee.
Haha, grealish...
The linesmen always seem to blow up promptly as well, yet when it is us they let the play go on and see what transpires, then bring it back. Funny, that.
Don't be daftHe's just shit
No, it's not fair because of what they are. I don't care how well they play there is something not right in their club but sadly football lacks the fight to exploit it.
Winning the league by a point, if they do, with financial doping and Manchester refs every week.
Are you sure? Had it not been for Tierney, we'd be leading by 6 points before this game.
We already have shit in the country, and the game of Liverpool fills life with joy. Thanks
I don't believe conspiracy bollocks. I just think he's a shit ref
