Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread

PaulF

Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
Reply #120 on: Yesterday at 08:13:09 pm
Quote from: BlackandWhitePaul on Yesterday at 07:52:54 pm
Just put a bet on.  Probably chucked £20 down the drain but hey ho.   :P
How do you rate Newcastle's chances?
"All the lads have been talking about is walking out in front of the Kop, with 40,000 singing 'You'll Never Walk Alone'," Collins told BBC Radio Solent. "All the money in the world couldn't buy that feeling," he added.

Redknight60

Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
Reply #121 on: Yesterday at 08:15:41 pm
Guimaraes is a talent but outside of that their best 11 is filled with guys who'd struggle to make our match squad. A professional win for me.
KloppRoy

Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
Reply #122 on: Yesterday at 08:18:18 pm
Quote from: PaulF on Yesterday at 08:13:09 pm
How do you rate Newcastle's chances? about 15/2
Gray Hamster

Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
Reply #123 on: Yesterday at 08:48:23 pm
Time to bring Newcastle back down to earth after a string of beating mediocrity
Gray Hamster

Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
Reply #124 on: Yesterday at 08:49:09 pm
Got a feeling this weekend could decide the league. Just a feeling
KloppRoy

Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
Reply #125 on: Yesterday at 09:00:26 pm
Quote from: Gray Hamster on Yesterday at 08:49:09 pm
Got a feeling this weekend could decide the league. Just a feeling
Whats your forecast for the game at Elland road ;D ;D ;D
88_RED

Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
Reply #126 on: Yesterday at 09:32:00 pm
Cheers for the OP Hazell..

Newcastle might be in form but I think the Klopp announcement will almost certainly give our lads a positive bounce.. and any tiredness from the tight turnaround will be overcome..

I can see us picking up all 3 points.. I can also see Leeds having a go at City..

I just have a good funny feeling about tomorrow.. 🤞🙏
Gray Hamster

Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
Reply #127 on: Yesterday at 09:33:05 pm
Quote from: KloppRoy on Yesterday at 09:00:26 pm
Whats your forecast for the game at Elland road ;D ;D ;D

My Forecast

Some shite football with a chance of one team getting dicked

Although Leeds can be hot and cold, theyre slightly on the warm side at the moment
Bobinhood

Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
Reply #128 on: Yesterday at 09:47:05 pm
April showers, May flowers.

Long Live the Quad.
CS111

Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
Reply #129 on: Yesterday at 10:19:48 pm
Take care of our own game first then hopefully watch an actual competitive games involving Leeds vs city
Could be a massive weekend
Realgman

Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
Reply #130 on: Yesterday at 11:03:15 pm
i think Newcastle won't know what hit them tomorrow, till about Sunday afternoon, when the heads stop spinning..
Different kettle of fish than southampton, palace or norwich...I honestly think Liverpool will pound Newcastle
So... Howard Phillips

Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
Reply #131 on: Yesterday at 11:10:06 pm
Quote from: Hedley Lamarr on Yesterday at 08:12:25 pm
Hope we hammer them, the nouveau riche, shirtless gobshites.

Dont forget the penchant for equine abuse, the horse punching gremlins.
the_red_pill

Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
Reply #132 on: Yesterday at 11:32:50 pm
Quote from: Realgman on Yesterday at 11:03:15 pm
i think Newcastle won't know what hit them tomorrow, till about Sunday afternoon, when the heads stop spinning..
Different kettle of fish than southampton, palace or norwich...I honestly think Liverpool will pound Newcastle
Yeah, Jurgen extending his contract is a massive shot in the arm for everyone associated with LFC- most of all the players.
It can be one hell of a performance tomorrow.
Dougle

Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
Reply #133 on: Yesterday at 11:49:06 pm
Cheers for the OP Hazell. I love Bobby too !! Pity he's out.
First goal and strangle them. And win.
Any score.
Indeed there would be something perfect about a winner in the last 5 minutes. Divvie.
disgraced cake

Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
Reply #134 on: Yesterday at 11:51:22 pm
Hoping Eddie Howe for some bizarre reason think he's managing Bournemouth again tomorrow and sends them out all guns blazing. We always used to batter them. Can see it being really frustrating if they sit back, hopefully we have a reply ala the Everton/Villarreal games even if it takes an hour plus. Would love a comfortable first hour though, get a few off and onto Tuesday
CanuckYNWA

Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
Reply #135 on: Yesterday at 11:59:47 pm
Quote from: CS111 on Yesterday at 10:19:48 pm
Take care of our own game first then hopefully watch an actual competitive games involving Leeds vs city
Could be a massive weekend

Everytime i watch them they pull something off, just going to not watch that game and hope to check the score to see they lost points. I can put myself through potentially 60-80mins of them maybe drawing and then getting some fluke goal like they always do. That Brighton game was perfect example. They got 2 fluke deflected goals to go 2-0 up
newterp

Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
Reply #136 on: Today at 12:05:34 am
St. Maximum will give Trent fits - so whoever is on that side as CB will need to really be on their game to help.

If he goes to the other flank - I'm confident in Robbo. And I hope Diaz starts to he can pin back their RB.
Black Bull Nova

Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
Reply #137 on: Today at 12:08:07 am
Newcastle have more points than City since new year so no pushovers, still, we have  more points than them since then so lets just do them, win, whatever the score
CS111

Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
Reply #138 on: Today at 12:24:27 am
Weird to think that Newcastle have more points than city since the new year. Just shows this could be a tougher game for us than most think.
Any win will do
newterp

Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
Reply #139 on: Today at 12:37:13 am
Quote from: CS111 on Today at 12:24:27 am
Weird to think that Newcastle have more points than city since the new year. Just shows this could be a tougher game for us than most think.
Any win will do

they have also played 2 more games than city in that time period - and against a bunch of very mid-table teams.

Lost to Chelsea and Spurs, and drew West Ham. Hell - they lost to EVERTON!

Heck - they lost to Cambridge United and played a full strength team.

I'm not saying don't be cautious - but their results are a bit misleading when comparing them to Man City or Liverpool.
RedG13

Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
Reply #140 on: Today at 03:45:25 am
Excited for the game.
