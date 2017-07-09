« previous next »
Author Topic: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.  (Read 7168 times)

Online stockdam

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #360 on: Today at 05:56:46 pm »
Hand ballbut the ref lets play go on.
Online OkieRedman

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #361 on: Today at 05:57:20 pm »
Firpo is getting smoked.  :butt
Online UntouchableLuis

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #362 on: Today at 05:57:41 pm »
Final third is poor from Leeds at the minute. If City get a 2nd it's over.
Online kennedy81

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #363 on: Today at 05:57:47 pm »
haha no handball of course.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #364 on: Today at 05:57:51 pm »
Fuck sake Leeds not even 20 mins gone and already getting beat!
Online Egyptian36

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #365 on: Today at 05:58:35 pm »

and some people here think Tierney is not a corrupt referee.
Online scouseman

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #366 on: Today at 05:58:42 pm »
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 05:48:32 pm
Have to agree to be honest. Unless they shit themselves they are winning out from here in the league anyway.

if it happens that City win the league by winning all games then all that can be said is fair play. Sport I guess is a cruel mistress. Lets hope there is a twist in our favour yet. Keep the faith.
Online cdav

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #367 on: Today at 05:58:47 pm »
How the fuck is that a foul?

Tierney giving everything to City
Online stockdam

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #368 on: Today at 05:59:05 pm »
Leeds just hit aimless balls forwards when they have the ball. They need to calm down and hold the ball.
Online redalways

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #369 on: Today at 05:59:14 pm »
aah its Tierney
Online Caps4444

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #370 on: Today at 05:59:16 pm »
Unless you are a top top team, you need to score first v City.otherwise they win.
Online smicer07

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #371 on: Today at 05:59:35 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 05:58:42 pm
if it happens that City win the league by winning all games then all that can be said is fair play. Sport I guess is a cruel mistress. Lets hope there is a twist in our favour yet. Keep the faith.

Fair?
Online farawayred

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #372 on: Today at 05:59:55 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 05:58:47 pm
How the fuck is that a foul?

Tierney giving everything to City
He will. He will try to make City Champions. City owe him 4 points already.
Online cdav

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #373 on: Today at 06:00:11 pm »
City have a great line when they catch someone offside- its a major weakness when we do
Online CS111

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #374 on: Today at 06:00:26 pm »
Ref doing his bit. Expected a little more from Leeds to be fair. City have them
Basically pinned in their own half
Online OkieRedman

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #375 on: Today at 06:00:32 pm »
Why are we the only side that gets the delayed flag? So fucking annoying.
Online Fromola

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #376 on: Today at 06:00:45 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 05:58:42 pm
if it happens that City win the league by winning all games then all that can be said is fair play. Sport I guess is a cruel mistress. Lets hope there is a twist in our favour yet. Keep the faith.

Winning the league by a point, if they do, with financial doping and Manchester refs every week.
Online Fiasco

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #377 on: Today at 06:01:00 pm »
Quote from: cdav on Today at 06:00:11 pm
City have a great line when they catch someone offside- its a major weakness when we do

The linesmen always seem to blow up promptly as well, yet when it is us they let the play go on and see what transpires, then bring it back. Funny, that.
Offline killer-heels

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #378 on: Today at 06:01:13 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 05:58:42 pm
if it happens that City win the league by winning all games then all that can be said is fair play. Sport I guess is a cruel mistress. Lets hope there is a twist in our favour yet. Keep the faith.

We have won one trophy, are in the final of another and one game away from a 3rd final. Lets not get the violins out for us, we are not a hard luck story.
Online stockdam

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #379 on: Today at 06:01:16 pm »
These shit teams get caught offside time and time again.
Online jillc

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #380 on: Today at 06:01:41 pm »
Quote from: scouseman on Today at 05:58:42 pm
if it happens that City win the league by winning all games then all that can be said is fair play. Sport I guess is a cruel mistress. Lets hope there is a twist in our favour yet. Keep the faith.

No, it's not fair because of what they are. I don't care how well they play there is something not right in their club but sadly football lacks the fight to exploit it.
Online farawayred

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #381 on: Today at 06:01:44 pm »
Haha, grealish...
Offline Qston

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #382 on: Today at 06:02:05 pm »
Quote from: Egyptian36 on Today at 05:58:35 pm
and some people here think Tierney is not a corrupt referee.

Don't be daft

He's just shit
Online UntouchableLuis

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #383 on: Today at 06:02:11 pm »
Shit themselves when they get even a sniff of a chance Leeds.
Online OkieRedman

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #384 on: Today at 06:02:12 pm »
Wow is Rodrigo shit. Donkey touch and passes it to no one.
Online ShrewKop

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #385 on: Today at 06:02:19 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:01:44 pm
Haha, grealish...

Im amazed Tierney didnt give them a free kick for that
Online cdav

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #386 on: Today at 06:02:27 pm »
Quote from: Fiasco on Today at 06:01:00 pm
The linesmen always seem to blow up promptly as well, yet when it is us they let the play go on and see what transpires, then bring it back. Funny, that.

Agree its so clear that there are double standards. Even the same linesman are quick when we attack and not when we defend
Online stockdam

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #387 on: Today at 06:03:00 pm »
Gosh.Leeds shitting themselves on the ball. Every pass is a no look pass to nobody.
Online farawayred

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #388 on: Today at 06:03:12 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 06:02:05 pm
Don't be daft

He's just shit
Are you sure? Had it not been for Tierney, we'd be leading by 6 points before this game.
Online AndyMuller

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #389 on: Today at 06:03:32 pm »
Quote from: jillc on Today at 06:01:41 pm
No, it's not fair because of what they are. I don't care how well they play there is something not right in their club but sadly football lacks the fight to exploit it.

Spot on.
Online scouseman

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #390 on: Today at 06:04:17 pm »
Quote from: Fromola on Today at 06:00:45 pm
Winning the league by a point, if they do, with financial doping and Manchester refs every week.

you cannot control these factors mate. It is up to the football authorities to do something about it which they have not so far. Without us and the genius of Klopp they would win the league without any challenge at all. We do things the right way within our means. 
Offline Qston

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #391 on: Today at 06:04:29 pm »
Quote from: farawayred on Today at 06:03:12 pm
Are you sure? Had it not been for Tierney, we'd be leading by 6 points before this game.

I don't believe conspiracy bollocks. I just think he's a shit ref
Online Elzar

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #392 on: Today at 06:04:34 pm »
That Firpo is absolute shit
Online ShrewKop

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #393 on: Today at 06:04:35 pm »
Whats with all the paper on the pitch?
Online Henry Kissinger

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #394 on: Today at 06:04:52 pm »
Just in case any football gods are reading this, if we don't win the league this season then Everton getting relegated would soften the blow.
Online ianrush

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #395 on: Today at 06:05:06 pm »
Leeds actually doing ok, just their are not good enough to cause problems.
Online UntouchableLuis

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #396 on: Today at 06:05:22 pm »
If City were playing any side with a decent striker today they'd be in trouble.
Online Fiasco

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #397 on: Today at 06:05:41 pm »
Again, Leeds are doing OK. A bit more composure and they could score at least. City don't look at their fluent best.
Online Dench57

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #398 on: Today at 06:05:47 pm »
Leeds so bad going forward. Don't know what to do with it.
Online farawayred

Re: Premier League fixtures 30th April-2nd May.
« Reply #399 on: Today at 06:06:00 pm »
Quote from: Qston on Today at 06:04:29 pm
I don't believe conspiracy bollocks. I just think he's a shit ref
No one is disputing the latter part. But if his refereeing has led to that result, why is he assigned to their games?
