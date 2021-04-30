« previous next »
Author Topic: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread  (Read 2110 times)

Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« on: Yesterday at 07:07:56 pm »
Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 2021, St. James Park

Well, what a day! Where to start? After the victory against Everton and the sumptuous performance Villarreal, I cannot believe UEFA fined us 10,000 euros for kicking off a bit late against Benfica. Absolutely scandalous.

But I suppose having Klopp and his team sign new contracts today has swung this back into a rather fine week. I genuinely thought Kloppd see out his contract and leave in 2024 (and he seems like hed find it easy to walk away from football if he wanted) but thankfully, weve got at least an extra two years with him.

But more immediately, we need to focus on the next league game and its Newcastle away before the second leg of our Champions League semi-final, which sounds vaguely familiar. As with 2019, were a point behind Man City going into the final few games of the season and its another must win game. But then, they all are, albeit I wouldnt be complaining much about a 0-0 bore draw on Tuesday.

In that game in 2019, Origi came on off the bench to head home the winner in 3-2 victory against a mid-table Newcastle side. However, it already looks like hes done some of his patented magic this week; is too much to ask if could do some more on Saturday if we need it? Of course he followed up his heroics at St James Park in 2019 with the Barcelona game - I might be expecting too much here but, you know, it could happen again.

Newcastle are obviously not the same club right now than they were in 2019 and we all know theyre now unfortunately just a sportswashing vehicle for their owners. In the longer run, that means theyll be throwing unlimited funds at trying to make Newcastle compete at the top but in the more immediate term, we have to deal with a team which is bang on form, particularly at home. Eddie Howe has got them to safety and in the top half - their January signing Guimares has started well there, Joelinton seems to be finding his best form since he signed and who knows with Saint-Maximin? Hes just likely as cause us huge problems as he is running down blind alleys before losing the ball. One of our exes Jonjo Shelvey has scored a couple of spectacular goals against us as well so he could very well make it a hat trick (I remember him celebrating after his first and then apologising for it afterwards which struck me as odd; why the need to apologise?)

Anyway, for us, we just have to keep on winning; any dropped points feels like it could be the end. Were playing every 3/4 days now until the end of the season so who well play is a bit of tricky one. Were not quite there against Villarreal, with 2-0 being one of those odd scorelines where youre in a strong position but not really over the line. Coupled with this game being the second in 7 days in between the Champions League semi-finals, I have absolutely no idea how Klopp will go. Elliott or Jones to come in after a few games out? Tsimikas or Gomez potentially? Matip to start  and score like he did against Leeds? Mane to continue centrally and continue is brilliant performances since he came back from AFCON? No idea but its all tremendously exciting.

Regardless, I do sincerely hope Firmino plays in this one, if fit. Sadly, hes picked up a few niggles this season which has been frustrating and with Jota and Diaz now here, hes finding his game time more limited. But hes still a joyous footballer and his performance against Newcastle at Anfield in 2019 is one of my favourites of his. Basically, I just wanted an excuse to post this video:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RGFaJDAse1I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RGFaJDAse1I</a>

More of that on Saturday would do Bobby :)
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #1 on: Yesterday at 07:17:18 pm »
Thanks for the OP.

Newcastle have put together a good run but mostly by scraping by against poor/inconsistent sides, these are the games that are typically built up as a banana-skin for us, only for us to paste the opposition and move on. The one concern really is the turnaround, late game on Wednesday followed by early on Saturday just feels like someone out there trying to fuck us over.

I don't think we'll rotate too hard, instead we'll try to make the best possible use of the 5 subs in the CL games to manage minutes. Matip in for Konate presumably, Keita for one of Henderson or Thiago, and Jota is due a start.
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #2 on: Yesterday at 07:40:09 pm »
I'd expect to see Matip, possibly for Virg.
Tsimikas for Robbo.
Keita from the start
Hendo possibly in the 6
Maybe even Jones in.
Jota from the start, possibly for Mane.
Bobby getting a decent chunk of minutes from the bench too.

To be fair, when those are your options, we should be twatting these.
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #3 on: Yesterday at 07:47:08 pm »
Referee: Andre Marriner.
Assistants: Simon Long, Scott Ledger.
Fourth official: Andy Madley.
VAR: Mike Dean.
Assistant VAR: Darren Cann.
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #4 on: Yesterday at 08:20:15 pm »
Becker
Trent
Matip
VVD
Tsimikas

Milner/Curtis
Hendo
Keita

Jota
Salah
Origi
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #5 on: Yesterday at 08:41:15 pm »
Think this might be our most difficult remaining PL game

Away from home in the early Saturday kick off against a team in good form who have had a full weeks rest while we've been playing midweek.
Win this and I think we win all our remaining games.
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #6 on: Yesterday at 09:06:10 pm »
Yep, hardest remaining league fixture. Not much recovery and they are an in form side. However, they have nothing to play for and we appear to be one of the best teams of all time (if you read the hype) so what could go wrong.

 Easy. 6-5 the reds.
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #7 on: Yesterday at 09:17:15 pm »
Been scared of this fixture for a while now. Hate the breakfast kickoff time, paired with no rest and noisy ground well do well to play with intensity and take three points.
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #8 on: Yesterday at 09:21:02 pm »
This is one for the mentality monsters! No rest, away to a team in form with a feel good factor around, will be fired up for a big performance. Think this is our toughest league game left for me, not position or talent wise maybe but the circumstances aren't the best and you'd imagine we'll have to rest a few like Thiago. Just got to get it done then roar on Leeds.
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #9 on: Yesterday at 09:43:17 pm »
Every game is like a final now. How many changes we make? Maybe 5 or 6 depending on fitness and illness of squad.
Good to see Jones if available. Jota is nailed on. maybe time for another Origi special ;) ;). At some point be great to see Elliott again this season even coming on as a sub.
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #10 on: Yesterday at 09:44:39 pm »
Thanks Hazell. Yes its going to be a tough away game mainly because we played last night and have little time to recover.

Newcastle have done very well to haul themselves up the table but I dont think they have the quality to cope with us. Obviously every match needs to be treated seriously but I dont expect us to do anything else but to play at a very high standard.

Hopefully Mane plays at centre forward as I think he is on fire.
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #11 on: Yesterday at 09:55:16 pm »
Thanks Hazell.

I expect after a few warped transfer windows we're going to really hate these so I'm getting in early and hating every part of the club already.  Even ignoring the bigger picture of the title race I really want us to play these off the park and put them back in their place.

Klopp has surprised me with how little we've rotated in the last few games (outside the core 14/15 players).  As with those matches this isn't a great candidate for bringing in the likes of Kostas, Ox and Minamino so I guess we'll be going very strong again.
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #12 on: Yesterday at 10:02:33 pm »
I expect us to win a hard fought game. We have quality which when allied to our work ethic and organisation means that we are pretty much unbeatable.
2-0 Liverpool. Leeds to take points off Man City later in the day.
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #13 on: Yesterday at 10:03:34 pm »
Loved that clip in the op. Brilliant football, the kind we are showing at the moment.
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #14 on: Yesterday at 10:03:51 pm »
The only good thing about a Saturday 12:30 KO is if you win and the rest of the weekend is there to enjoy smugly.
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #15 on: Yesterday at 10:09:54 pm »
Imagine the travelling Kop are going to be in pretty sound voice after this week
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #16 on: Yesterday at 10:40:32 pm »
These have beat nobody good. Everton beat them, with ten men. On paper they look turd. That said ...

Alisson
Trent   Matip   VVD   Tsimikas
Fabinho
Hendo   Keita
Salah   Jota   Mane

No need for mass rotation, it should be a relatively fresh side with legs available from the bench. On Tuesday it'd be nice to start with the same 11 as last night, or as close to it as possible. Newcastle will raise their game but I suspect that'll keep us on our toes and inspire a good performance. We should be alright.

COME ON YOU FUCKIN REDMEN!!!!!!
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #17 on: Yesterday at 10:41:26 pm »
They won't be setting up a low block.

Somewhat concerned about fatigue but factor in adrenaline for our lot.

Not sure how Newcastle are planning on stopping us apart from an early press but that won't last.

Matip, Tsimikas, Keita, Jota in.


They are the in form team other than us.

Suspect Thiago needs a rest unless we need him on at half time.
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #18 on: Yesterday at 10:43:20 pm »
Fatigue may be a factor, but beat them and we set ourselves up nicely
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #19 on: Yesterday at 10:50:21 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Yesterday at 10:43:20 pm
Fatigue may be a factor, but beat them and we set ourselves up nicely

The lads looked anything but fatigued last night, in fact they looked full of energy and determination. Even so I hope we can get a couple of goals in front and play the game at a comfortable pace.
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #20 on: Yesterday at 10:55:58 pm »
Just twat the bastards ...
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #21 on: Yesterday at 11:44:21 pm »
Really nervous about this one. It would be a banana skin if we had a free week beforehand but combined with the very short turnaround time, the fatigue factor, the early kickoff, the inform team away from home in a hostile atmosphere, it spells a game that (if the roles were reversed) we would be highlighting for possible dropped points from City.

The main worry is the amount of rotation that is going to be required. I don't think we can be expecting Thiago and Fabinho to play in this one which will severely limit the effectiveness of our midfield 3. Keita has to come in and play one of his best games as part of a 3 that will probably see Hendo start at the '6' and get replaced after 60-65 mins (regardless of the score). The problem is to me that, whichever other midfielder makes up the 3, we are massively downgraded as far as the defensive aspect goes. Jones would be my choice if he is fit.

In the back four, can we really afford to risk Van Dijk for this one? He is the only CB who never seems to get rotated. I just don't see how we can play him 4 times in 9 days and i think he needs a bit of protection here, as risky as it is without him. I hope Tsimikas is fit because he can offer a decent alternative to Robertson and allows us to rotate. Would Gomez maybe make sense in this one? Maybe offering a decent defensive option at RB to counteract a potential Saint-Maximum threat from LW?

Up front, i hope Bobby is fit because i think we will need his control to help the midfield. I would play Jota in this one as well from the left. On the right of the 3, I think Salah won't start but will probably come on in the second half, especially if it isn't going well. Maybe they will try Diaz from the right in this one, but (depending on how far Jurgen is willing to take it), i wouldn't be 100% surprised to see Minamino.

This game is almost the definition of any-win-will-do. A scruffy 1-0 win would be perfect but i suspect, in the circumtances, it will be more like the game in 2019 with both teams more likely to score.

C'mon lads...any win will do here.
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #22 on: Today at 02:00:11 am »
Nothing to worry about in this one.

We have gone up a level in how we manage games from start to finish.

We are too good for them.

Newcastle will want to show the world that they are now in with the big boys and that will be their downfall on Saturday.

They will fly off the blocks, try to implement a pressing game that they know nothing about. We will set them traps and walk the ball in their net when we feel like it.

This will be a repeat of the Leicester game after the Club World Cup or the Manchester game where they rested their players for Liverpool.

4/5- 0 Liverpool. Easy points.
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #23 on: Today at 02:24:17 am »
Would love to be a fly on the wall at the AXA right now; the players must be bursting.

Sadly for Newcastle thatll mean a 0-5 smashing.
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #24 on: Today at 02:26:43 am »

None of this weakened team nonsense...  core group stays the same, the only possible rotation involves Keita / Hendo / Diaz / Konate / Jota none of which essentially weaken the team.

Imagine the fallout if we 'rest' full backs and virg and we lose!!

Tough game against a rejuvenated side, however we should be confident of beating anyone right now.

8 games from immortality people!
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #25 on: Today at 04:09:36 am »
Early kick-off might be easier on the body for our fasting lads.
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #26 on: Today at 04:18:44 am »
Quote from: Malaysian Kopite on Today at 04:09:36 am
Early kick-off might be easier on the body for our fasting lads.

Right, I never thought of that (and Selamat Hari Raya for next week)
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #27 on: Today at 04:23:17 am »
Two games left in the league imo that scare me for potential drop points.

Spurs is one cause they always seem to get lucky against us and this is one and its just cause their recent form has been very good, kick off time and away crowd. A nice early goal to put things to bed would be quite nice

I dont know what to do here in the line-up since we cant really rest anyone on Tuesday but I think we need close to our best team for these

Alisson

TAA
Matip
VVD
Robbo

Fabinho
Henderson
Thiago

Salah
Mane
Jota

Think we rest Diaz and hope we can bring Thiago off on the 60-70min mark but wouldnt be shocked to see Keita start. THink those the only two we rest since Matip rested midweek already

Subs: Kelleher, Gomez, Konate, Milner, Keita, Jones, Oxlade, Origi, Diaz
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #28 on: Today at 05:14:53 am »
Our hardest remaining away fixture for sure, but you can definitely argue 12:30 on Sat is the best time to play an away game with the caveat that we played 2.5 days earlier in this case.

TAA will probably start given his sub on Wed. I really think Tsimikas should play but was he missing with illness on Wed? Matip a no-brainer.

Henderson and Keita I think will get the nod but I am really not sure about Thiago and Fabinho. Both them must be on the redline by now and need a break. I'd be happy with Milner or Jones coming in.

Salah is another one who must need a break - he plays 90 nearly every game plus he's fasting. Mane came off early on Wed but I had the impression he was limping down the tunnel slightly. If he's OK then I'd go Mane-Firmino-Jota in some fashion on Sat if Firmino is available. Otherwise I'd be tempted by an Origi or Minimino diddle.
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #29 on: Today at 05:58:48 am »
The most important game of our season, so the only thing that matters is a win. I'm not going to guess or line up because I've been awful at that recently. Whoever our, here for 4 more years, manager picks will be good enough.

Everyone will be pumped after hearing yesterday's great news, and hopefully it will transfer on to the pitch. The traveling Kop will be bouncing and the Redmen will do what we always do, win.
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #30 on: Today at 06:21:42 am »
Thanks for the great OP Hazell, and as you say what fantastic news we go into this game on the back of.

I hadnt realised theyd only lost once in the last 4/5 months at home, so a 12:30 KO there after a short turnaround from Weds makes it harder. Having said that I believe weve won most if not all of our 12:30 Sat KOs this season, so lets hope that continues.

Really dont know what to expect in terms of the line up, but be nice if Bobby, Tsimikas and Jones were available again, as all three could play a part here, although I also wonder whether well rotate more than 2-3 players.

3 points anyway it comes is all that matters here
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #31 on: Today at 07:17:32 am »
Come on Redmen!!
Thanks for the op Hazel, missed the fine news but Jurgen and Ulla news is massive. Great boost to take into this. Like others, I see this as a tricky fixture and a win will be a massive statement.
I agree that Matip, Keita and Jota  are certain starters. I do wonder if the two goal margin for Villarreal combined with 5 subs on Tuesday give the chance for a few to go again tomorrow.
A narrow win will do me fine.
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #32 on: Today at 07:56:47 am »
0-0 HT, 2-0 FT. Onto the next.
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #33 on: Today at 08:00:13 am »
Ill take any result here as long as its a win
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #34 on: Today at 08:16:04 am »
I think 0-0 after 60 would be ok.
Then bring in Diaz & Thiago off the bench. Firmino too maybe.

Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #35 on: Today at 08:22:49 am »
Just win please lads.
