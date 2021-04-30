« previous next »
Author Topic: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread  (Read 1006 times)

Online Hazell

  • Ultimate Movie Night Draft Winner 2017. King - or Queen - of Mystery. Hyzenthlay. The 5th Benitle's sex conch.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 67,686
Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« on: Today at 07:07:56 pm »
Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 2021, St. James Park

Well, what a day! Where to start? After the victory against Everton and the sumptuous performance Villarreal, I cannot believe UEFA fined us 10,000 euros for kicking off a bit late against Benfica. Absolutely scandalous.

But I suppose having Klopp and his team sign new contracts today has swung this back into a rather fine week. I genuinely thought Kloppd see out his contract and leave in 2024 (and he seems like hed find it easy to walk away from football if he wanted) but thankfully, weve got at least an extra two years with him.

But more immediately, we need to focus on the next league game and its Newcastle away before the second leg of our Champions League semi-final, which sounds vaguely familiar. As with 2019, were a point behind Man City going into the final few games of the season and its another must win game. But then, they all are, albeit I wouldnt be complaining much about a 0-0 bore draw on Tuesday.

In that game in 2019, Origi came on off the bench to head home the winner in 3-2 victory against a mid-table Newcastle side. However, it already looks like hes done some of his patented magic this week; is too much to ask if could do some more on Saturday if we need it? Of course he followed up his heroics at St James Park in 2019 with the Barcelona game - I might be expecting too much here but, you know, it could happen again.

Newcastle are obviously not the same club right now than they were in 2019 and we all know theyre now unfortunately just a sportswashing vehicle for their owners. In the longer run, that means theyll be throwing unlimited funds at trying to make Newcastle compete at the top but in the more immediate term, we have to deal with a team which is bang on form, particularly at home. Eddie Howe has got them to safety and in the top half - their January signing Guimares has started well there, Joelinton seems to be finding his best form since he signed and who knows with Saint-Maximin? Hes just likely as cause us huge problems as he is running down blind alleys before losing the ball. One of our exes Jonjo Shelvey has scored a couple of spectacular goals against us as well so he could very well make it a hat trick (I remember him celebrating after his first and then apologising for it afterwards which struck me as odd; why the need to apologise?)

Anyway, for us, we just have to keep on winning; any dropped points feels like it could be the end. Were playing every 3/4 days now until the end of the season so who well play is a bit of tricky one. Were not quite there against Villarreal, with 2-0 being one of those odd scorelines where youre in a strong position but not really over the line. Coupled with this game being the second in 7 days in between the Champions League semi-finals, I have absolutely no idea how Klopp will go. Elliott or Jones to come in after a few games out? Tsimikas or Gomez potentially? Matip to start  and score like he did against Leeds? Mane to continue centrally and continue is brilliant performances since he came back from AFCON? No idea but its all tremendously exciting.

Regardless, I do sincerely hope Firmino plays in this one, if fit. Sadly, hes picked up a few niggles this season which has been frustrating and with Jota and Diaz now here, hes finding his game time more limited. But hes still a joyous footballer and his performance against Newcastle at Anfield in 2019 is one of my favourites of his. Basically, I just wanted an excuse to post this video:

<a href="https://www.youtube.com/v/RGFaJDAse1I" target="_blank" rel="noopener noreferrer" class="bbc_link bbc_flash_disabled new_win">https://www.youtube.com/v/RGFaJDAse1I</a>

More of that on Saturday would do Bobby :)
We have to change from doubter to believer. Now.

Offline Schmidt

  • 's small stretchy scrotum
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,825
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #1 on: Today at 07:17:18 pm »
Thanks for the OP.

Newcastle have put together a good run but mostly by scraping by against poor/inconsistent sides, these are the games that are typically built up as a banana-skin for us, only for us to paste the opposition and move on. The one concern really is the turnaround, late game on Wednesday followed by early on Saturday just feels like someone out there trying to fuck us over.

I don't think we'll rotate too hard, instead we'll try to make the best possible use of the 5 subs in the CL games to manage minutes. Matip in for Konate presumably, Keita for one of Henderson or Thiago, and Jota is due a start.
Offline Sharado

  • Stop crying
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,556
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #2 on: Today at 07:40:09 pm »
I'd expect to see Matip, possibly for Virg.
Tsimikas for Robbo.
Keita from the start
Hendo possibly in the 6
Maybe even Jones in.
Jota from the start, possibly for Mane.
Bobby getting a decent chunk of minutes from the bench too.

To be fair, when those are your options, we should be twatting these.
No heavy-metal football. Uninspiring team selections. Playing like a team closer to relegation worries

Online 4pool

  • Mr. ( last name) Minister Of Truth - 1984 to 1984. The first to do a Moyesed. A pore grammarist.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 48,691
  • Liverpool: European Capital of Football 2005/2006
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #3 on: Today at 07:47:08 pm »
Referee: Andre Marriner.
Assistants: Simon Long, Scott Ledger.
Fourth official: Andy Madley.
VAR: Mike Dean.
Assistant VAR: Darren Cann.
Either we are a club of supporters or become a club of customers.

Offline UntouchableLuis

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,403
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #4 on: Today at 08:20:15 pm »
Becker
Trent
Matip
VVD
Tsimikas

Milner/Curtis
Hendo
Keita

Jota
Salah
Origi
Offline Shankly998

  • Kopite
  • *****
  • Posts: 846
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #5 on: Today at 08:41:15 pm »
Think this might be our most difficult remaining PL game

Away from home in the early Saturday kick off against a team in good form who have had a full weeks rest while we've been playing midweek.
Win this and I think we win all our remaining games.
Offline Penfold78

  • Anny Roader
  • ****
  • Posts: 451
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #6 on: Today at 09:06:10 pm »
Yep, hardest remaining league fixture. Not much recovery and they are an in form side. However, they have nothing to play for and we appear to be one of the best teams of all time (if you read the hype) so what could go wrong.

 Easy. 6-5 the reds.
Offline Zlen

  • Suspicious of systems. But getting lots.
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,374
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #7 on: Today at 09:17:15 pm »
Been scared of this fixture for a while now. Hate the breakfast kickoff time, paired with no rest and noisy ground well do well to play with intensity and take three points.
Offline DelTrotter

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 6,426
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #8 on: Today at 09:21:02 pm »
This is one for the mentality monsters! No rest, away to a team in form with a feel good factor around, will be fired up for a big performance. Think this is our toughest league game left for me, not position or talent wise maybe but the circumstances aren't the best and you'd imagine we'll have to rest a few like Thiago. Just got to get it done then roar on Leeds.
Offline KloppRoy

  • Kemlynite
  • **
  • Posts: 15
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #9 on: Today at 09:43:17 pm »
Every game is like a final now. How many changes we make? Maybe 5 or 6 depending on fitness and illness of squad.
Good to see Jones if available. Jota is nailed on. maybe time for another Origi special ;) ;). At some point be great to see Elliott again this season even coming on as a sub.
Offline stockdam

  • The sheer loftus-cheek of the man.....
  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 12,973
  • Walk on through the wind, Walk on through the rain
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #10 on: Today at 09:44:39 pm »
Thanks Hazell. Yes its going to be a tough away game mainly because we played last night and have little time to recover.

Newcastle have done very well to haul themselves up the table but I dont think they have the quality to cope with us. Obviously every match needs to be treated seriously but I dont expect us to do anything else but to play at a very high standard.

Hopefully Mane plays at centre forward as I think he is on fire.
Offline thaddeus

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,995
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #11 on: Today at 09:55:16 pm »
Thanks Hazell.

I expect after a few warped transfer windows we're going to really hate these so I'm getting in early and hating every part of the club already.  Even ignoring the bigger picture of the title race I really want us to play these off the park and put them back in their place.

Klopp has surprised me with how little we've rotated in the last few games (outside the core 14/15 players).  As with those matches this isn't a great candidate for bringing in the likes of Kostas, Ox and Minamino so I guess we'll be going very strong again.
Offline Brain Potter

  • Likes to listen through the walls....Auralist Extrodinaire!
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 2,182
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #12 on: Today at 10:02:33 pm »
I expect us to win a hard fought game. We have quality which when allied to our work ethic and organisation means that we are pretty much unbeatable.
2-0 Liverpool. Leeds to take points off Man City later in the day.
Offline PaulF

  • -.-- -. .-- .-
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 16,638
  • Nothing feels as good as fat tastes.
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #13 on: Today at 10:03:34 pm »
Loved that clip in the op. Brilliant football, the kind we are showing at the moment.
Offline Fitzy.

  • I before E, except in Dalglish. Thumbs down for thumbs up! Premature ejaculator in the post-match whopper circle jerk. Might be the Rupert Pupkin to Neil Atkinson's Jerry Langford. Wants to know who did this, but may never find out.
  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 19,679
  • Indefatigability
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #14 on: Today at 10:03:51 pm »
The only good thing about a Saturday 12:30 KO is if you win and the rest of the weekend is there to enjoy smugly.
Offline Raid

  • RAWK Supporter
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,788
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #15 on: Today at 10:09:54 pm »
Imagine the travelling Kop are going to be in pretty sound voice after this week
Online disgraced cake

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 5,241
  • Seis Veces
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #16 on: Today at 10:40:32 pm »
These have beat nobody good. Everton beat them, with ten men. On paper they look turd. That said ...

Alisson
Trent   Matip   VVD   Tsimikas
Fabinho
Hendo   Keita
Salah   Jota   Mane

No need for mass rotation, it should be a relatively fresh side with legs available from the bench. On Tuesday it'd be nice to start with the same 11 as last night, or as close to it as possible. Newcastle will raise their game but I suspect that'll keep us on our toes and inspire a good performance. We should be alright.

COME ON YOU FUCKIN REDMEN!!!!!!
Online Felch Aid

  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 3,327
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #17 on: Today at 10:41:26 pm »
They won't be setting up a low block.

Somewhat concerned about fatigue but factor in adrenaline for our lot.

Not sure how Newcastle are planning on stopping us apart from an early press but that won't last.

Matip, Tsimikas, Keita, Jota in.


They are the in form team other than us.

Suspect Thiago needs a rest unless we need him on at half time.
Offline rafathegaffa83

  • RAWK Scribe
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 37,404
  • Dutch Class
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #18 on: Today at 10:43:20 pm »
Fatigue may be a factor, but beat them and we set ourselves up nicely
Online number 168

  • Bootle - Aigburth Vale. Mon-Sat evenings, Sundays & Bank Holidays only. Arl fart clearly past his sell-his-season-ticket-by-date.
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 1,798
  • We all Live in a Red and White Kop
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #19 on: Today at 10:50:21 pm »
Quote from: rafathegaffa83 on Today at 10:43:20 pm
Fatigue may be a factor, but beat them and we set ourselves up nicely

The lads looked anything but fatigued last night, in fact they looked full of energy and determination. Even so I hope we can get a couple of goals in front and play the game at a comfortable pace.
Online PeterTheRed

  • Fabrizio Romanovic, Tancredi Palmerovic, Christian Falkovic, Duncan Castlovic, Jan Aage Fjortovic
  • Legacy Fan
  • ******
  • Posts: 11,644
Re: Newcastle United vs Liverpool, Saturday 30 April 12.30pm, Pre Match Thread
« Reply #20 on: Today at 10:55:58 pm »
Just twat the bastards ...
