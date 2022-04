I think it's only natural based on what we've seen. We have a two goal lead against a side 26 points off the pace and 7th in La Liga. The absolute dross that is Everton troubled us far more just a few days ago than Villarreal ever did. Not to mention that we don't need to win that game at all. But this one is an absolute must win.



The game on Tuesday is still in the balance, the likely hood is we will have to score more to make sure. Trent has looked a bit jaded in the last couple of games his quality has not been as good as usual, so it's no surprise to me he is sitting this one out. Gomez has looked pretty good in his other games. Also, even when we had the midfield that most on here seem to prefer it didn't stop us from looking slow in the build up play. But in all those games we made adjustments and came through them, the same can be done today.